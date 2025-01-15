Home
Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF

Name

As of 01/15/2025

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF

GEND | ETF

$10.28

-

-

0.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
$10.11
$10.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF

GEND | ETF

$10.28

-

-

0.38%

GEND - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Genter Capital Dividend Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in domestic equity securities that have records of paying dividends. The Fund will invest primarily in companies with market capitalizations of $2 billion or higher at the time of initial purchase. In addition, the Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of 25 to 50 securities typically spread across many economic sectors. Investments in and weightings of individual sectors will vary based on the Subadvisor’s assessment of valuation and the economic outlook using the process described below. Examples of conditions that will affect the weighting of sectors include recent relative performance of each sector to the overall market performance, economic conditions such as inflation and economic growth and expectations of economic growth in the upcoming period of time and how that sector might be affected more or less than other sectors, and economic growth rate and geopolitical conditions, military conflicts which can typically affect availability and demand for natural resources that can have impact on one or more sectors relative to other sectors of the overall market economy. For example, the price of oil has a significant impact on the transportation sector, which can in turn have a significant impact on consumer goods and raw materials being transported. Another example which can have a significant impact on one or more sectors is tariffs. Tariffs imposed on either a country or a particular industry will increase the price and may reduce the supply as well. A tariff on consumer goods imported from China would impact retailers where those imported goods are sold.
The Subadvisor employs a three-step process in selecting the Fund’s investments. The Subadvisor begins with a universe of those domestic publicly traded companies that have paid a dividend in each of the previous four quarters. First, the Subadvisor uses publicly available filings, financial analyst’s reports and research information available both publicly and by subscription or purchase to identify companies that have 1) tax-advantaged dividend payments which qualify for tax treatment as capital gains tax rates versus ordinary income tax rates, which will allow the Fund shareholder to recognize that portion of the Fund income dividend as receipt of capital gain, a lower tax rate than ordinary income dividends, 2) market capitalizations greater than $2 billion, 3) dividend per share increase of any amount versus prior quarter and 4) investment grade debt ratings. Second, a thorough fundamental analysis of the companies is conducted focusing on valuation and balance sheet and income statement information. Lastly, the four characteristics identified in the first step are evaluated further to assess the likelihood of capital appreciation, and to assess the expected volatility and risk for each security. The Subadvisor will sell a security when one or more of the following occurs:
1)
the security’s dividend is reduced by more than 10% in dividend per share over the preceding eight quarters;
2)
the yield falls by more than 10% below targeted parameters and available alternate options in the Fund’s universe of investments in less than a three-year period;
3)
one or more actual or projected financial metrics over the previous two-year period or analyst projections for the coming two-year period show or project a flat or negative growth of the company’s income which cannot be readily identified as a temporary or non-recurring change;
4)
the company’s underlying debt rating falls below investment grade;
5)
its price target is realized; or
6)
the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.
The Subadvisor will also sell call option contracts, that are based on the value of underlying securities held by the Fund, to generate income via option premiums. The Subadvisor sells call option contracts on securities held by the Fund with strike prices ranging from 0-15% above the then current price of the security against which the option is written. Calls will be written when the Subadvisor feels the underlying stock has a price at the time the call is written that is in line with other stocks in its sector and, in the Subadvisor’s view, is unlikely to appreciate more than the strike price of the written call prior to the call’s expiration, but the Subadvisor is not prepared to remove the position from the Fund portfolio. By doing so, the Fund gives up the potential to fully participate in the underlying security gains, if any, beyond the strike price of the sold call options in exchange for income received in the form of call option premium. If the price of the underlying security is less than the call option’s strike price at the expiration of the contract, the option contract will expire worthless and the Fund’s return on the sold call position will be the premium originally received for selling the option contract. If the price of the underlying security is greater than the strike price at the expiration of the option contract, the Fund will typically forgo all of the returns that exceed the strike price of the option contract, and there will be a cost to “close out” the now in-the-money call options. The short call options are “closed out” (repurchased) prior to their expiration so that the Fund will not get assigned the, now, in-the-money call options. At times the call options may be “rolled” instead of simply closed. The term “rolled” means new call options are simultaneously sold to open a new short call position, while the previously sold calls are repurchased to close out the original short call position.
Read More

GEND - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2024 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GEND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GEND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2024 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GEND - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GEND Category Low Category High GEND % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GEND % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

GEND - Expenses

Operational Fees

GEND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.20% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GEND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GEND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GEND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GEND - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GEND Category Low Category High GEND % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GEND Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GEND Category Low Category High GEND % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GEND Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

GEND - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

