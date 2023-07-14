Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.5%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$3.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.9%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income producing equity securitiesincluding securities in the aerospace and defense sectors. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts. Defense companies include producers of components and equipment for the defense industry, such as military aircraft, radar equipment and weapons. The Fund defines an “aerospace and defense” company as a company that derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or devotes 50% of its assets to, aerospace and/or defense related activities, or has an identified business line that derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or devotes 50% of its assets to, aerospace and/or defense related activities. Income producing equity securities include U.S. exchange-listed common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. In making stock selections, the Adviser looks for securities that have a better yield than the average of the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index (the “S&P 500 Index”), as well as capital gains potential. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser focuses on issuers that:
•have strong free cash flow and pay regular dividends;
•have potential for long term earnings per share growth;
•may be subject to a value catalyst, such as industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin-off of a division, or the development of a profitable new businessare well managed; and
•will benefit from sustainable long term economic dynamics, such as globalization of an issuer’s industry or an issuer’s increased focus on productivity or enhancement of services
The Adviser also believes preferred stock of selected companies offer opportunities for capital appreciation as well as periodic income and may invest a portion of the Fund’s assets in such securities. This is particularly true in the case of companies that have performed below expectations. If a company’s performance has been poor enough, its preferred stock will trade more like common stock than like a fixed income security and may result in above average appreciation if performance improves. This leads to the possibility of capital appreciation if the price of the common stock recovers.
|Period
|GCAD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GCAD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|GCAD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GCAD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GCAD
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCAD % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.9 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|32
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.7 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.91%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCAD % Rank
|Stocks
|90.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|9.61%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCAD % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GCAD % Rank
|US
|90.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GCAD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GCAD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GCAD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GCAD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GCAD
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCAD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GCAD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|GCAD
|Category Low
|Category High
|GCAD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GCAD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
