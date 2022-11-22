Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
58.9%
Expense Ratio 1.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
GCI Investors, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by actively managing a non-diversified portfolio comprised of 20 to 30 U.S. equity securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization or economic sector.
|Period
|GCIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-84.7%
|111.7%
|4.86%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-86.7%
|138.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-39.4%
|26.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|19.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GCIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-75.2%
|326.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.9%
|56.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.7%
|34.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|2.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.6%
|33.2%
|N/A
|Period
|GCIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-84.7%
|111.7%
|34.93%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-86.7%
|138.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-39.4%
|32.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.3%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.0%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GCIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-75.2%
|326.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.9%
|56.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-10.7%
|34.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-19.4%
|3.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-5.5%
|35.6%
|N/A
|GCIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCIG % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.6 M
|189 K
|222 B
|96.15%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|2
|3509
|97.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.76 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|93.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.91%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|12.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCIG % Rank
|Stocks
|99.47%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|22.30%
|Cash
|0.53%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|75.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|23.43%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|28.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|18.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|17.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCIG % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|41.23%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|97.43%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|0.45%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|7.72%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|97.58%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|7.34%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|59.30%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|63.39%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|54.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|12.63%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|6.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCIG % Rank
|US
|99.47%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|79.06%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|10.73%
|GCIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.40%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|36.61%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|GCIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|GCIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GCIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|GCIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCIG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.82%
|11.71%
|GCIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GCIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCIG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|N/A
|GCIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 14, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 29, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Guy Davis is a proven mutual fund manager with over a decade of experience managing assets for financial institutions and individuals. He has previously managed in excess of $2bn in two institutional global equity mutual funds, as well as $1.5bn in a multi asset endowment fund. Guy was a finalist for "Equity Income Fund Manager of the Year 2017" and also voted into the "Asset Management Top 40 under 40" in 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.12
|2.92
