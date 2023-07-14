Home
Trending ETFs
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

GGRW | Active ETF

$19.50

$2.6 M

0.00%

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

31.7%

1 yr return

19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.5
$14.40
$19.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

GGRW | Active ETF

$19.50

$2.6 M

0.00%

0.90%

GGRW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli/GAMCO Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    Feb 16, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Christopher Ward

Fund Description

The Fund will primarily invest in common stocks of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of innovation. The Adviser defines “innovation” as the introduction of new technologies, products or services that redefines how businesses operate. The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose prospects for earnings growth remain undervalued. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. The Adviser will sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value when compared with other investment alternatives in the judgment of the portfolio managers.

The Adviser uses fundamental security analysis to develop earnings forecasts for companies and to identify investment opportunities. The Adviser bases its analysis on general economic and industry data provided by the U.S. Government, various trade associations and other sources, and published corporate financial data such as annual reports, 10-Ks, and quarterly statements as well as direct interviews with company management. Generally, the Adviser makes investment decisions first by looking at individual companies and then by scrutinizing their growth prospects in relation to their industries and the overall economy. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market valuations.

The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a broad range of readily marketable equity securities consisting of U.S. exchange-listed common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may invest in companies without regard to market capitalization. Many of these common stocks will not pay dividends; instead, stocks will be bought for the potential that their prices will increase, providing capital appreciation for the Fund. The value of equity securities will fluctuate due to many factors, including the past and predicted earnings of the issuer, the quality of the issuer’s management, general market conditions, the forecasts for the issuer’s industry, and the value of the issuer’s assets. Holders of equity securities only have rights to value in the company after all issuer debts have been paid, and they could lose their entire investment in a company that encounters financial difficulty.

GGRW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.7% -38.5% 31.2% 93.45%
1 Yr 19.3% -67.1% 39.2% 82.81%
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 97.45%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% 84.36%
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

GGRW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGRW Category Low Category High GGRW % Rank
Net Assets 2.6 M 863 K 50.4 B 96.17%
Number of Holdings 26 1 470 92.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.14 M 0 30.3 B 89.39%
Weighting of Top 10 54.66% 7.6% 100.0% 39.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 6.55%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 5.85%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.70%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc 5.67%
  5. Netflix Inc 4.91%
  6. ServiceNow Inc 4.68%
  7. Alphabet Inc 4.57%
  8. Mastercard Inc 4.53%
  9. Walt Disney Co/The 4.52%
  10. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc 4.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGRW % Rank
Stocks 		99.19% 0.00% 100.53% 11.90%
Cash 		0.81% -0.53% 100.00% 87.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 59.16%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 61.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 57.56%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 58.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGRW % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 58.71%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 78.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 67.74%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 87.42%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 7.42%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 38.39%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 58.06%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 31.61%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 63.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 18.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 62.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GGRW % Rank
US 		99.19% 0.00% 100.53% 7.40%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 99.27% 91.00%

GGRW - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.08% 2.97% 43.09%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 83.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% 72.50%

GGRW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGRW Category Low Category High GGRW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% 64.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGRW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGRW Category Low Category High GGRW % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 68.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGRW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GGRW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Ward

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2021

1.28

1.3%

Mr. Christopher D. Ward, CFA, Vice President of GAMCO Investors, Inc., He joined the GAMCO Growth team in 2015 as Vice President and Research Analyst. Prior to joining GAMCO, Mr. Ward spent five years at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management where he served as Director of Business Strategy. Before joining Morgan Stanley, he was with the GFI Group, Inc., a wholesale institutional brokerage firm. Mr. Ward is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He graduated from Boston College with a B.A. in Economics.

Howard Ward

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2021

1.28

1.3%

Mr. Howard F. Ward, CFA, Senior Vice President of GBL, is a portfolio manager. He joined GBL in 1995 and currently serves as GBL’s Chief Investment Officer of Growth Products. Mr. Ward is also a portfolio manager. Previously, he was managing director with Scudder, Stevens & Clark from 1982 to 1995. Prior to that, Ward was an investment officer in the institutional-investment department for four years with Brown Brothers, Harriman & Company. He is a member of the Investment Council Association of America and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

