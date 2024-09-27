The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in bonds issued by, or tied economically to, issuers in emerging markets, denominated in USD or local currency.

The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities of issuers in emerging markets. It is expected that the emerging markets in which the Fund will invest will include, among others, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Fund considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (commonly known as “the World Bank”); (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund’s sub-adviser determines that an investment is tied economically to an emerging market if such investment satisfies one or more of the following conditions: (1) the issuer’s primary trading market is in an emerging market; (2) the issuer is organized under the laws of, derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of its assets in emerging markets; and (3) the investment is included in the MSCI Markets Index or the JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index. The Fund also may invest in non-emerging market debt securities. The Fund may hedge its non-dollar investments back to the U.S. dollar through the use of derivatives, including futures, but has the ability to invest in bonds denominated in a local currency on an unhedged basis.

The Fund may invest in high yield securities, also known as junk bonds. The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or, if unrated, determined by the adviser to be of similar credit quality.

The sub-adviser takes an opportunistic, tactical approach in selecting investments for the Fund. The Fund’s investments are not limited to securities of a particular maturity range, duration or credit rating. The sub-adviser applies a top-down macroeconomic analysis in selecting potential emerging market countries and a bottom-up analysis on specific corporate issuers.

The Fund’s 80% policy may be changed by the Board of Trustees upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.