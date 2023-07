The Fund's holdings are expected to be rebalanced at least annually. However, PGI may make any adjustments to the model and Fund holdings at its discretion. In constructing and revising the model and managing the Fund's investments, PGI uses insights from diverse sources, including internal investment research, industry reports, and data from third-party consultants and other service providers, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that may impact the Fund and its holdings.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (invest more than 25% of its assets) in one or more industries within the consumer discretionary sector and one or more industries within the communication services sector.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in equity securities, focusing on growth equity securities. Growth strategies emphasize buying equity securities of companies whose potential for growth of capital and earnings is expected to be above average relative to the overall global equity market. In particular, the Fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are impacted by the spending and lifestyle activities of the Millennial generation, which refers to people born from 1980 to the mid-2000s. For security selection and portfolio construction, Principal Global Investors, LLC ("PGI") uses a proprietary quantitative model designed to identify equity securities of companies in the MSCI ACWI IMI Index with medium or high Millennial exposure, based on the materiality of the company's exposure to Millennial-related themes and the potential role of Millennials in driving long-term growth. For example, a security of a company with high exposure means that PGI has determined that Millennials-related products, technologies, services and solutions are core to the company's business model, strategy and research and development, and are material to sales and/or growth. Market segments with the greatest Millennial exposure are likely to include, without limitation, consumer goods (including fashion and apparel), social media and e-commerce, and digital media and technology. These segments may change as the Millennial generation ages, as determined by PGI's quantitative model, which monitors trends in Millennial consumption over time. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the MSCI ACWI IMI Index was between approximately $6.1 million and $2.2 trillion. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign and emerging market securities. The Fund invests in equity securities of different market capitalizations (small, medium, or large).