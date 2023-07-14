Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$31.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
$18.41
$23.15

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GFGF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guru Favorite Stocks ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Brandon Koepke

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund’s investment strategy is to seek to grow the capital by investing in high quality companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors (“Gurus”) and at reasonable prices.

The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, GuruFocus Investments, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) tracks the equity portfolio holdings of approximately twenty Gurus. To be considered a Guru, the investor must have a long-term, publicly available, track record of at least ten years. In addition, the Guru must follow an investment strategy of investing in companies that the Guru considers to be high-quality. The list of Gurus will generally remain consistent absent unusual circumstances – for example, the retirement of a particular Guru.

The Sub-Adviser then generates an initial universe of U.S.-listed securities based on the Gurus’ portfolios. The Sub-Adviser tracks each of the Guru’s portfolio holdings using publicly available information, including information contained in Form 13F filings. The Sub-Adviser then generally eliminates securities of companies with a market capitalization of less than one billion dollars. In addition, the Sub-Adviser excludes any debt securities and derivative instruments from the initial universe. The Sub-Adviser then ranks the remaining equity securities held in Gurus’ portfolios based on the Gurus’ ownership. A security is counted each time it is held in any Guru’s portfolio. For example, if five Gurus hold the securities of a particular company, that company’s securities would receive a rank of 5. The ranking is done without regard to the size of the Gurus’ holdings. For example, if two securities are held by the same number of Gurus, the two securities will have the same rank regardless of whether the Gurus invest more heavily in one of them.

After the Sub-Adviser has ranked the equity securities in the initial universe, the Sub-Adviser then employs a proprietary quantitative methodology to determine the quality and value of each of them. Quality is a measure of the strength of a security’s fundamentals. In contrast, value is a measure of a security’s price relative to the Sub-Adviser’s estimate of the fundamental value of that security.

For the quality determination, the Sub-Adviser analyzes each company using various financial measurements, such as the company’s return on invested capital (ROIC), profit margin, growth, and the predictability of the businesses etc. For the valuation determination, the Sub-Adviser analyzes a different set of financial measurements, which may include an analysis of a company’s price to earnings, price to book value, price to sales, and discounted cash flow. All things being equal, the Sub-Adviser will recommend a high-ranked security over a lower-ranked security. However, the Sub-Adviser may recommend a lower-ranked security over a high-ranked security if, based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment, the lower-ranked security is of a better quality or value.

The Sub-Adviser will recommend approximately 25-35 equity securities for the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund will generally be fully invested. The Sub-Adviser takes a long-term investment view, and will generally recommend changes to the Fund’s portfolio twice a year, near the beginning of each year, and mid-year.

As of February 28, 2023, the Fund had significant exposure to the Financials sector (48%), Information Technology sector (33.1%) and Consumer Discretionary sector (10.8%).

Read More

GFGF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GFGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% -51.8% 22.1% 94.28%
1 Yr 13.8% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GFGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GFGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 98.71%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GFGF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

GFGF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GFGF Category Low Category High GFGF % Rank
Net Assets 31.2 M 177 K 1.21 T 90.32%
Number of Holdings 30 2 4154 93.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.2 M 1.74 K 270 B 88.04%
Weighting of Top 10 43.84% 1.8% 100.0% 19.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FAIR ISAAC CORP 6.46%
  2. PROGRESSIVE CORP 5.75%
  3. PRIMERICA INC 5.04%
  4. PDD HOLDINGS INC 5.03%
  5. ELEVANCE HEALTH INC 4.25%
  6. VISA INC 4.09%
  7. MICROSOFT CORP 4.04%
  8. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC DEL 3.93%
  9. AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 3.89%
  10. SCHWAB CHARLES CORP 3.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GFGF % Rank
Stocks 		96.60% 0.00% 130.24% 29.67%
Other 		3.13% -13.91% 134.98% 12.17%
Cash 		0.27% -102.29% 100.00% 68.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 11.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 6.50%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 7.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GFGF % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 85.08%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 83.61%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 0.91%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 99.51%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 93.35%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 0.56%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 85.29%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 25.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 97.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 96.43%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 93.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GFGF % Rank
US 		96.60% 0.00% 127.77% 54.70%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 34.16%

GFGF - Expenses

Operational Fees

GFGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.01% 2.95% 56.83%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 70.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.01%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GFGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GFGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GFGF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

GFGF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GFGF Category Low Category High GFGF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.36% 0.00% 19.15% 50.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GFGF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GFGF Category Low Category High GFGF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GFGF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GFGF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Koepke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Mr. Brandon Koepke serves as Chief Technology Officer & Portfolio Manager. Mr. Koepke has a BSc in Computer Science specializing in Software Engineering at the University of Calgary and a BComm in Finance from the Haskayne School of Business.

Richard Shaner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Mr. Richard Shaner has been portfolio manager of the Fund since 2021. Mr. Shaner has advised on trading and execution matters for the Adviser since January 2021, where he supports trading operations and assists in quantitative research. Prior to Mr. Shaner’s tenure with the Adviser, Mr. Shaner executed various trading strategies for a private family office. Mr. Shaner has a B.Sc in Kinesiology and Applied Physiology from the University of Colorado. He is also a CFA® Charterholder.

Cechan Tian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Cechan Tian, Ph.D. is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of GuruFocus Investments, LLC, an SEC-registered investment management firm (the “Sub-Adviser”). Dr. Tian is the author of “Invest Like A Guru: How to Generate Higher Returns At Reduced Risk With Value Investing”. He also contributed to the book “The Warren Buffett Shareholder: Stories from Inside the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting” and has been actively involved in financial research since 2004. Dr. Tian holds a PhD in Physics from the Peking University in Beijing, China.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

