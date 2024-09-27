Home
Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF

GAEM | ETF

$25.78

$10.8 M

0.00%

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.7
$25.05
$25.78

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GAEM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Aug 13, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in bonds issued by, or tied economically to, issuers in emerging markets, denominated in USD or local currency.

The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities of issuers in emerging markets. It is expected that the emerging markets in which the Fund will invest will include, among others, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Fund considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (commonly known as “the World Bank”); (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund’s sub-adviser determines that an investment is tied economically to an emerging market if such investment satisfies one or more of the following conditions: (1) the issuer’s primary trading market is in an emerging market; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of its assets in emerging markets; and (3) the investment is included in the MSCI Markets Index or the JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index. The Fund also may invest in non-emerging market debt securities. The Fund may hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of derivatives, including futures, but has the ability to invest in bonds denominated in a local currency on an unhedged basis.

The Fund may invest in high yield securities, also known as junk bonds. The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or, if unrated, determined by the adviser to be of similar credit quality.

The sub-adviser takes an opportunistic, tactical approach in selecting investments for the Fund. The Fund’s investments are not limited to securities of a particular maturity range, duration or credit rating. The sub-adviser applies a top-down macroeconomic analysis in selecting potential emerging market countries and a bottom-up analysis on specific corporate issuers.

The Fund’s 80% policy may be changed by the Board of Trustees upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

Read More

GAEM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GAEM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GAEM Category Low Category High GAEM % Rank
Net Assets 10.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GAEM % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

GAEM - Expenses

Operational Fees

GAEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GAEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GAEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GAEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GAEM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GAEM Category Low Category High GAEM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GAEM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GAEM Category Low Category High GAEM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GAEM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

GAEM - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

