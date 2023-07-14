Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$9.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.2
$33.38
$42.67

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GCLN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Raj Garigipati

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index.The Index is designed to deliver exposure to companies that are expected to have a significant impact on energy decarbonization through their exposure to clean energy which includes, but is not limited to, clean power infrastructure (generation, transmission and distribution), solar energy, wind energy, energy storage, hydrogen energy, energy digitalization and bioenergy. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to identify relevant companies using curated data acquired from a variety of sources by Bloomberg Professional Services (the “Index Provider”). Some of the clean energy companies in which the Fund invests may have operations that involve traditional energy facilities (including oil, gas or other hydrocarbons). The Index Provider constructs the Index in accordance with a rules-based methodology that involves three steps.Step 1In the first step, the Index Provider defines a universe of potential index constituents (the “Universe”) by identifying securities that are constituents of the Bloomberg Global Equity Index and classified to be within clean energy sectors by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (“BNEF”). BNEF is a strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and the disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy.Step 2In the second step, the Index Provider screens the Universe for thematic relevance to clean energy and estimates the proportion of an issuer’s value attributable to clean energy activities. The Index Provider’s estimates are based on quarterly data reviews by sector specialists using reported segment revenues, along with any other available metrics such as segmented earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), alignment with the European Union’s Taxonomy Regulation, current and planned activities of the issuer, and expected growth of clean energy-relevant business lines relative to other business lines.Thematic relevance is then divided into four categories based on percentage of a company’s value attributed to clean energy activities: A4 (Minor Driver of Decarbonization) – 10% or Less, A3 (Moderate Driver of Decarbonization) – 10% to 24%, A2 (Considerable Driver of Decarbonization) – 25% to 49% and A1 (Main Driver of Decarbonization) – 50% to 100%. Securities of issuers within category A4 (Minor) or Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”)-controversial securities, and securities with high carbon impact and poor mitigation plans are excluded from the Index.Step 3In the third step, the Index constituents are grouped by thematic relevance categories to maximize relevance and impact. Each thematic category is assigned a weighting to maximize exposure to securities with the greatest impact to de-carbonization as follows:60% of the Index weight is in securities classified as A1 (Main Driver of Decarbonization).30% of the Index weight is in securities classified as A2 (Considerable Driver of Decarbonization).10% of the index weight is in securities classified as A3 (Moderate Driver of Decarbonization).Within each category, the weight for a single security is capped at a specified level that varies by category. Any excess weight resulted from capping is redistributed proportionally across the remaining uncapped securities in the Index.The Index is normally rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly in March, June, September, and December.As of December 1, 2022, the Index consisted of 180 securities with a market capitalization range of between approximately $500 million and $615 billion. The components of the Index may change over time. The percentage of the portfolio exposed to any country or geographic region will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Index change, and the Fund may not be invested in each country or geographic region at all times.The Index is comprised of equity securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. The Fund may purchase a sample of securities in its Index. There may also be instances in which Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM” or the “Investment Adviser”) may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that the Investment Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques.Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track the Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors.The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). However, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. A non-diversified fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than diversified funds.The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.
Read More

GCLN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -26.0% 53.5% N/A
1 Yr 4.7% -45.1% 77.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* 8.5% 208.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -6.9% 59.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -11.7% 26.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -23.7% 88.5% N/A
2021 N/A -29.5% 134.4% N/A
2020 N/A -17.7% 110.6% N/A
2019 N/A -22.4% 66.3% N/A
2018 N/A -16.6% -0.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -42.2% 53.5% N/A
1 Yr N/A -45.1% 77.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -9.4% 208.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.9% 59.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 26.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCLN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -23.7% 88.5% N/A
2021 N/A -29.5% 134.4% N/A
2020 N/A -17.7% 110.6% N/A
2019 N/A -22.4% 66.3% N/A
2018 N/A -16.6% -0.5% N/A

GCLN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCLN Category Low Category High GCLN % Rank
Net Assets 9.5 M 5.1 M 42.2 B 98.68%
Number of Holdings 181 24 263 2.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.62 M 2.02 M 32.1 B 98.72%
Weighting of Top 10 34.19% 26.7% 80.0% 98.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd 4.88%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc 4.26%
  3. Vestas Wind Systems A/S 3.44%
  4. Enphase Energy Inc 3.40%
  5. Edison International 3.10%
  6. Samsung SDI Co Ltd 3.00%
  7. Schneider Electric SE 2.79%
  8. Enel SpA 2.73%
  9. Iberdrola SA 2.68%
  10. National Grid PLC 2.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCLN % Rank
Stocks 		99.72% 71.51% 105.30% 6.41%
Cash 		0.40% -8.59% 26.89% 84.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.14% 0.00% 1.02% 3.85%
Other 		0.00% -1.44% 12.87% 12.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.56%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.44% 8.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCLN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 42.92% 1.28%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 44.11% 7.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.91% 2.56%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 79.38% 2.56%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.56%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 10.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.87%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 2.65% 3.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.61% 1.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 6.59% 6.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.92% 21.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCLN % Rank
Non US 		61.75% 0.00% 78.23% 3.85%
US 		37.97% 21.23% 100.06% 97.44%

GCLN - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.08% 2.96% 73.08%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 26.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GCLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GCLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCLN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 5.00% 382.00% N/A

GCLN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCLN Category Low Category High GCLN % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.41% 0.00% 4.88% 69.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCLN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCLN Category Low Category High GCLN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.80% 4.54% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCLN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCLN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raj Garigipati

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 08, 2022

0.31

0.3%

Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.

Matthew Maillet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 04, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Mr. Maillet is a portfolio manager on the ETF Portfolio Management team within GSAM’s QIS platform. He joined QIS in 2015 as a deputy chief operating officer where he was named a vice president in 2016, and subsequently joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.18 6.99 8.32

