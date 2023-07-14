Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF

GABF | Active ETF

$29.02

$6.5 M

1.11%

$0.33

0.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

22.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.2
$22.82
$29.24

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF

GABF | Active ETF

$29.02

$6.5 M

1.11%

$0.33

0.94%

GABF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli/GAMCO Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Macrae Sykes

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, in the securities of companies principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector. As a fundamental policy, the Fund will concentrate (invest at least 25% of the value of its net assets) in the securities of companies principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector. The Fund may invest in the equity securities of such companies, such as common stock, or preferred stock of such companies in accordance with the foregoing 80% policy. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. The Fund may invest in companies without regard to market capitalization.

The Fund considers a company to be principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector if it devotes a significant portion of its assets to, or derives a significant portion of its revenues from, providing financial services. The Fund considers a company to be principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector if it devotes 50% of its assets to, or derives 50% of its revenues from, providing financial services. Such services include but are not limited to the following: commercial, consumer, and specialized banking and financing; asset management; publicly-traded, government sponsored financial enterprises; insurance; accountancy; mortgage REITs; brokerage; securities exchanges and electronic trading platforms; financial data, technology, and analysis; and financial transaction and other financial processing services.

The 1940 Act restricts the Fund from acquiring the securities of any company that derives more than 15% of its gross revenues from securities related activities, such as a broker, dealer, underwriter or a federally registered investment adviser (a “Securities Related Issuer”), subject to exception. Under Rule 12d3-1 under the 1940 Act, however, the Fund may generally purchase up to 5% of any class of equity securities of a Securities Related Issuer, or up to 10% of the outstanding principal amount of debt securities of a Securities Related Issuer, so long as, in each case, no more than 5% of the Fund’s total assets are invested in the Securities Related Issuer. These limitations are measured at the time of investment. Rule 12d3-1 may operate to limit the size of the Fund’s investment position with respect to one or more Securities Related Issuers. The 1940 Act also restricts the Fund from acquiring any security issued by an insurance company if the Fund owns, or will own as a result of the acquisition, more than 10% of the total outstanding voting stock of the insurance company. The 1940 Act may operate to limit the size of the Fund’s investment position with respect to one or more insurance companies.

The Adviser’s investment philosophy with respect to buying and selling equity securities is to identify assets that are selling in the public market at a discount to their private market value (“PMV”). The Adviser defines PMV as the value informed purchasers are willing to pay to acquire assets with similar characteristics. The Adviser considers factors such as price, earnings expectations, earnings and price

histories, balance sheet characteristics, and perceived management skills. The Adviser also considers changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. Further, the Adviser looks for a catalyst, something indigenous to the company, its industry or geographic positioning that may surface additional value, including, but not limited to, industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin-off of a division, or the development of a profitable new business. The Adviser expects to seek to sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value relative to other investments, which could occur because of, among other things, a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that make the risk/reward profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/reward profile of the Fund.

Read More

GABF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GABF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -12.8% 12.7% N/A
1 Yr 22.4% -46.2% 23.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.6% 20.1% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 10.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.7% 15.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GABF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.2% 38.2% N/A
2021 N/A -15.6% 24.2% N/A
2020 N/A -16.2% 26.6% N/A
2019 N/A -24.2% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 12.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GABF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -43.8% 12.7% N/A
1 Yr N/A -46.2% 62.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.6% 20.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.3% 17.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.7% 15.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GABF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -56.2% 38.1% N/A
2021 N/A -15.6% 24.2% N/A
2020 N/A -16.2% 26.6% N/A
2019 N/A -24.2% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -8.6% 12.9% N/A

GABF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GABF Category Low Category High GABF % Rank
Net Assets 6.5 M 398 K 34.6 B 96.19%
Number of Holdings 38 14 386 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.54 M 2.65 K 18.1 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 48.92% 13.3% 84.7% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 7.78%
  2. FTAI Aviation Ltd 6.80%
  3. First Citizens BancShares Inc/NC 5.07%
  4. Interactive Brokers Group Inc 4.73%
  5. American Express Co 4.59%
  6. Paysafe Ltd 4.50%
  7. Blackstone Inc 4.43%
  8. Blue Owl Capital Inc 4.33%
  9. JPMorgan Chase Co 3.40%
  10. Sculptor Capital Management Inc 3.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GABF % Rank
Stocks 		95.31% 95.22% 107.75% N/A
Cash 		4.69% -8.24% 4.18% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% N/A
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GABF % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.37% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 47.93% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.95% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.74% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.97% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 46.33% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 6.18% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GABF % Rank
US 		95.31% 0.00% 106.12% N/A
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 97.31% N/A

GABF - Expenses

Operational Fees

GABF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.08% 11.45% N/A
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.25% 78.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.34% N/A

Sales Fees

GABF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GABF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GABF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 406.00% N/A

GABF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GABF Category Low Category High GABF % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.11% 0.00% 10.72% 48.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GABF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GABF Category Low Category High GABF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.76% 10.57% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GABF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GABF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Macrae Sykes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 09, 2022

0.06

0.1%

Mr. Macrae Sykes has served as a portfolio manager of the Financial Services Fund since its inception. Mr. Sykes joined Gabelli in 2008 as a research analyst. He currently covers the investment services industry, and is a member of the portfolio management team of another fund within the Gabelli Fund Complex. Mr. Sykes holds a B.A. in economics from Hamilton College and an M.B.A. in finance from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 8.05 2.12

