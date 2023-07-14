The Fund is designed to provide absolute positive returns with reduced downside volatility, manageable risk, and smaller drawdowns (i.e., peak-to-trough declines in performance) by identifying an investable portfolio of exchange-traded vehicles that provide diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries and sectors around the globe. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in affiliated and unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) (collectively, “Underlying Vehicles”) that provide exposure to various (i) investment asset classes, including equity and fixed income securities, real estate, commodities, and currencies, and (ii) factors such as value, momentum, and trend investing. The Fund invests in Underlying Vehicles that seek exposure to undervalued markets, according to various valuation metrics, such as the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, commonly known as the “CAPE Shiller P/E ratio, while seeking to avoid overvalued markets through the use of systematic quantitative screens. The Fund also invests in Underlying Vehicles with momentum and trend following strategies. Momentum and trend following strategies, both of which are based on quantitative and algorithmic models, attempt to (1) invest in assets when their prices are in an uptrend (i.e., prices are increasing over a specified time period) and/or increasing relative to the prices of other assets, and (2) sell assets when their prices are in a downtrend (i.e., prices are decreasing over a specified time period) and/or decreasing relative to the prices of other assets.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), selects Underlying Vehicles that provide exposures of approximately 45% to equity securities, 45% to fixed income securities and 10% to other asset classes, such as commodities and currencies.

Under normal market conditions, Cambria allocates approximately 40% of the Fund’s total assets to long positions in foreign companies’ equity or debt securities or foreign currencies. The Fund defines foreign companies as those domiciled or principally traded outside of the U.S. The Fund defines equity exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of stock indices, closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange-traded currency trusts, common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund defines fixed income exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of fixed income indices, exchange-traded notes, securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, sovereign debt and corporate bonds of any credit quality, including high yield (or “junk”) bonds. The Fund defines commodity and currency exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of commodity and currency indices.

The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in Underlying Vehicles, including affiliated ETFs, that offer diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries, and sectors around the globe. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in instruments that are not Underlying Vehicle, but which Cambria believes will help the Fund achieve its investment objective, including futures, options, swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, and money market funds.

Cambria has discretion to actively manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings to meet target allocations at least annually.