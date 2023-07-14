Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Automation ETF

GAST | Active ETF

$23.50

$4.8 M

0.69%

$0.16

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

20.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$4.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.6
$19.16
$23.59

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GAST - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Automation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Justin Bergner

Fund Description

The Fund will primarily invest in U.S. exchange-listed common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. The Fund focuses on companies which appear underpriced relative to their private market value (“PMV”). PMV is the value the Adviser believes informed investors would be willing to pay for a company.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in stocks that are listed on a national securities exchange as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“1940 Act”). The portfolio manager will invest in companies that, in the public market, are selling at a significant discount to the portfolio manager’s assessment of their PMV. The portfolio manager considers factors such as price, earnings expectations, earnings and price histories, balance sheet characteristics, and perceived management skills. The portfolio manager also considers changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. The portfolio manager will sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value relative to other investments.

The Fund defines Automation Companies as any company that is engaged in designing, developing, supporting, or manufacturing automation equipment, related technology, or processes, and firms that use these to automate in their own businesses. These firms include industrial and service automation, cobotics, robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and related equipment, technology, and services. In pursuing the investment theme, the Fund may invest in firms in any economic sector and in any geographic region. Many of the common stocks the Fund will buy will not pay dividends; instead, stocks will be bought for the potential that their prices will increase, providing capital appreciation for the Fund. The value of equity securities will fluctuate due to many factors, including the past and predicted earnings of the issuer, the quality of the issuer’s management, general market conditions, the forecasts for the issuer’s industry, and the value of the issuer’s assets. Holders of equity securities only have rights to value in the company after all issuer debts have been paid, and they could lose their entire investment in a company that encounters financial difficulty.

For purposes of the 80% Policy, the Fund’s investments in Automation Companies include equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that have at least 50% of their assets, income, earnings, sales, or profits committed to, or derived from automation technologies, equipment, and/or processes.

Automation includes, but is not limited to, the following:

• Industrial and Service Automation

• Cobotics and Robotics

Artificial Intelligence

Autonomous Driving

Read More

GAST - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAST Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -38.5% 31.2% N/A
1 Yr 20.6% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAST Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAST Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAST Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

GAST - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GAST Category Low Category High GAST % Rank
Net Assets 4.8 M 863 K 50.4 B 91.64%
Number of Holdings 37 1 470 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.54 M 0 30.3 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 33.23% 7.6% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rockwell Automation Inc 5.06%
  2. Emerson Electric Co 4.32%
  3. AMETEK Inc 3.93%
  4. Allied Motion Technologies Inc 3.71%
  5. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd 3.22%
  6. Resideo Technologies Inc 2.87%
  7. Intercontinental Exchange Inc 2.64%
  8. ABB Ltd 2.59%
  9. Matthews International Corp 2.49%
  10. Kimball Electronics Inc 2.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GAST % Rank
Stocks 		75.63% 0.00% 100.53% N/A
Cash 		24.37% -0.53% 100.00% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% N/A
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAST % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAST % Rank
US 		75.63% 0.00% 100.53% N/A
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 99.27% N/A

GAST - Expenses

Operational Fees

GAST Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.08% 2.97% N/A
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.95% 84.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GAST Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GAST Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GAST Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

GAST - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GAST Category Low Category High GAST % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.69% 0.00% 42.10% 68.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GAST Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GAST Category Low Category High GAST % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GAST Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GAST - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Bergner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Justin Bergner, CFA, is currently a portfolio manager for the Adviser and a Vice President at Gabelli & Company, having rejoined Gabelli & Company in June 2013 as a research analyst covering Diversified Industrials, Home Improvement, and Transport companies. He began his investment career at Gabelli & Company in 2005 as a metals and mining analyst, and subsequently spent five years at Axiom International Investors as a senior analyst focused on industrial and healthcare stocks. Before entering the investment profession, Justin worked in management consulting at both Bain & Company and Dean & Company. Justin graduated cum laude from Yale University with a B.A. in Economics & Mathematics and received an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from Wharton Business School.

Hendi Susanto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Mr. Hendi Susanto, Vice President of Associated Capital Group Inc., is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Susanto joined Gabelli in 2007 as a research analyst. He currently covers the global technology industry. Mr. Susanto received a BS degree summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota, a MS from M.I.T., and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business

Brett Kearney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Brett Kearney joined GAMCO Investors, Inc. as a research analyst in 2017. Mr. Kearney graduated from Washington and Lee University with a BS in Business Administration, and received an MBA from the Value Investing Program at Columbia Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

