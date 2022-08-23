Home
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$850 K

Holdings in Top 10

17.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 312.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GBGR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global Beta Rising Stars ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global Beta
  • Inception Date
    Jul 24, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    50000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Vincent Lowry

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the performance (before fees and expenses) of the Target Index, which is comprised of 100 U.S.-listed companies with operations in the technology sector and that are selected based on a combination of valuation- and growth-related factors. The Target Index may include small, medium, and large capitalization companies.
The Target Index is expected to be predominantly comprised of companies in the technology sector and concentrated (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in companies in the software sub-industry. To the extent that the Target Index concentrates in securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to concentrate to approximately the same extent.
The Target Index’s construction begins with the universe of the 3,000 largest companies by market capitalization whose equity securities are listed on either the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC. Such companies are then screened to keep only companies with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million and
whose equity securities meet certain liquidity thresholds (the remaining companies collectively, the “Index Universe”).
For each company in the Index Universe, the Target Index evaluates each company’s valuation relative to its sales growth rate over the prior year. Specifically, the Target Index’s methodology calculates the difference between each company’s recent year-over-year sales growth rate and the annual sales growth rate that would be needed over the next 10 years to justify the company’s current market valuation based primarily on the company’s price-to-sales ratio (such difference, the “Excess Growth Rate”). Companies in the Index Universe whose Excess Growth Rate ranks in the top 75% of companies in the Index Universe are eligible to be included in the Target Index (the “Eligible Companies”).
The Eligible Companies are then evaluated based on the following growth-related factors: market share growth, industry growth, and, to a lesser extent, operating margin growth. Each Eligible Company receives a score for each of the factors. The results for all Eligible Companies for a given factor (e.g., market share growth) are then ranked, and companies whose results rank in the top 20% (i.e., the top quintile) of results receive the highest score while companies in each of the lower quintiles receive scores that decrease with each quintile. Because certain factors are focused on revenue from sub-industries within the technology sector, the scores with respect to such factors will favor companies earning all or a significant portion of their revenue from the technology sector.
Market Share Growth Rate
This factor looks at a company’s year-over-year market share growth rate in sub-industries within the technology sector. A company’s rank will be higher if its combined weighted average market share growth rate across all technology sub-industries is higher than other companies. The weighted average is based on the company's percent of revenues earned in a particular sub-industry.
Industry Growth This factor looks at technology sub-industries’ year-over-year revenue growth rate. A company’s rank will be higher if the growth rate of the sub-industries it earns revenues from is higher than sub-industries that other companies participate in. This is factored on a weighted average basis. The weighted average is based on the company's percent of revenues earned in that particular sub-industry.
Operating Margin Growth This factor looks at the year-over-year growth rate of a company’s operating margin. A company’s rank will be higher if its operating margin growth rate is higher.
The Target Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. At the time of each reconstitution of the Target Index, the 100 Eligible Companies with the highest cumulative scores for the above factors are included in the Target Index and are weighted based on their cumulative scores relative to each other.
The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy in seeking to track the performance of the Target Index. Under a replication strategy, the Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Target Index as closely as possible. Under a representative sampling strategy, the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Target Index. The Fund may use a representative sampling strategy when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the Target Index (e.g., where the Target Index contains component securities too numerous to efficiently purchase or sell); or, in certain instances, when a component security of the Target Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. The Fund may also use a representative sampling strategy to exclude less liquid component securities contained in the Target Index from the Fund’s portfolio in order to create a more tradable portfolio and improve arbitrage opportunities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Target Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire index.
The Fund will primarily invest in U.S. companies that are included in the Target Index. The Fund may invest its assets in investments not included in the Target Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Target Index. For example, there may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to purchase or sell investments, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment company securities and cash and cash equivalents, as substitutes for one or more Target Index components or in anticipation of changes in the Target Index’s components.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act, which means that a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “Index Provider”), in consultation with the Adviser, developed the Target Index methodology. The Index Provider is responsible for the ongoing maintenance, compilation, and administration of the Target Index. The Adviser may from time to time request that the Index Provider make changes to the specifications of the Target Index.
Read More

GBGR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GBGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -49.0% 26.7% 8.02%
1 Yr N/A -82.4% 1931.7% 87.54%
3 Yr N/A* -42.3% 175.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.5% 83.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.7% 15.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GBGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 21888.9% 37.08%
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GBGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -54.7% 26.7% 90.67%
1 Yr N/A -82.4% 1931.7% 84.25%
3 Yr N/A* -42.3% 175.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.4% 83.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.5% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GBGR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.6% 21888.9% 37.08%
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% N/A

