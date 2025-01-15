Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in domestic equity securities that have records of paying dividends. The Fund will invest primarily in companies with market capitalizations of $2 billion or higher at the time of initial purchase. In addition, the Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of 25 to 50 securities typically spread across many economic sectors. Investments in and weightings of individual sectors will vary based on the Subadvisor’s assessment of valuation and the economic outlook using the process described below . Examples of conditions that will affect the weighting of sectors include recent relative performance of each sector to the overall market performance, economic conditions such as inflation and economic growth and expectations of economic growth in the upcoming period of time and how that sector might be affected more or less than other sectors, and economic growth rate and geopolitical conditions, military conflicts which can typically affect availability and demand for natural resources that can have impact on one or more sectors relative to other sectors of the overall market economy. For example, the price of oil has a significant impact on the transportation sector, which can in turn have a significant impact on consumer goods and raw materials being transported. Another example which can have a significant impact on one or more sectors is tariffs. Tariffs imposed on either a country or a particular industry will increase the price and may reduce the supply as well. A tariff on consumer goods imported from China would impact retailers where those imported goods are sold.

The Subadvisor employs a three - step process in selecting the Fund’s investments. The Subadvisor begins with a universe of those domestic publicly traded companies that have paid a dividend in each of the previous four quarters. First, the Subadvisor uses publicly available filings, financial analyst’s reports and research information available both publicly and by subscription or purchase to identify companies that have 1) tax-advantaged dividend payments which qualify for tax treatment as capital gains tax rates versus ordinary income tax rates, which will allow the Fund shareholder to recognize that portion of the Fund income dividend as receipt of capital gain, a lower tax rate than ordinary income dividends, 2) market capitalizations greater than $2 billion, 3) dividend per share increase of any amount versus prior quarter and 4) investment grade debt ratings. Second, a thorough fundamental analysis of the companies is conducted focusing on valuation and balance sheet and income statement information. Lastly, the four characteristics identified in the first step are evaluated further to assess the likelihood of capital appreciation, and to assess the expected volatility and risk for each security. The Subadvisor will sell a security when one or more of the following occurs:

1) the security’s dividend is reduced by more than 10% in dividend per share over the preceding eight quarters;

2) the yield falls by more than 10% below targeted parameters and available alternate options in the Fund’s universe of investments in less than a three-year period;

3) one or more actual or projected financial metrics over the previous two - year period or analyst projections for the coming two - year period show or project a flat or negative growth of the company’s income which cannot be readily identified as a temporary or non-recurring change ;

4) the company’s underlying debt rating falls below investment grade ;

5) its price target is realized ; or

6) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.