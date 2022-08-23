The Fund seeks to track the performance (before fees and expenses) of the Target Index. The Target Index is comprised of equity securities of U.S. companies from the S&P 500 in the lowest quintile (i.e., the lowest 20% of the S&P 500) based on their twelve month trailing beta relative to the S&P 500. Beta is a measure of the relative volatility of a security as compared to the market. The constituent securities of the Target Index are weighted based on their revenue, with each individual index constituent capped at 5% at each quarterly rebalance. As of January 29, 2022, the Target Index was comprised of 101 securities. The S&P 500 is an investable benchmark for the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)). As of January 29, 2022, the S&P 500 was comprised of 505 U.S. securities with capitalizations ranging from $5.13 billion to $2.85 trillion. REITs are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate.

The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy in seeking to track the performance of the Target Index. Under a replication strategy, the Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Target Index as closely as possible. Under a representative sampling strategy, the Fund would invest in what it

believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Target Index. The Fund may use a representative sampling strategy when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the Target Index (e.g., where the Target Index contains component securities too numerous to efficiently purchase or sell); or, in certain instances, when a component security of the Target Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. The Fund may also use a representative sampling strategy to exclude less liquid component securities contained in the Target Index from the Fund’s portfolio in order to create a more tradable portfolio and improve arbitrage opportunities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Target Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire index.

To the extent that the Target Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to concentrate to approximately the same extent. As of January 29, 2022, the Target Index was concentrated in the Health Care and Consumer Staples sectors.

The Fund will primarily invest in U.S. companies that are included in the Target Index. The Fund may invest its assets in investments not included in the Target Index, but which Global Beta Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Target Index. For example, there may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to purchase or sell investments, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment company securities and cash and cash equivalents, as substitutes for one or more Target Index components or in anticipation of changes in the Target Index’s components.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act, which means that a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers.