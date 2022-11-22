Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GCIG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Genuine Investors ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Guy Davis

Fund Description

GCI Investors, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by actively managing a non-diversified portfolio comprised of 20 to 30 U.S. equity securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization or economic sector.

Read More

GCIG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -84.7% 111.7% 4.86%
1 Yr N/A -86.7% 138.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -39.4% 26.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 19.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -75.2% 326.9% N/A
2021 N/A -18.9% 56.5% N/A
2020 N/A -10.7% 34.6% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 2.5% N/A
2018 N/A -7.6% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -84.7% 111.7% 34.93%
1 Yr N/A -86.7% 138.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -39.4% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -27.3% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -14.0% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -75.2% 326.9% N/A
2021 N/A -18.9% 56.5% N/A
2020 N/A -10.7% 34.6% N/A
2019 N/A -19.4% 3.9% N/A
2018 N/A -5.5% 35.6% N/A

GCIG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCIG Category Low Category High GCIG % Rank
Net Assets 1.6 M 189 K 222 B 96.15%
Number of Holdings 21 2 3509 97.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.76 M -1.37 M 104 B 93.73%
Weighting of Top 10 58.91% 9.4% 100.0% 12.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GFL Environmental, Inc. 8.32%
  2. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 6.88%
  3. Amazon.com, Inc. 6.52%
  4. Microsoft Corporation 6.05%
  5. United Parcel Service, Inc. 5.98%
  6. Alphabet, Inc. 5.26%
  7. CarMax, Inc. 5.09%
  8. Copart, Inc. 5.08%
  9. First American Financial Corporation 4.92%
  10. Booking Holdings, Inc. 4.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCIG % Rank
Stocks 		99.47% 0.00% 107.71% 22.30%
Cash 		0.53% -10.83% 87.35% 75.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 23.43%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 28.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 18.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 17.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCIG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 41.23%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 97.43%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 0.45%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 7.72%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 97.58%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 7.34%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 59.30%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 63.39%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 54.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 12.63%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 6.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCIG % Rank
US 		99.47% 0.00% 105.43% 79.06%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 10.73%

GCIG - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.01% 7.09% 36.61%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 78.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GCIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GCIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

GCIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

GCIG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCIG Category Low Category High GCIG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.82% 11.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCIG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCIG Category Low Category High GCIG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCIG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GCIG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Guy Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 29, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Guy Davis is a proven mutual fund manager with over a decade of experience managing assets for financial institutions and individuals. He has previously managed in excess of $2bn in two institutional global equity mutual funds, as well as $1.5bn in a multi asset endowment fund. Guy was a finalist for "Equity Income Fund Manager of the Year 2017" and also voted into the "Asset Management Top 40 under 40" in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.12 2.92

