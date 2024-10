The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in fixed income securities issued by or on behalf of the state of California and its political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities and other states, territories and possessions of the United States (including the District of Columbia) and the political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities thereof (“Municipal Securities”), the interest on which is exempt from regular federal income tax ( i.e. , excluded from gross income for federal income tax purposes) and California personal income tax.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its Net Assets in private activity bonds, the interest on which (including the Fund’s distributions of such interest) may be a preference item for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax. 100% of the Fund’s portfolio will be invested in U.S. dollar-denominated securities.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its Net Assets in Municipal Securities that, at the time of purchase, are non‑investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). Non‑investment grade securities are securities rated BB+, Ba1 or below by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or, if unrated, determined by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (the “Investment Adviser” or “GSAM”) to be of comparable credit quality. The Fund may purchase the securities of issuers that are in default.

The Fund may also seek to obtain exposure to fixed income investments, such as municipal bonds and U.S. government securities, through investments in affiliated or unaffiliated investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The team uses a multi-faceted approach when evaluating whether to add or maintain exposure to any individual position. A top‑down approach is used to assess broad macro trends while a bottom‑up analysis is used to determine relative value between individual securities. As part of the team’s fundamental investment process, the team may integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors alongside traditional fundamental factors. In addition, individual securities will be considered for purchase or sale based on credit profile, risk, structure, pricing, and portfolio impact, as well as duration management, restructuring, opportunistic trading and tax loss harvesting. No one factor or consideration is determinative in the fundamental investment process.

Under normal interest rate conditions, the Fund’s duration is expected to range between two and eight years. (Historically, over the last five years, the duration of the Bloomberg Municipal California Intermediate Bond Index has been between approximately 3.92 and 4.39 years.) “Duration” is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of the Fund (or an individual debt security), the more sensitive its market price to changes in interest rates. For example, if market interest rates increase by 1%, the market price of a debt security with a positive duration of 3 years will generally decrease by approximately 3%. Conversely, a 1% decline in market interest rates will generally result in an increase of approximately 3% of that security’s market price.

The Investment Adviser measures the Fund’s performance against the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Quality Intermediate—California Index.

THE FUND IS NON‑DIVERSIFIED UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940, AS AMENDED (“INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT”), AND MAY INVEST A LARGER PERCENTAGE OF ITS ASSETS IN ONE OR MORE ISSUERS OR IN FEWER ISSUERS THAN DIVERSIFIED MUTUAL FUNDS.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF, which is a fund that trades like other publicly traded securities. The Fund is not an index fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.