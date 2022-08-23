The Fund seeks to track the performance (before fees and expenses) of the Target Index, which is comprised of 100 U.S.-listed companies with operations in the technology sector and that are selected based on a combination of valuation- and growth-related factors. The Target Index may include small, medium, and large capitalization companies.

The Target Index is expected to be predominantly comprised of companies in the technology sector and concentrated (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in companies in the software sub-industry. To the extent that the Target Index concentrates in securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to concentrate to approximately the same extent.

The Target Index’s construction begins with the universe of the 3,000 largest companies by market capitalization whose equity securities are listed on either the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC. Such companies are then screened to keep only companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and

whose equity securities meet certain liquidity thresholds (the remaining companies collectively, the “Index Universe”).

For each company in the Index Universe, the Target Index evaluates each company’s valuation relative to its sales growth rate over the prior year. Specifically, the Target Index’s methodology calculates the difference between each company’s recent year-over-year sales growth rate and the annual sales growth rate that would be needed over the next 10 years to justify the company’s current market valuation based primarily on the company’s price-to-sales ratio (such difference, the “Excess Growth Rate”). Companies in the Index Universe whose Excess Growth Rate ranks in the top 75% of companies in the Index Universe are eligible to be included in the Target Index (the “Eligible Companies”).

The Eligible Companies are then evaluated based on the following growth-related factors: market share growth, industry growth, and, to a lesser extent, operating margin growth. Each Eligible Company receives a score for each of the factors. The results for all Eligible Companies for a given factor (e.g., market share growth) are then ranked, and companies whose results rank in the top 20% (i.e., the top quintile) of results receive the highest score while companies in each of the lower quintiles receive scores that decrease with each quintile. Because certain factors are focused on revenue from sub-industries within the technology sector, the scores with respect to such factors will favor companies earning all or a significant portion of their revenue from the technology sector.

Market Share Growth Rate This factor looks at a company’s year-over-year market share growth rate in sub-industries within the technology sector. A company’s rank will be higher if its combined weighted average market share growth rate across all technology sub-industries is higher than other companies. The weighted average is based on the company's percent of revenues earned in a particular sub-industry. Industry Growth This factor looks at technology sub-industries’ year-over-year revenue growth rate. A company’s rank will be higher if the growth rate of the sub-industries it earns revenues from is higher than sub-industries that other companies participate in. This is factored on a weighted average basis. The weighted average is based on the company's percent of revenues earned in that particular sub-industry. Operating Margin Growth This factor looks at the year-over-year growth rate of a company’s operating margin. A company’s rank will be higher if its operating margin growth rate is higher.

The Target Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. At the time of each reconstitution of the Target Index, the 100 Eligible Companies with the highest cumulative scores for the above factors are included in the Target Index and are weighted based on their cumulative scores relative to each other.

The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy in seeking to track the performance of the Target Index. Under a replication strategy, the Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Target Index as closely as possible. Under a representative sampling strategy, the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Target Index. The Fund may use a representative sampling strategy when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the Target Index (e.g., where the Target Index contains component securities too numerous to efficiently purchase or sell); or, in certain instances, when a component security of the Target Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. The Fund may also use a representative sampling strategy to exclude less liquid component securities contained in the Target Index from the Fund’s portfolio in order to create a more tradable portfolio and improve arbitrage opportunities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Target Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire index.

The Fund will primarily invest in U.S. companies that are included in the Target Index. The Fund may invest its assets in investments not included in the Target Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Target Index. For example, there may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to purchase or sell investments, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment company securities and cash and cash equivalents, as substitutes for one or more Target Index components or in anticipation of changes in the Target Index’s components.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act, which means that a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers.