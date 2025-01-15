Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Genter Capital International Dividend ETF

ETF
GENW
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.2037 +0.18 +1.78%
primary theme
N/A
GENW (ETF)

Genter Capital International Dividend ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.2037 +0.18 +1.78%
primary theme
N/A
GENW (ETF)

Genter Capital International Dividend ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.2037 +0.18 +1.78%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 01/15/2025

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Genter Capital International Dividend ETF

GENW | ETF

$10.20

-

-

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
$10.02
$10.20

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 01/15/2025

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Genter Capital International Dividend ETF

GENW | ETF

$10.20

-

-

0.40%

GENW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Genter Capital International Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in foreign equity securities that have records of paying dividends. The Fund will invest primarily in companies with market capitalizations of $2 billion or higher at the time of initial purchase. In addition, the Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of 25 to 50 securities typically spread across many economic sectors. Investments in and weightings of individual sectors will vary based on the Subadvisor’s assessment of valuation and the economic outlook using the process described below. Examples of conditions that will affect the weighting of sectors include recent relative performance of each sector to the overall market performance, economic conditions such as inflation and economic growth and expectations of economic growth in the upcoming period of time and how that sector might be affected more or less than other sectors, and economic growth rate and geopolitical conditions, military conflicts which can and typically affect availability and demand for natural resources that can have impact on one or more sectors relative to other sectors of the overall market economy.  For example, the price of oil has a significant impact on the transportation sector, which can in turn have a significant impact on consumer goods and raw materials being transported. Another example which can have a significant impact on one or more sectors is tariffs. Tariffs imposed on either a country or a particular industry will increase the price and may reduce the supply as well. A tariff on consumer goods imported from China would impact retailers where those imported goods are sold.
The Fund defines foreign equity securities as equity securities of companies organized or having their principal place of business (location where they are subject to revenue tax) outside the U.S.  The Fund’s investments in foreign securities will primarily be in American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), which are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in domestic equity securities that have records of paying dividends and derive more than 30% of revenues from non-U.S. operations.
The Subadvisor employs a three-step process in selecting the Fund’s investments. The Subadvisor begins with a universe of those foreign publicly traded companies and domestic equity securities that derive more than 30% of revenues from non-U.S. operations that have paid a dividend in each of the previous four quarters. First, the Subadvisor uses publicly available filings, financial analyst’s reports and research information available both publicly and by subscription or purchase to identify companies that have 1) market capitalizations greater than $2 billion, 2) dividend growth, which the Subadvisor defines as no quarters among the previous four with any dividend reduction and at least one of the most recent two quarters having a dividend increase, and 3) investment grade debt ratings. Second, a thorough fundamental analysis of the companies is conducted focusing on valuation and balance sheet and income statement information. Lastly, the three characteristics identified in the first step are evaluated further to view the dividend yield, assessment of likelihood of capital appreciation, and to assess the expected volatility and risk for each security.
The Subadvisor will sell a security when one or more of the following occurs:
1)
the security’s dividend is reduced by more than 10% in dividend per share over the preceding eight quarters; 
2)
the yield falls by more than 10% below targeted parameters and available alternate options in the Fund’s universe of investments in less than a three-year period;
3)
one or more actual or projected financial metrics over the previous two-year period or analyst projections for the coming two-year period show or project a flat or negative growth of the company’s income which cannot be readily identified as a temporary or non-recurring change;
4)
the company’s underlying debt rating falls below investment grade;
5)
its price target is realized; or
6)
the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.
Read More

GENW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GENW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GENW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2024 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GENW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GENW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2024 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GENW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GENW Category Low Category High GENW % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GENW % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

GENW - Expenses

Operational Fees

GENW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.20% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GENW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GENW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GENW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GENW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GENW Category Low Category High GENW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GENW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GENW Category Low Category High GENW % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GENW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

GENW - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×