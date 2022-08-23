The Fund seeks to track the performance (before fees and expenses) of the Target Index. The Target Index is comprised of equity securities of U.S. companies in the highest quintile of the average twelve month trailing dividend yield over each of the prior four quarters in the S&P 900, and that rank in the top half of their respective Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS

®

) sector classification. The constituent securities of the Target Index are weighted based on their revenue, with each individual index constituent capped at 4.5% at each quarterly rebalance. Any company that has cut or suspended its dividend will be removed from the Target Index at the next quarterly rebalance and will be ineligible for inclusion in the Target Index until it increases or reinstitutes its dividend. In the event that the cut/suspension results in a dividend that, when annualized, would result in a dividend yield below 3.5%, the company will be removed promptly from the Target Index. In addition, index constituents from the energy sector, as classified by GICS

®

, are capped at 3% in the aggregate in the Target Index at each quarterly rebalance when the price of crude oil, as defined by Crude Oil WTI futures (ticker: CL00), is below its 30 day moving average. As of January 29, 2022, the Target Index was comprised of 92 securities.

The S&P 900 is an investable benchmark for the mid- to large-cap segment of the U.S. equity market (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)). As of January 29, 2022 the S&P 900 was comprised of 905 U.S. securities with capitalizations ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.85 trillion. REITs are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate. The Target Index will not match the S&P 900 weighting of each GICS industry.

The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy in seeking to track the performance of the Target Index. Under a replication strategy, the Fund intends to replicate the constituent securities of the Target Index as closely as possible. Under a representative sampling strategy, the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Target Index. The Fund may use a representative sampling strategy when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the Target Index (e.g., where the Target Index contains component securities too numerous to efficiently purchase or sell); or, in certain instances, when a component security of the Target Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. The Fund may also use a representative sampling strategy to exclude less liquid component securities contained in the Target Index from the Fund’s portfolio in order to create a more tradable portfolio and improve arbitrage opportunities. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Target Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire index.

To the extent that the Target Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its net assets) in securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund is expected to concentrate to approximately the same extent.

The Fund will primarily invest in U.S. companies that are included in the Target Index. The Fund may invest its assets in investments not included in the Target Index, but which Global Beta Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Target Index. For example, there may be instances in which the Adviser may choose to purchase or sell investments, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment company securities and cash and cash equivalents, as substitutes for one or more Target Index components or in anticipation of changes in the Target Index’s components.