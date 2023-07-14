Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

GCOW | ETF

$33.78

$1.64 B

6.86%

$2.32

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$1.64 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.1
$26.71
$34.89

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GCOW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Pacer
  • Inception Date
    Feb 22, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    14050000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Kavanaugh

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).
The Index
The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to global companies with high dividend yields backed by a high free cash flow yield.
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Enterprise Value (EV): A company’s market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents.
Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV
The initial index universe is derived from the component companies of the FTSE All-World Developed Large Cap Index. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), are excluded from the Index universe.
The remaining companies are ranked by their free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve month period. The 300 companies with the highest free cash flow yield are then ranked by their dividend yield. The equity securities of the 100 companies with the highest dividend yield are included in the Index.
At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the companies included in the Index are weighted based on the aggregate amount of dividends distributed by each company for the trailing twelve month period, and weightings are capped at 2% of the weight of the Index for any individual company. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually as of the close of business on the 3rd Friday of June and December based on data as of the 1st Friday of the applicable rebalance month.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities (e.g., depositary receipts). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.
Read More

GCOW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -35.6% 29.2% 42.84%
1 Yr 15.9% 17.3% 252.4% 84.43%
3 Yr 13.5%* -3.5% 34.6% 95.86%
5 Yr 6.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 94.90%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.5% -24.3% 957.1% 97.28%
2021 7.0% -38.3% 47.1% 88.50%
2020 -1.5% -54.2% 0.6% 22.07%
2019 4.2% -76.0% 54.1% 55.93%
2018 -1.7% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -35.6% 29.2% 35.79%
1 Yr 12.3% 11.4% 252.4% 81.93%
3 Yr 10.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 94.28%
5 Yr 7.5%* 0.1% 32.7% 93.96%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.5% -24.3% 957.1% 97.28%
2021 7.0% -33.1% 47.1% 89.51%
2020 -1.5% -44.4% 1.8% 42.80%
2019 4.2% -6.5% 54.1% 78.18%
2018 -1.7% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

GCOW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCOW Category Low Category High GCOW % Rank
Net Assets 1.64 B 199 K 133 B 68.86%
Number of Holdings 106 1 9075 33.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 113 M -18 M 37.6 B 73.79%
Weighting of Top 10 23.53% 9.1% 100.0% 78.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 8.52%
  2. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 2.37%
  3. Sanofi 2.27%
  4. Mercedes-Benz Group AG 2.19%
  5. Orient Overseas International Ltd 2.18%
  6. Novartis AG 2.18%
  7. BP PLC 2.18%
  8. Unilever PLC 2.07%
  9. Volkswagen AG 2.03%
  10. TotalEnergies SE 2.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCOW % Rank
Stocks 		99.76% 61.84% 125.47% 17.73%
Cash 		0.25% -174.70% 23.12% 78.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 92.73%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 92.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 92.40%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 92.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCOW % Rank
Energy 		19.25% 0.00% 21.15% 1.43%
Healthcare 		18.79% 0.00% 35.42% 19.38%
Basic Materials 		17.99% 0.00% 38.60% 2.64%
Communication Services 		15.40% 0.00% 57.66% 4.85%
Consumer Defense 		13.89% 0.00% 73.28% 7.82%
Industrials 		6.89% 0.00% 44.06% 61.78%
Technology 		3.50% 0.00% 49.87% 95.04%
Utilities 		3.19% 0.00% 29.12% 27.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.10% 0.00% 40.94% 97.80%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 39.54%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.42% 99.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCOW % Rank
Non US 		66.02% 0.58% 99.46% 3.52%
US 		33.74% 0.13% 103.82% 96.37%

GCOW - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 44.27% 88.71%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.82% 31.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

GCOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GCOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.00% 0.00% 395.00% 86.24%

GCOW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCOW Category Low Category High GCOW % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.86% 0.00% 3.26% 0.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCOW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCOW Category Low Category High GCOW % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.32% -4.27% 12.65% 1.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCOW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCOW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Kavanaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2016

6.27

6.3%

Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

