Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF

GFOF | ETF

$16.95

$5.6 M

0.89%

$0.16

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

123.9%

1 yr return

48.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

76.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.9
$7.19
$17.86

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GFOF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Grayscale Future of Finance ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Rafael Zayas

Fund Description

The Fund will not invest in digital assets directly or through the use of derivatives. The Fund also will not invest in initial coin offerings. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to digital assets by virtue of its investments in companies that use one or more digital assets as part of their business activities or that hold digital assets as proprietary investments. Because the Fund will not invest directly in any digital assets, it will not track price movements of any digital assets.
The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.
Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index
The Index is designed by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”) to consist of U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities of companies that have been classified by the Index Provider as providing exposure to the “Future of Finance”, as identified by the intersection of finance, technology and digital assets (collectively, “Future of Finance Companies”). In constructing the Index, the Index Provider identifies three core categories as the universe of Future of Finance Companies:
1) Financial Foundations – companies involved in the enabling of buying, selling, and transacting in digital assets, including asset managers, exchanges, brokerages, and wealth managers;
2) Technology Solutions – companies involved in the development of the infrastructure to create applications utilizing blockchain technology, including companies providing technology through data and transaction processing; and
3) Digital Asset Infrastructure – companies involved in the supply of infrastructure around the digital asset ecosystem, including the mining of digital assets, hardware providers, and energy and resource management providers.
The Index Provider determines eligible Future of Finance Companies based on a multistep process which is constructed to utilize both analyst expertise and data analytics. The process begins with the generation of a preliminary list of companies by Bloomberg Intelligence analysts and a list of key terms associated with Future of Finance Companies. Next, company filings are scraped for occurrences associated with the key terms related to Future of Finance Companies. This process also utilizes methods for synonym-matching to reduce variability in frequency counts due to corporate communication styles. Documents scraped include, but are not limited to, publicly available company filings such as 10-Ks, 10-Qs, 8-Ks, S-1s, S-3s, and similar documents for foreign securities, investor presentations, quarterly earnings reports, earnings call transcripts, press releases, news articles or media coverage. Additional steps are taken for the resulting list of equity securities to measure consistency in trading as a group. Daily price changes of the individual basket members are compared to the group’s mean. This approach affirms companies with a strong correlation to Future of Finance Companies. Companies having a weak or indeterminate correlation may be re-evaluated for inclusion.
In addition, the Index Provider assigns Future of Finance Companies a Revenue Score, Theme Score, and Regulatory Score ranging from high (1), medium (2), to low (3) (each as further described below).
1) Revenue Score – measures the exposure each Future of Finance Company is anticipated to have to the Future of Finance theme over the next two years.
2) Theme Score – measures the relative importance of a Future of Finance Company to the involvement and development of the Future of Finance theme.
3) Regulatory Score – measures the risk associated with a Future of Finance Company to the current regulatory landscape as well as any potential changes in regulation.
A company must have a score of high (1) or medium (2) in each of the three measures in order to qualify for inclusion in the Index, unless the Index would be comprised of fewer than 20 companies, in which case a company can have a score of low (3) for the Revenue Score.
Revenue Score Description
The Revenue Score uses the following revenue-based thresholds, which are based on the current or expected subsequent two-year (T+2) revenue of such company as a percentage of its overall revenue.
The threshold for high (1) reflects revenue greater than or equal to 50%, medium (2) reflects revenue between 20-50%, and low (3) reflects revenue less than 20%.
Theme Score Description
The Theme Score takes into account key metrics for each company such as company outlooks, competitive advantages, current and prospective product pipelines, and brand and presence in the space to account for exposure to the theme. In addition, the Index compares the company’s revenue from one of the three Index investment categories relative to the entire category. Note that this is distinct from the Revenue Score described above, which is solely with respect to the company’s overall revenue itself as opposed to relative to the investment category in which that company falls under.
The Theme Score is designed to reflect the breadth and size of each investment category, as each investment category has a different number of companies and varying market sizes.
The threshold for high (1) reflects the top quartile of companies in a given investment category, medium (2) reflects the second and third quartile of companies in a given investment category, and low (3) reflects the bottom quartile of companies in a given investment category.
Regulatory Score Description
The Regulatory Score seeks to measure how much revenue exposure a given company has to a geographic region and/or single country that exercises a high level of regulatory, political or policy scrutiny with respect to the core investment categories. The Regulatory Score takes into account applicable laws, rules and regulations, including, but not limited to, those related to digital mining and exchanges as well as financial services within the relevant geographic region or country in which the company resides.
The threshold for high (1) reflects little to no geographic and industry risk associated with the company’s revenue, medium (2) reflects uncertain geographic and industry risk associated with the company’s revenue, and low (3) reflects high geographic and industry risk associated with the company’s revenue.
Further, for inclusion in the Index, companies that are identified as part of the universe described above must be a U.S. and/or non-U.S. common stock, ordinary share, or depositary receipt and must have a 90-day average value traded of at least $1 million. Companies included in the Index must have a market capitalization of at least US$100 million. The foregoing liquidity and market
capitalization thresholds are reduced as necessary to seek a minimum of 20 Index components. The Index includes companies in developed and emerging markets.
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly after the close of business on the last trading day (“Effective Date”) of each March, June, September, and December, based on data as of the last week of each month prior to the applicable reconstitution and rebalance period of the Index.
At the time of each reconstitution and rebalance of the Index, the Index components are market capitalization-weighted, subject to a maximum weight of 8% per issuer for the five largest components by market capitalization and 4% for each other component. Any excess weight due to the foregoing adjustments will be reallocated proportionally to the unaffected securities. If the number of Index components is less than or equal to twenty, then the three largest components by market capitalization will be subject to a maximum weight of 15% and each other component will be subject to a maximum weight of 4.5%. If the excess weight cannot be fully allocated, then all Index components will be equally weighted. Component weights and index shares are finalized ten business days prior to the applicable reconstitution and rebalance of the Index.
A “blockchain” is a digital series of records stored across a decentralized network that uses cryptography to create a secure and verified history of transactions. The decentralized nature of a blockchain utilizes and relies on multiple “nodes” to continuously update and certify the accuracy of information in the chain, mitigating the risks associated with centralized networks, where a single source can be tampered with to change information across a network. Blockchain technology can be used to record transactions involving tangible, intangible, and digital assets, and a blockchain may be constrained to certain users or companies or open to the public.
Blockchain networks may also be used to track the purchase, sale, or exchange of digital assets. Digital assets are a form of digital currency that can be used to purchase goods or services from certain vendors or can be purchased or sold like an investment asset. Digital assets generally rely on a blockchain to maintain the integrity of their transaction histories, and new amounts of a digital asset are added to the available supply based on the completion of certain complex mathematical problems — a process known as digital asset “mining”.
Future of Finance Companies may include small- and medium-capitalized companies and may also include foreign and emerging market issuers. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 20 constituents. The Index was established in 2021 and is owned and maintained by the Index Provider. The Index Provider has partnered with the Fund’s investment adviser to co-develop the methodology used to determine the securities included in the Index.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in the component securities of the Index.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than if it were a diversified fund. To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
As of December 31, 2022, the Information Technology and Financials sectors represented a significant portion of the Index.
Read More

