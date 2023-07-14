The Fund will primarily invest in U.S. exchange-listed common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. The Fund focuses on companies which appear underpriced relative to their private market value (“PMV”). PMV is the value the Adviser believes informed investors would be willing to pay for a company.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in stocks that are listed on a national securities exchange as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“1940 Act”). The portfolio manager will invest in companies that, in the public market, are selling at a significant discount to the portfolio manager’s assessment of their PMV. The portfolio manager considers factors such as price, earnings expectations, earnings and price histories, balance sheet characteristics, and perceived management skills. The portfolio manager also considers changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. The portfolio manager will sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value relative to other investments.

The Fund defines Automation Companies as any company that is engaged in designing, developing, supporting, or manufacturing automation equipment, related technology, or processes, and firms that use these to automate in their own businesses. These firms include industrial and service automation, cobotics, robotics, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and related equipment, technology, and services. In pursuing the investment theme, the Fund may invest in firms in any economic sector and in any geographic region. Many of the common stocks the Fund will buy will not pay dividends; instead, stocks will be bought for the potential that their prices will increase, providing capital appreciation for the Fund. The value of equity securities will fluctuate due to many factors, including the past and predicted earnings of the issuer, the quality of the issuer’s management, general market conditions, the forecasts for the issuer’s industry, and the value of the issuer’s assets. Holders of equity securities only have rights to value in the company after all issuer debts have been paid, and they could lose their entire investment in a company that encounters financial difficulty.

For purposes of the 80% Policy, the Fund’s investments in Automation Companies include equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that have at least 50% of their assets, income, earnings, sales, or profits committed to, or derived from automation technologies, equipment, and/or processes.

Automation includes, but is not limited to, the following:

• Industrial and Service Automation

• Cobotics and Robotics

• Artificial Intelligence

• Autonomous Driving