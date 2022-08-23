Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.76 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 117.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GBDV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global Beta Smart Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global Beta
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Vincent Lowry

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the performance (before fees and expenses) of the Target Index. The Target Index is comprised of equity securities of U.S. companies in the highest quintile of the average twelve month trailing dividend yield over each of the prior four quarters in the S&P 900, and that rank in the top half of their respective Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) sector classification. The constituent securities of the Target Index are weighted based on their revenue, with each individual index constituent capped at 4.5% at each quarterly rebalance. Any company that has cut or suspended its dividend will be removed from the Target Index at the next quarterly rebalance and will be ineligible for inclusion in the Target Index until it increases or reinstitutes its dividend. In the event that the cut/suspension results in a dividend that, when annualized, would result in a dividend yield below 3.5%, the company will be removed promptly from the Target Index. In addition, index constituents from the energy sector, as classified by GICS®, are capped at 3% in the aggregate in the Target Index at each quarterly rebalance when the price of crude oil, as defined by Crude Oil WTI futures (ticker: CL00), is below its 30 day moving average. As of January 29, 2022, the Target Index was comprised of 92 securities.
The S&P 900 is an investable benchmark for the mid- to large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)). As of January 29, 2022 the S&P 900 was comprised of 905 U.S. securities with capitalizations ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.85 trillion. REITs are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate. The Target Index will not match the S&P 900 weighting of each GICS industry.
The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy in seeking to track the performance of the Target Index. Under a replication strategy, the Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Target Index as closely as possible. Under a representative sampling strategy, the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Target Index. The Fund may use a representative sampling strategy when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the Target Index (e.g., where the Target Index contains component securities too numerous to efficiently purchase or sell); or, in certain instances, when a component security of the Target Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. The Fund may also use a representative sampling strategy to exclude less liquid component securities contained in the Target Index from the Fund’s portfolio in order to create a more tradable portfolio and improve arbitrage opportunities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Target Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire index.
To the extent that the Target Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to concentrate to approximately the same extent.
The Fund will primarily invest in U.S. companies that are included in the Target Index. The Fund may invest its assets in investments not included in the Target Index, but which Global Beta Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Target Index. For example, there may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to purchase or sell investments, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment company securities and cash and cash equivalents, as substitutes for one or more Target Index components or in anticipation of changes in the Target Index’s components.
S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”), in consultation with the Adviser, developed the Target Index methodology. The Index Provider is responsible for the ongoing maintenance, compilation, calculation and administration of the Target Index.
Read More

GBDV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GBDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 5.70%
1 Yr N/A -63.3% 51.5% 2.86%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 62.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -17.3% 29.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GBDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% 7.33%
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% 96.62%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GBDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 3.75%
1 Yr N/A -63.3% 61.5% 7.00%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 62.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.3% 32.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GBDV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% 7.49%
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% 96.62%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

GBDV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GBDV Category Low Category High GBDV % Rank
Net Assets 9.76 M 390 K 151 B 97.07%
Number of Holdings 94 2 1727 39.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.31 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 93.63%
Weighting of Top 10 44.15% 2.8% 99.2% 8.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Valero Energy Corp 6.41%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp 5.20%
  3. Cardinal Health Inc 4.36%
  4. Dow Inc 4.29%
  5. International Business Machines Corp 4.27%
  6. Verizon Communications Inc 4.06%
  7. Prudential Financial Inc 4.04%
  8. ATT Inc 3.86%
  9. Merck Co Inc 3.85%
  10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 3.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GBDV % Rank
Stocks 		99.53% 10.06% 125.26% 11.06%
Cash 		0.47% -88.20% 89.94% 86.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 58.53%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 55.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 56.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 57.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GBDV % Rank
Healthcare 		17.71% 0.00% 35.26% 49.04%
Energy 		15.12% 0.00% 54.00% 4.32%
Financial Services 		14.09% 0.00% 58.05% 86.97%
Utilities 		11.35% 0.00% 27.04% 4.32%
Consumer Defense 		10.68% 0.00% 34.10% 25.21%
Communication Services 		9.47% 0.00% 26.58% 7.86%
Basic Materials 		8.68% 0.00% 21.69% 5.71%
Technology 		4.76% 0.00% 54.02% 93.60%
Industrials 		4.07% 0.00% 42.76% 96.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.30% 0.00% 22.74% 94.45%
Real Estate 		1.76% 0.00% 90.54% 63.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GBDV % Rank
US 		99.53% 9.63% 121.23% 12.67%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 76.57%

GBDV - Expenses

Operational Fees

GBDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 4.02% 90.35%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.50% 9.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GBDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GBDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GBDV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 117.00% 0.00% 488.00% 92.00%

GBDV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GBDV Category Low Category High GBDV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.82% 83.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GBDV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GBDV Category Low Category High GBDV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.04% -1.51% 4.28% 0.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GBDV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GBDV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent Lowry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2019

2.43

2.4%

Vincent T. Lowry has over 15 years of portfolio management experience. Mr. Lowry is a Portfolio Manager and Chief Executive Officer at the Adviser. Previously, Mr. Lowry was a Lead Portfolio Manager at OppenheimerFunds, Inc., where he oversaw asset allocation for its Beta Solutions ETF business, which held over $2 billion in assets in the RevenueShares ETF suite.Vincent T. (Vince) Lowry is the Lead Portfolio Manager for the Oppenheimer Revenue Weighted Strategy Team. He was the founder and architect behind the creation of RevenueShares ETFs, acquired by OppenheimerFunds in 2015. Vince served as RevenueShares CEO & Chairman. Prior to starting RevenueShares he was a Managing Director at Smith Barney, a division of Citigroup Global Markets Inc. His early career began in the Philadelphia Police Department as a Detective Sergeant. Prior to his experience at OppenheimerFunds, Inc., he founded VTL Associates, LLC, using his experience developing global asset allocation models to create a family of revenue-weighted ETFs in conjunction with Standard & Poor’s. § B.S. from St. Joseph's University political science § M.B.A. from St. Joseph's University § CIMA from Wharton Business School

Justin Lowry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 26, 2019

2.43

2.4%

Justin Lowry has over nine years of portfolio management experience.Mr. Lowry is a Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer at the Adviser, responsible for oversight of investment activity, market research and product development. Previously, Mr. Lowry was Director of Research at OppenheimerFunds, Inc., where he oversaw research and product development for its Beta Solutions ETF business, which held over $2 billion in assets in the RevenueShares ETF suite.Justin serves as Vice President, Director of Research for the OppenheimerFunds Revenue Weighted Strategy Team. This includes the creation and development of new products, research for the development of economic white papers, creation of performance/risk measurement reports, asset attribution analysis, asset allocation analysis, and style analysis for distribution by the sales force. Justin was instrumental in developing the Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, and worked with S&P to develop the Oppenheimer Global Growth Revenue ETF. He also serves as a portfolio manager, with responsibilities including preparing and reviewing daily risk reports, cash management, trade list development, trade execution, fund basket adjustments and tax management. Justin joined VTL Associates in May 2010 and served as a technical analyst designing reports and monitoring the performance for VTL’s ETFs and separately managed accounts. He began his portfolio management experience as Portfolio Manager and Head of Research at VTL Associates, LLC.Justin earned a B.S. in Business Management from St. Joseph’s University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.88 16.42