GFOF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GFOF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 123.9% -12.8% 12.7% N/A
1 Yr 48.8% -46.2% 23.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.6% 20.1% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 10.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.7% 15.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GFOF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.2% 38.2% N/A
2021 N/A -15.6% 24.2% N/A
2020 N/A -16.2% 26.6% N/A
2019 N/A -24.2% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 12.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GFOF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -43.8% 12.7% N/A
1 Yr N/A -46.2% 62.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.6% 20.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.3% 17.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.7% 15.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GFOF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.2% 38.1% N/A
2021 N/A -15.6% 24.2% N/A
2020 N/A -16.2% 26.6% N/A
2019 N/A -24.2% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -8.6% 12.9% N/A

GFOF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GFOF Category Low Category High GFOF % Rank
Net Assets 5.6 M 398 K 34.6 B 95.24%
Number of Holdings 22 14 386 98.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.63 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 82.73%
Weighting of Top 10 76.69% 13.3% 84.7% 5.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligations Fund 11.58%
  2. Coinbase Global Inc 11.07%
  3. Riot Platforms Inc 7.88%
  4. Robinhood Markets Inc 6.78%
  5. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc 6.74%
  6. Iris Energy Ltd 6.65%
  7. Block Inc 6.61%
  8. PayPal Holdings Inc 6.60%
  9. Northern Data AG 6.38%
  10. Hut 8 Mining Corp 5.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GFOF % Rank
Stocks 		100.01% 95.22% 107.75% 14.55%
Cash 		0.10% -8.24% 4.18% 84.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 53.64%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 50.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 52.73%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 54.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GFOF % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.37% 52.73%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 47.93% 0.91%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.95% 73.64%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.74% 64.55%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.97% 54.55%
Financial Services 		0.00% 46.33% 100.00% 97.27%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 6.18% 52.73%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 57.27%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 53.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% 59.09%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 52.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GFOF % Rank
US 		75.98% 0.00% 106.12% 88.18%
Non US 		24.04% 0.00% 97.31% 12.73%

GFOF - Expenses

Operational Fees

GFOF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.08% 11.45% 70.00%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.25% 44.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 11.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.34% N/A

Sales Fees

GFOF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GFOF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GFOF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 406.00% N/A

GFOF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GFOF Category Low Category High GFOF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.89% 0.00% 10.72% 73.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GFOF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GFOF Category Low Category High GFOF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.76% 10.57% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GFOF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GFOF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 8.05 2.12

