The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks current income while providing indirect exposure to the share price (i.e., the price returns) of GDX (NYSE Arca: GDX) (“GDX”), subject to a limit on potential investment gains. The Fund will employ its investment strategy as it relates to GDX regardless of whether there are periods of adverse market, economic, or other conditions and will not take temporary defensive positions during such periods. As further described below, the Fund uses a synthetic covered call strategy to provide income and indirect exposure to the share price returns of GDX, subject to a limit on potential investment gains as a result of the nature of the options strategy it employs. That is, the Fund not only seeks to generate income from its options investments but also aims to derive gains when the value of GDX increases. The Fund’s options contracts provide:

● indirect exposure to the share price returns of GDX,

● current income from the option premiums, and

● a limit on the Fund’s participation in gains, if any, of the share price returns of GDX.

For more information, see sections “The Fund’s Use of GDX Option Contracts” and “Synthetic Covered Call Strategy” below.

The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) and the investment sub-adviser is ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

Why invest in the Fund?

● The Fund seeks to participate in a portion of the gains experienced by GDX.

● The Fund seeks to generate monthly income, which is not dependent on the price appreciation of GDX.

That is, although the Fund may not fully participate in gains in GDX’s share price, the Fund’s portfolio is designed to generate income.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in GDX

● The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gains if GDX shares increase in value.

● The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if GDX shares decrease in value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund.

● The Fund does not invest directly in GDX.

● Fund shareholders are not entitled to any GDX distributions.

Additional information regarding GDX is also set forth below.

The Fund’s Use of GDX Option Contracts

As part of the Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy, the Fund will purchase and sell a combination of standardized exchange-traded and FLexible EXchange® (“FLEX”) call and put option contracts that are based on the value of the price returns of GDX.

● In general, an option contract gives the purchaser of the option contract the right to purchase (for a call option) or sell (for a put option) the underlying asset (like shares of GDX) at a specified price (the “strike price”).

● If exercised, an option contract obligates the seller to deliver shares (for a sold or “short” call) or buy shares (for a sold or “short” put) of the underlying asset at a specified price (the “strike price”).

● Options contracts must be exercised or traded to close within a specified time frame, or they expire. See the chart in section “Fund Portfolio” below for a description of the option contracts utilized by the Fund.

Standardized exchange-traded options include standardized terms. FLEX options are also exchange-traded, but they allow for customizable terms (e.g., the strike price can be negotiated). For more information on FLEX options, see “Additional Information about the Funds – Exchange Traded Options Portfolio.”

The Fund’s options contracts are based on the value of GDX, which gives the Fund the right or obligation to receive or deliver shares of GDX on the expiration date of the applicable option contract in exchange for the stated strike price, depending on whether the option contract is a call option or a put option, and whether the Fund purchases or sells the option contract.

Synthetic Covered Call Strategy

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will implement a “synthetic covered call” strategy using the standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options described above.

● A traditional covered call strategy is an investment strategy where an investor (the Fund) sells a call option on an underlying security it owns .

● A synthetic covered call strategy is similar to a traditional covered call strategy in that the investor sells a call option that is based on the value of the underlying security. However, in a synthetic covered call strategy, the investor (the Fund) does not own the underlying security , but rather seeks to synthetically replicate 100% of the price movements of the underlying security through the use of various investment instruments.

The Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy consists of the following three elements, each of which is described in greater detail farther below:

● Synthetic long exposure to GDX, which allows the Fund to seek to participate in the changes, up or down, in the price of GDX’s shares.

● Covered call writing (where GDX call options are sold against the synthetic long portion of the strategy), which allows the Fund to generate income.

● U.S. Treasuries, which are used for collateral for the options, and which also generate income.

1. Synthetic Long Exposure

To achieve a synthetic long exposure to GDX, the Fund will buy GDX call options and, simultaneously, sell GDX put options to try to replicate the price movements of GDX. The call options purchased by the Fund and the put options sold by the Fund will generally have one-month to six-month terms and strike prices that are approximately equal to the then-current share price of GDX at the time the contracts are purchased and sold, respectively. The combination of the long call options and sold put options provides the Fund with indirect investment exposure equal to approximately 100% of GDX for the duration of the applicable options exposure.

2. Covered Call Writing

As part of its strategy, the Fund will write (sell) call option contracts on GDX to generate income. Since the Fund does not directly own GDX, these written call options will be sold short (i.e., selling a position it does not currently own). The Fund will seek to participate in the share price appreciation of GDX, if any. However, due to the nature of covered call strategies, the Fund’s participation may be subject to a cap (as described below). In this strategy, the call options written (sold) by the Fund will generally have an expiration of one month or less (the “Call Period”) and generally have a strike price that is approximately 0%-15% above the then-current GDX share price.

