|Period
|GBDV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|5.70%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-63.3%
|51.5%
|2.86%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|62.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.3%
|29.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GBDV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|7.33%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|96.62%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|Period
|GBDV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|3.75%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-63.3%
|61.5%
|7.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|62.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|32.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GBDV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|7.49%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|96.62%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|21.9%
|N/A
|GBDV
|Category Low
|Category High
|GBDV % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.76 M
|390 K
|151 B
|97.07%
|Number of Holdings
|94
|2
|1727
|39.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.31 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|93.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.15%
|2.8%
|99.2%
|8.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GBDV % Rank
|Stocks
|99.53%
|10.06%
|125.26%
|11.06%
|Cash
|0.47%
|-88.20%
|89.94%
|86.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.30%
|58.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|55.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|56.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|57.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GBDV % Rank
|Healthcare
|17.71%
|0.00%
|35.26%
|49.04%
|Energy
|15.12%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|4.32%
|Financial Services
|14.09%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|86.97%
|Utilities
|11.35%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|4.32%
|Consumer Defense
|10.68%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|25.21%
|Communication Services
|9.47%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|7.86%
|Basic Materials
|8.68%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|5.71%
|Technology
|4.76%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|93.60%
|Industrials
|4.07%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|96.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.30%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|94.45%
|Real Estate
|1.76%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|63.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GBDV % Rank
|US
|99.53%
|9.63%
|121.23%
|12.67%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|76.57%
|GBDV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.01%
|4.02%
|90.35%
|Management Fee
|0.29%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|9.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|12.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GBDV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GBDV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GBDV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|117.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|92.00%
|GBDV
|Category Low
|Category High
|GBDV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.82%
|83.45%
|GBDV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GBDV
|Category Low
|Category High
|GBDV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.04%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|0.33%
|GBDV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2022
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 26, 2019
2.43
2.4%
Vincent T. Lowry has over 15 years of portfolio management experience. Mr. Lowry is a Portfolio Manager and Chief Executive Officer at the Adviser. Previously, Mr. Lowry was a Lead Portfolio Manager at OppenheimerFunds, Inc., where he oversaw asset allocation for its Beta Solutions ETF business, which held over $2 billion in assets in the RevenueShares ETF suite.Vincent T. (Vince) Lowry is the Lead Portfolio Manager for the Oppenheimer Revenue Weighted Strategy Team. He was the founder and architect behind the creation of RevenueShares ETFs, acquired by OppenheimerFunds in 2015. Vince served as RevenueShares CEO & Chairman. Prior to starting RevenueShares he was a Managing Director at Smith Barney, a division of Citigroup Global Markets Inc. His early career began in the Philadelphia Police Department as a Detective Sergeant. Prior to his experience at OppenheimerFunds, Inc., he founded VTL Associates, LLC, using his experience developing global asset allocation models to create a family of revenue-weighted ETFs in conjunction with Standard & Poor’s. § B.S. from St. Joseph's University political science § M.B.A. from St. Joseph's University § CIMA from Wharton Business School
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 26, 2019
2.43
2.4%
Justin Lowry has over nine years of portfolio management experience.Mr. Lowry is a Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer at the Adviser, responsible for oversight of investment activity, market research and product development. Previously, Mr. Lowry was Director of Research at OppenheimerFunds, Inc., where he oversaw research and product development for its Beta Solutions ETF business, which held over $2 billion in assets in the RevenueShares ETF suite.Justin serves as Vice President, Director of Research for the OppenheimerFunds Revenue Weighted Strategy Team. This includes the creation and development of new products, research for the development of economic white papers, creation of performance/risk measurement reports, asset attribution analysis, asset allocation analysis, and style analysis for distribution by the sales force. Justin was instrumental in developing the Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, and worked with S&P to develop the Oppenheimer Global Growth Revenue ETF. He also serves as a portfolio manager, with responsibilities including preparing and reviewing daily risk reports, cash management, trade list development, trade execution, fund basket adjustments and tax management. Justin joined VTL Associates in May 2010 and served as a technical analyst designing reports and monitoring the performance for VTL’s ETFs and separately managed accounts. He began his portfolio management experience as Portfolio Manager and Head of Research at VTL Associates, LLC.Justin earned a B.S. in Business Management from St. Joseph’s University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.88
|16.42
