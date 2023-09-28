Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

GGM Macro Alignment ETF

ETF
GGM
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.633 +0.05 +0.22%
primary theme
N/A
GGM (ETF)

GGM Macro Alignment ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.633 +0.05 +0.22%
primary theme
N/A
GGM (ETF)

GGM Macro Alignment ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.633 +0.05 +0.22%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 09/28/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

GGM Macro Alignment ETF

GGM | ETF

$24.63

-

-

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
$24.58
$24.79

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 09/28/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

GGM Macro Alignment ETF

GGM | ETF

$24.63

-

-

0.88%

GGM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GGM Macro Alignment ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Lifegoal ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Sep 26, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that may engage in active trading.  The Fund will use a “fund of funds” approach, and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in the shares of market sector, sub-sector, and “style” exchange-traded funds (each an “Underlying Sector ETF, Underlying Sub- Sector ETF, and Underlying Style ETF,” respectively, and, collectively, the “Underlying Sector, Sub Sector, and Style ETFs” or “Underlying ETFs”). Each Underlying Sector, Sub-Sector and Style ETF is an “index fund” that invests in the equity securities of companies in a particular U.S market sector, sub-sector, or market style (e.g., size specific (large cap, mid cap, or small cap), investment style specific (growth or value), or fixed income), respectively. The objective of each Underlying Sector, Sub-Sector, or Style ETF is to track its respective underlying sector, sub-sector or style index by replicating the securities in the underlying sector, sub-sector, or style index.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest substantially all of its assets in five Underlying Sector, Sub-Sector, or Style ETFs with an equal weighting across (i) three different Underlying Sector ETFs each representing a different U.S. market sector – Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Energy, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, Information Technology, Materials, Real Estate, or Utilities – and (ii) two different Underlying Sub-Sector or Style ETFs each representing a different sub-sector or market style. Subsectors include Telecom, Biotech, Transports, Media, Food and Beverage, Leisure, Aerospace & Defense, Homebuilders, Semiconductors, Tech Biotech, Retail, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Water Resources, Capital Markets, Insurance, Energy Equipment, Oil Gas and Consumable Fuels, Metals and Mining, Regional Banks, Broker Dealers, Defense, Global Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Nuclear, Gaming, Solar, Wind, Timber, Hard Asset Producers, Autos, and Healthcare Services. Market styles include Large Capitalization, Mid Capitalization, Small Capitalization, Growth, Value (or a combination of size and investment styles), and Fixed Income. The Fund intends to invest in a single ETF to represent a market sector, sub-sector, or style. The five Underlying Sector, Sub-sector, and Style ETFs are equally weighted as the first line of defense to maximize diversification so that no single sector, sub-sector, or style can swing performance dramatically in one direction or the other.

The Fund employs a strategy that attempts to align the Underlying Sector, Sub-Sector and Style ETFs with the direction of the U.S. economy. By employing a quantitative, rules-based process, the Fund attempts to identify the economic condition of the upcoming quarter based on the rate of change of economic variables, including the pace of growth and rate of inflation. The Fund then shifts and rebalances the underlying holdings into the three Underlying Sector ETFs and two Underlying Sub-Sector or Style ETFs with the highest rolling back-tested return percentage for the corresponding forecasted economic condition that meet the qualifying criteria discussed below. The five Underlying ETFs will be rebalanced at the end of each quarter but the Underlying ETFs and represented sectors, sub-sectors and market styles may or may not change based on the forecasted economic condition of the upcoming quarter.

When selecting specific Underlying Sector, Sub-Sector and Style ETFs, the Adviser searches for sector, sub-sector, or style ETFs that satisfy certain qualifying criteria, namely have low expenses, minimal tracking error to the underlying indexes, and sufficient liquidity. The Underlying Sector, Sub-Sector, and Style ETFs are unaffiliated with the Adviser, and invest solely in U.S.-based issuers. The market capitalization of the underlying portfolio securities of the Underlying Sector, Sub-Sector, and Style ETFs vary and have no limit. Each Underlying Sector, Sub-Sector, or Style ETF varies in composition and may either be diversified or non-diversified. The number of portfolio companies in each of the Underlying Sector, Sub-Sector, and Style ETFs generally ranges from a lower-end of approximately 100 portfolio companies to a higher-end of approximately 400 portfolio companies.

The Trading Sub-Adviser is responsible for executing portfolio transactions and implementing the Adviser's decisions for the Fund. 

Read More

GGM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GGM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GGM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GGM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GGM Category Low Category High GGM % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GGM % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

GGM - Expenses

Operational Fees

GGM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.74% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GGM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GGM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GGM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GGM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GGM Category Low Category High GGM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GGM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GGM Category Low Category High GGM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GGM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

GGM - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×