It is important to note that the sale of the GDX call option contracts will limit the Fund’s participation in the appreciation in GDX’s share price. If the share price of GDX increases, the above-referenced synthetic long exposure alone would allow the Fund to experience similar percentage gains. However, if GDX’s share price appreciates beyond the strike price of one or more of the sold (short) call option contracts, the Fund will lose money on those short call positions, and the losses will, in turn, limit the upside return of the Fund’s synthetic long exposure. As a result, the Fund’s overall strategy (i.e., the combination of the synthetic long exposure to GDX and the sold (short) GDX call positions) will limit the Fund’s participation in gains in GDX share price beyond a certain point. The Fund’s strategy seeks to fully cover all of the Fund’s sold call options with its synthetic long exposure.

3. U.S. Treasuries

The Fund will hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities as collateral in connection with the Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy.

The Fund intends to continuously maintain indirect exposure to GDX through the use of options contracts. As the options contracts it holds are exercised or expire it may enter into new options contracts, a practice referred to as “rolling.” The Fund’s practice of rolling options may result in high portfolio turnover.

Fund’s Monthly Distributions

The Fund will seek to provide monthly income in the form of cash distributions. The Fund will seek to generate such income in the following ways:

● Writing (selling) call option contracts on GDX as described above. The income comes mainly from the option premiums received from these option sales. A premium, in this context, refers to the price the option buyer pays to the option seller (the Fund) for the rights granted by the option. The amount of these premiums is largely affected by the fluctuations in GDX stock prices. However, other elements like interest rates can also influence the income level.

● Investing in short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The income generated by such securities will be influenced by interest rates at the time of investment.

Fund’s Return Profile vs GDX

For the reasons stated above, the Fund’s performance will differ from that of GDX’s share price. The performance differences will depend on, among other things, the price of GDX, changes in the value of the GDX options contracts the Fund holds, and changes in the value of the U.S. Treasuries.

Fund Portfolio

The Fund’s principal holdings are described below:

YieldMax™ Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF – Principal Holdings Portfolio Holdings (All options are based on the value of GDX) Investment Terms Expected Target Maturity Purchased call option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of GDX at the time of purchase) to provide indirect exposure to positive price returns of GDX. If the share price of GDX increases, these options will generate corresponding increases to the Fund. 1-month to 6-month expiration dates

Sold put option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of GDX at the time of sale). They are sold to help pay for the purchased call options described above. However, the sold put option contracts provide exposure to the full extent of any share price losses experienced by GDX. 1-month to 6-month expiration dates Sold (short) call option contracts The strike price is approximately 0%-15% more than the then-current share price of GDX at the time of sale. They generate current income. However, they also limit some potential positive returns that the Fund may have otherwise experienced from gains in the GDX share price. 1-month or less expiration dates U.S Treasury Securities and Cash Multiple series of U.S. Treasury Bills supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. These instruments are used as collateral for the Fund’s derivative investments. They will also generate income. 6-month to 2-year maturities

The market value of the cash and treasuries held by the Fund is expected to be between 50% and 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the market value of the options package is expected to be between 0% and 50% of the Fund’s net assets. In terms of notional value, the combination of these investment instruments provides indirect investment exposure to GDX equal to at least 100% of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

GDX

GDX is a passively-managed ETF that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the NYSE® ARCA® Gold Miners Index® (the “GDX Index”). The GDX Index includes domestic and foreign equity securities (and depositary receipts) of companies that are involved in the gold and silver mining industry that derive at least 50% of their revenues from gold mining and related activities (companies already included in the GDX Index will only be removed if revenues from gold mining and related activities fall below 40%), which includes publicly traded companies involved in the mining for gold and silver. The weight of companies whose revenues are more significantly exposed to silver mining will not exceed 20% of the GDX Index at rebalance. GDX invests in small- and medium-capitalization companies. As of December 31, 2022, the GDX Index contained 49 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $614.16 million and $37.53 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $16.99 billion. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, GDX does not try to “beat” its index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective. You can find GDX’s prospectus and other information about the ETF, including the most recent reports to shareholders, online by reference to the Investment Company Act File No. 811-10325 through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The information in this prospectus regarding GDX comes from its filings with the SEC. You are urged to refer to the SEC filings made by GDX and to other publicly available information (e.g., the ETF’s annual reports) to obtain an understanding of the ETF’s business and financial prospects. The description of GDX’s principal investment strategies contained herein was taken directly from GDX’s prospectus, dated May 1, 2023.

This document relates only to the securities offered hereby and does not relate to the shares of GDX or other securities of GDX. The Fund has derived all disclosures contained in this document regarding GDX from the publicly available documents. None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates has participated in the preparation of such publicly available offering documents or made any due diligence inquiry regarding such documents with respect to GDX. None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation that such publicly available documents or any other publicly available information regarding GDX is accurate or complete. Furthermore, the Fund cannot give any assurance that all events occurring prior to the date hereof (including events that would affect the accuracy or completeness of the publicly available documents described above) that would affect the trading price of GDX (and therefore the price of GDX at the time we price the securities) have been publicly disclosed. Subsequent disclosure of any such events or the disclosure of or failure to disclose material future events concerning GDX could affect the value received with respect to the securities and therefore the value of the securities.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of GDX.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE VANECK® ETF TRUST, GDX, OR VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORPORATION.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the same industry or group of industries as GDX. As of December 31, 2023, GDX was concentrated in the materials sector.