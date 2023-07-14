The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund uses a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.

The Index tracks the performance of the common stock (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of exchange-listed companies across the globe (including in emerging markets) that are actively engaged in a business activity supporting or utilizing the video gaming industry (“Video Gaming Companies”), specifically:

(i) Companies that are software developers or hardware providers for the entertainment, educational software, or virtual reality/simulation segments of the video gaming industry or whose business model relies solely on delivering goods and services to these segments (collectively, “pure-play” companies).

(ii) Companies that are not pure-play companies but provide intellectual property in support of the video game, educational software, or virtual reality/simulation segments (“non-pure-play” companies).

(iii) Large broad-based companies whose business model supports the video game, educational software, or virtual reality/simulation segments (“gaming conglomerate” companies).

The initial universe of Video Gaming Companies is determined based on proprietary research and analysis conducted by EE Funds LLC (the “Video Gaming Index Provider”). The Video Gaming Index Provider uses a variety of publicly available resources for such analysis, including financial statements and other reports published by issuers to determine whether a company is actively engaged as a Video Gaming Company and its status as a pure-play, non-pure-play, or gaming conglomerate company (each, a “sector”).

Video Gaming Companies are then screened for investibility (e.g., must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs certain restrictions on foreign capital investment), a minimum market capitalization of $100 million, and an operating company structure (as opposed to a pass-through security).

As of each rebalance date, the pure-play and non-pure-play sectors make up 90% of the Index weight. Companies in the pure-play or non-pure-play sectors with market capitalization of less than $1 billion are limited in the aggregate to 10% of the Index weight, and are equally weighted within that 10%. The gaming conglomerate sector makes up 10% of the Index weight. The Index constituents are equally weighted within each sector. The resulting weight distribution prevents the large gaming conglomerate companies from dominating the Index, while allowing smaller pure-play and non-pure-play companies to adequately influence Index performance. Individual constituent weightings may be adjusted to account for constituent securities with limited liquidity and/or small market capitalizations.

The Index has a quarterly review in March, June, September, and December of each year at which times the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider. The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined on the two Thursdays before the second Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day) (the “Selection Day”). Component changes are made after the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day.

The Index is owned by EE Funds LLC. The Index is calculated and maintained by an independent third-party calculation agent. The Video Gaming Index Provider is independent of the Index’s calculation agent, the Fund, and the Fund’s investment adviser.

As of January 10, 2022, the Index had 86 constituents.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in securities, ADRs, or GDRs of Video Gaming Companies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities that are not in the Fund’s Index to the extent that the Fund’s adviser believes such investments should help the Fund’s overall portfolio track the Index.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.

The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.

Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.

The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

Industry Concentration:

The Fund will concentrate its investments (

i.e

., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of January 10, 2022, the Index was concentrated in companies in the Entertainment industry group.