Vitals

YTD Return

3.5%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.4
$23.74
$26.46

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GCAD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Commercial Aerospace and Defense Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income producing equity securitiesincluding securities in the aerospace and defense sectors. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts. Defense companies include producers of components and equipment for the defense industry, such as military aircraft, radar equipment and weapons. The Fund defines an “aerospace and defense” company as a company that derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or devotes 50% of its assets to, aerospace and/or defense related activities, or has an identified business line that derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or devotes 50% of its assets to, aerospace and/or defense related activities. Income producing equity securities include U.S. exchange-listed common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. In making stock selections, the Adviser looks for securities that have a better yield than the average of the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index (the “S&P 500 Index”), as well as capital gains potential. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on issuers that:

have strong free cash flow and pay regular dividends;

have potential for long term earnings per share growth;

may be subject to a value catalyst, such as industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin-off of a division, or the development of a profitable new businessare well managed; and

will benefit from sustainable long term economic dynamics, such as globalization of an issuer’s industry or an issuer’s increased focus on productivity or enhancement of services

The Adviser also believes preferred stock of selected companies offer opportunities for capital appreciation as well as periodic income and may invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in such securities. This is particularly true in the case of companies that have performed below expectations. If a company’s performance has been poor enough, its preferred stock will trade more like common stock than like a fixed income security and may result in above average appreciation if performance improves. This leads to the possibility of capital appreciation if the price of the common stock recovers.

Read More

GCAD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GCAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GCAD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GCAD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GCAD Category Low Category High GCAD % Rank
Net Assets 3.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 32 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 46.91% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Honeywell International Inc 6.16%
  2. Boeing Co/The 5.26%
  3. Ducommun Inc 4.79%
  4. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc 4.75%
  5. Moog Inc 4.58%
  6. Raytheon Technologies Corp 4.45%
  7. Crane Holdings Co 4.28%
  8. HEICO Corp 4.24%
  9. L3Harris Technologies Inc 4.21%
  10. Hexcel Corp 4.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GCAD % Rank
Stocks 		90.39% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		9.61% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCAD % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GCAD % Rank
US 		90.39% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

GCAD - Expenses

Operational Fees

GCAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.90% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GCAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GCAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GCAD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GCAD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GCAD Category Low Category High GCAD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GCAD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GCAD Category Low Category High GCAD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GCAD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

GCAD - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

