The Fund will primarily invest in common stocks of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of innovation. The Adviser defines “innovation” as the introduction of new technologies, products or services that redefines how businesses operate. The Fund seeks to invest in companies whose prospects for earnings growth remain undervalued. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. The Adviser will sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value when compared with other investment alternatives in the judgment of the portfolio managers.

The Adviser uses fundamental security analysis to develop earnings forecasts for companies and to identify investment opportunities. The Adviser bases its analysis on general economic and industry data provided by the U.S. Government, various trade associations and other sources, and published corporate financial data such as annual reports, 10-Ks, and quarterly statements as well as direct interviews with company management. Generally, the Adviser makes investment decisions first by looking at individual companies and then by scrutinizing their growth prospects in relation to their industries and the overall economy. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market valuations.

The Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in a broad range of readily marketable equity securities consisting of U.S. exchange-listed common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may invest in companies without regard to market capitalization. Many of these common stocks will not pay dividends; instead, stocks will be bought for the potential that their prices will increase, providing capital appreciation for the Fund. The value of equity securities will fluctuate due to many factors, including the past and predicted earnings of the issuer, the quality of the issuer’s management, general market conditions, the forecasts for the issuer’s industry, and the value of the issuer’s assets. Holders of equity securities only have rights to value in the company after all issuer debts have been paid, and they could lose their entire investment in a company that encounters financial difficulty.