Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.8%
1 yr return
13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$31.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.8%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund’s investment strategy is to seek to grow the capital by investing in high quality companies that are favored by prominent long-term investors (“Gurus”) and at reasonable prices.
The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, GuruFocus Investments, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) tracks the equity portfolio holdings of approximately twenty Gurus. To be considered a Guru, the investor must have a long-term, publicly available, track record of at least ten years. In addition, the Guru must follow an investment strategy of investing in companies that the Guru considers to be high-quality. The list of Gurus will generally remain consistent absent unusual circumstances – for example, the retirement of a particular Guru.
The Sub-Adviser then generates an initial universe of U.S.-listed securities based on the Gurus’ portfolios. The Sub-Adviser tracks each of the Guru’s portfolio holdings using publicly available information, including information contained in Form 13F filings. The Sub-Adviser then generally eliminates securities of companies with a market capitalization of less than one billion dollars. In addition, the Sub-Adviser excludes any debt securities and derivative instruments from the initial universe. The Sub-Adviser then ranks the remaining equity securities held in Gurus’ portfolios based on the Gurus’ ownership. A security is counted each time it is held in any Guru’s portfolio. For example, if five Gurus hold the securities of a particular company, that company’s securities would receive a rank of 5. The ranking is done without regard to the size of the Gurus’ holdings. For example, if two securities are held by the same number of Gurus, the two securities will have the same rank regardless of whether the Gurus invest more heavily in one of them.
After the Sub-Adviser has ranked the equity securities in the initial universe, the Sub-Adviser then employs a proprietary quantitative methodology to determine the quality and value of each of them. Quality is a measure of the strength of a security’s fundamentals. In contrast, value is a measure of a security’s price relative to the Sub-Adviser’s estimate of the fundamental value of that security.
For the quality determination, the Sub-Adviser analyzes each company using various financial measurements, such as the company’s return on invested capital (ROIC), profit margin, growth, and the predictability of the businesses etc. For the valuation determination, the Sub-Adviser analyzes a different set of financial measurements, which may include an analysis of a company’s price to earnings, price to book value, price to sales, and discounted cash flow. All things being equal, the Sub-Adviser will recommend a high-ranked security over a lower-ranked security. However, the Sub-Adviser may recommend a lower-ranked security over a high-ranked security if, based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment, the lower-ranked security is of a better quality or value.
The Sub-Adviser will recommend approximately 25-35 equity securities for the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund will generally be fully invested. The Sub-Adviser takes a long-term investment view, and will generally recommend changes to the Fund’s portfolio twice a year, near the beginning of each year, and mid-year.
As of February 28, 2023, the Fund had significant exposure to the Financials sector (48%), Information Technology sector (33.1%) and Consumer Discretionary sector (10.8%).
|Period
|GFGF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|94.28%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GFGF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|GFGF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|98.71%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GFGF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|GFGF
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFGF % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.2 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|90.32%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|2
|4154
|93.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.2 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|88.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.84%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|19.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFGF % Rank
|Stocks
|96.60%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|29.67%
|Other
|3.13%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|12.17%
|Cash
|0.27%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|68.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|11.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|6.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|7.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFGF % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|85.08%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|83.61%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|0.91%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|99.51%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|93.35%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|0.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|85.29%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|25.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|97.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|96.43%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|93.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GFGF % Rank
|US
|96.60%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|54.70%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|34.16%
|GFGF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|56.83%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|70.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.01%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GFGF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GFGF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GFGF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|GFGF
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFGF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.36%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|50.21%
|GFGF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GFGF
|Category Low
|Category High
|GFGF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|GFGF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 06, 2023
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Mr. Brandon Koepke serves as Chief Technology Officer & Portfolio Manager. Mr. Koepke has a BSc in Computer Science specializing in Software Engineering at the University of Calgary and a BComm in Finance from the Haskayne School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Mr. Richard Shaner has been portfolio manager of the Fund since 2021. Mr. Shaner has advised on trading and execution matters for the Adviser since January 2021, where he supports trading operations and assists in quantitative research. Prior to Mr. Shaner’s tenure with the Adviser, Mr. Shaner executed various trading strategies for a private family office. Mr. Shaner has a B.Sc in Kinesiology and Applied Physiology from the University of Colorado. He is also a CFA® Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Cechan Tian, Ph.D. is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of GuruFocus Investments, LLC, an SEC-registered investment management firm (the “Sub-Adviser”). Dr. Tian is the author of “Invest Like A Guru: How to Generate Higher Returns At Reduced Risk With Value Investing”. He also contributed to the book “The Warren Buffett Shareholder: Stories from Inside the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting” and has been actively involved in financial research since 2004. Dr. Tian holds a PhD in Physics from the Peking University in Beijing, China.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...