Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, in the securities of companies principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector. As a fundamental policy, the Fund will concentrate (invest at least 25% of the value of its net assets) in the securities of companies principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector. The Fund may invest in the equity securities of such companies, such as common stock, or preferred stock of such companies in accordance with the foregoing 80% policy. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities by investing in American Depositary Receipts. The Fund may invest in companies without regard to market capitalization.

The Fund considers a company to be principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector if it devotes a significant portion of its assets to, or derives a significant portion of its revenues from, providing financial services. The Fund considers a company to be principally engaged in the group of industries comprising the financial services sector if it devotes 50% of its assets to, or derives 50% of its revenues from, providing financial services. Such services include but are not limited to the following: commercial, consumer, and specialized banking and financing; asset management; publicly-traded, government sponsored financial enterprises; insurance; accountancy; mortgage REITs; brokerage; securities exchanges and electronic trading platforms; financial data, technology, and analysis; and financial transaction and other financial processing services.

The 1940 Act restricts the Fund from acquiring the securities of any company that derives more than 15% of its gross revenues from securities related activities, such as a broker, dealer, underwriter or a federally registered investment adviser (a “Securities Related Issuer”), subject to exception. Under Rule 12d3-1 under the 1940 Act, however, the Fund may generally purchase up to 5% of any class of equity securities of a Securities Related Issuer, or up to 10% of the outstanding principal amount of debt securities of a Securities Related Issuer, so long as, in each case, no more than 5% of the Fund’s total assets are invested in the Securities Related Issuer. These limitations are measured at the time of investment. Rule 12d3-1 may operate to limit the size of the Fund’s investment position with respect to one or more Securities Related Issuers. The 1940 Act also restricts the Fund from acquiring any security issued by an insurance company if the Fund owns, or will own as a result of the acquisition, more than 10% of the total outstanding voting stock of the insurance company. The 1940 Act may operate to limit the size of the Fund’s investment position with respect to one or more insurance companies.

The Adviser’s investment philosophy with respect to buying and selling equity securities is to identify assets that are selling in the public market at a discount to their private market value (“PMV”). The Adviser defines PMV as the value informed purchasers are willing to pay to acquire assets with similar characteristics. The Adviser considers factors such as price, earnings expectations, earnings and price

histories, balance sheet characteristics, and perceived management skills. The Adviser also considers changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. Further, the Adviser looks for a catalyst, something indigenous to the company, its industry or geographic positioning that may surface additional value, including, but not limited to, industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin-off of a division, or the development of a profitable new business. The Adviser expects to seek to sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value relative to other investments, which could occur because of, among other things, a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that make the risk/reward profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/reward profile of the Fund.