The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in a diversified portfolio of equity investments in U.S. issuers with public stock market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalization of the S&P 500 ® Index at the time of investment and other instruments with similar economic exposures. The Fund will employ a “Put Spread Collar” overlay strategy whereby the Fund simultaneously purchases a near-the-money put while selling (writing) an out-of-the-money call and put on the S&P 500 ® Index or other national or regional stock market indices (or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that seek to track such an index).

The Fund uses a variety of quantitative techniques, in combination with a qualitative overlay, when selecting investments. The Fund may make investment decisions that deviate from those generated by the Investment Adviser’s proprietary models, at the discretion of the Investment Adviser. In addition, the Investment Adviser may, in its discretion, make changes to its quantitative techniques, or use other quantitative techniques that are based on the Investment Adviser’s proprietary research.

The Fund constructs a Put Spread Collar by buying a put option on the S&P 500 ® Index at a higher strike price and writing (or selling) a put option on the same index at a relatively lower strike price, resulting in what is known as a put option spread, while simultaneously selling a S&P 500 ® Index call option. For this purpose, the Fund may also use options on futures referencing the S&P 500 ® Index. The difference between strike prices in the put option spread is designed to provide the Fund with downside protection to the extent of the difference between the strike prices of the near-the-money put option bought and the out-of-the-money put option sold.

In addition to the use of the Put Spread Collar strategy described above, the Fund may use future contracts, primarily futures on indexes, options on futures, and total return swaps to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions and to hedge the Fund’s portfolio if it is unable to purchase or write the necessary options for its overlay strategy. Derivative positions may be listed or over-the-counter (“OTC”) and may or may not be centrally cleared.

As the seller of call options, the Fund will receive cash (the “premium”) from the purchaser. If the purchaser exercises the option, the Fund pays the purchaser the difference between the price of the index and the exercise price of the option. Additionally, as the seller of put options, the Fund will also receive a premium from the purchaser. If the purchaser exercises the option, the Fund pays the purchaser the difference between the exercise price of the option and the price of the index. The premium, the exercise price and the market price of the index determine the gain or loss realized by the Fund as the seller of call and put options.

During periods in which the U.S. equity markets are generally unchanged or falling, a diversified portfolio with limited downside protection from its put spread collar strategy may outperform the same portfolio without such an options strategy. However, in strong rising markets where the aggregate appreciation of the underlying index exceeds the exercise price of the short call, a portfolio with a put spread collar strategy could significantly underperform the same portfolio without these options. The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities are limited to cash equivalents (including money market funds) and U.S. Treasury Securities.