GBGR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GBGR Category Low Category High GBGR % Rank
Net Assets 850 K 710 K 85.5 B 99.66%
Number of Holdings 101 20 3702 21.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 152 K 152 K 10.9 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 17.85% 5.5% 92.1% 91.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chindata Group Holdings Ltd 2.32%
  2. EPAM Systems Inc 2.07%
  3. Twitter Inc 1.97%
  4. Kulicke Soffa Industries Inc 1.83%
  5. Magnite Inc 1.72%
  6. Axcelis Technologies Inc 1.69%
  7. Dun Bradstreet Holdings Inc 1.62%
  8. Buckle Inc/The 1.57%
  9. Vnet Group Inc 1.55%
  10. TD SYNNEX Corp 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GBGR % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% 23.99% 100.52% 10.70%
Cash 		0.06% -0.52% 26.94% 85.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 16.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 21.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 9.70%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 13.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GBGR % Rank
Technology 		61.43% 0.04% 62.17% 0.50%
Communication Services 		13.57% 0.00% 18.33% 2.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.30% 0.00% 57.41% 73.41%
Healthcare 		5.50% 0.00% 43.77% 93.81%
Financial Services 		3.47% 0.00% 43.01% 86.12%
Industrials 		3.27% 0.00% 38.23% 93.31%
Consumer Defense 		1.46% 0.00% 16.40% 66.89%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 33.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 84.62%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 65.72%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 76.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GBGR % Rank
US 		99.94% 23.38% 100.52% 92.81%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 2.51%

GBGR - Expenses

Operational Fees

GBGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.02% 2.69% 94.75%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.50% 5.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

GBGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GBGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GBGR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 312.00% 0.00% 417.06% 99.81%

GBGR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GBGR Category Low Category High GBGR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.58% 18.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GBGR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GBGR Category Low Category High GBGR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.29% -2.24% 2.75% 9.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GBGR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GBGR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent Lowry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2020

1.85

1.9%

Vincent T. Lowry has over 15 years of portfolio management experience. Mr. Lowry is a Portfolio Manager and Chief Executive Officer at the Adviser. Previously, Mr. Lowry was a Lead Portfolio Manager at OppenheimerFunds, Inc., where he oversaw asset allocation for its Beta Solutions ETF business, which held over $2 billion in assets in the RevenueShares ETF suite.Vincent T. (Vince) Lowry is the Lead Portfolio Manager for the Oppenheimer Revenue Weighted Strategy Team. He was the founder and architect behind the creation of RevenueShares ETFs, acquired by OppenheimerFunds in 2015. Vince served as RevenueShares CEO & Chairman. Prior to starting RevenueShares he was a Managing Director at Smith Barney, a division of Citigroup Global Markets Inc. His early career began in the Philadelphia Police Department as a Detective Sergeant. Prior to his experience at OppenheimerFunds, Inc., he founded VTL Associates, LLC, using his experience developing global asset allocation models to create a family of revenue-weighted ETFs in conjunction with Standard & Poor’s. § B.S. from St. Joseph's University political science § M.B.A. from St. Joseph's University § CIMA from Wharton Business School

Justin Lowry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 23, 2020

1.85

1.9%

Justin Lowry has over nine years of portfolio management experience.Mr. Lowry is a Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer at the Adviser, responsible for oversight of investment activity, market research and product development. Previously, Mr. Lowry was Director of Research at OppenheimerFunds, Inc., where he oversaw research and product development for its Beta Solutions ETF business, which held over $2 billion in assets in the RevenueShares ETF suite.Justin serves as Vice President, Director of Research for the OppenheimerFunds Revenue Weighted Strategy Team. This includes the creation and development of new products, research for the development of economic white papers, creation of performance/risk measurement reports, asset attribution analysis, asset allocation analysis, and style analysis for distribution by the sales force. Justin was instrumental in developing the Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, and worked with S&P to develop the Oppenheimer Global Growth Revenue ETF. He also serves as a portfolio manager, with responsibilities including preparing and reviewing daily risk reports, cash management, trade list development, trade execution, fund basket adjustments and tax management. Justin joined VTL Associates in May 2010 and served as a technical analyst designing reports and monitoring the performance for VTL’s ETFs and separately managed accounts. He began his portfolio management experience as Portfolio Manager and Head of Research at VTL Associates, LLC.Justin earned a B.S. in Business Management from St. Joseph’s University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.17 2.25

