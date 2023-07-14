Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
31.7%
1 yr return
19.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.7%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund will primarily invest in common stocks of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of innovation. The Adviser defines “innovation” as the introduction of new technologies, products or services that redefines how businesses operate. The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose prospects for earnings growth remain undervalued. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. The Adviser will sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value when compared with other investment alternatives in the judgment of the portfolio managers.
The Adviser uses fundamental security analysis to develop earnings forecasts for companies and to identify investment opportunities. The Adviser bases its analysis on general economic and industry data provided by the U.S. Government, various trade associations and other sources, and published corporate financial data such as annual reports, 10-Ks, and quarterly statements as well as direct interviews with company management. Generally, the Adviser makes investment decisions first by looking at individual companies and then by scrutinizing their growth prospects in relation to their industries and the overall economy. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market valuations.
The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a broad range of readily marketable equity securities consisting of U.S. exchange-listed common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may invest in companies without regard to market capitalization. Many of these common stocks will not pay dividends; instead, stocks will be bought for the potential that their prices will increase, providing capital appreciation for the Fund. The value of equity securities will fluctuate due to many factors, including the past and predicted earnings of the issuer, the quality of the issuer’s management, general market conditions, the forecasts for the issuer’s industry, and the value of the issuer’s assets. Holders of equity securities only have rights to value in the company after all issuer debts have been paid, and they could lose their entire investment in a company that encounters financial difficulty.
|Period
|GGRW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.7%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|93.45%
|1 Yr
|19.3%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|82.81%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GGRW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|38.5%
|N/A
|GGRW
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRW % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.6 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|96.17%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|1
|470
|92.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.14 M
|0
|30.3 B
|89.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.66%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|39.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRW % Rank
|Stocks
|99.19%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|11.90%
|Cash
|0.81%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|87.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|59.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|61.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|57.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|58.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRW % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|58.71%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|78.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|67.74%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|87.42%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|7.42%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|38.39%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|58.06%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|31.61%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|63.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|18.39%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|62.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GGRW % Rank
|US
|99.19%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|7.40%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|91.00%
|GGRW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|43.09%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|83.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GGRW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GGRW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GGRW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|72.50%
|GGRW
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRW % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|64.22%
|GGRW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GGRW
|Category Low
|Category High
|GGRW % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|68.60%
|GGRW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2021
1.28
1.3%
Mr. Christopher D. Ward, CFA, Vice President of GAMCO Investors, Inc., He joined the GAMCO Growth team in 2015 as Vice President and Research Analyst. Prior to joining GAMCO, Mr. Ward spent five years at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management where he served as Director of Business Strategy. Before joining Morgan Stanley, he was with the GFI Group, Inc., a wholesale institutional brokerage firm. Mr. Ward is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He graduated from Boston College with a B.A. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2021
1.28
1.3%
Mr. Howard F. Ward, CFA, Senior Vice President of GBL, is a portfolio manager. He joined GBL in 1995 and currently serves as GBL’s Chief Investment Officer of Growth Products. Mr. Ward is also a portfolio manager. Previously, he was managing director with Scudder, Stevens & Clark from 1982 to 1995. Prior to that, Ward was an investment officer in the institutional-investment department for four years with Brown Brothers, Harriman & Company. He is a member of the Investment Council Association of America and the New York Society of Security Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
