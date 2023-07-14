The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income producing equity securitiesincluding securities in the aerospace and defense sectors. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts. Defense companies include producers of components and equipment for the defense industry, such as military aircraft, radar equipment and weapons. The Fund defines an “aerospace and defense” company as a company that derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or devotes 50% of its assets to, aerospace and/or defense related activities, or has an identified business line that derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or devotes 50% of its assets to, aerospace and/or defense related activities. Income producing equity securities include U.S. exchange-listed common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. In making stock selections, the Adviser looks for securities that have a better yield than the average of the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index (the “S&P 500 Index”), as well as capital gains potential. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on issuers that:

•have strong free cash flow and pay regular dividends;

•have potential for long term earnings per share growth;

•may be subject to a value catalyst, such as industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin-off of a division, or the development of a profitable new businessare well managed; and

•will benefit from sustainable long term economic dynamics, such as globalization of an issuer’s industry or an issuer’s increased focus on productivity or enhancement of services

The Adviser also believes preferred stock of selected companies offer opportunities for capital appreciation as well as periodic income and may invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in such securities. This is particularly true in the case of companies that have performed below expectations. If a company’s performance has been poor enough, its preferred stock will trade more like common stock than like a fixed income security and may result in above average appreciation if performance improves. This leads to the possibility of capital appreciation if the price of the common stock recovers.