Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.4%

1 yr return

6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

Net Assets

$49.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.2
$24.80
$28.80

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GAA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    CAMBRIA ETF TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Dec 09, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    1600001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mebane Faber

Fund Description

The Fund is designed to provide absolute positive returns with reduced downside volatility, manageable risk, and smaller drawdowns (i.e., peak-to-trough declines in performance) by identifying an investable portfolio of exchange-traded vehicles that provide diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries and sectors around the globe. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in affiliated and unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) (collectively, “Underlying Vehicles”) that provide exposure to various (i) investment asset classes, including equity and fixed income securities, real estate, commodities, and currencies, and (ii) factors such as value, momentum, and trend investing. The Fund invests in Underlying Vehicles that seek exposure to undervalued markets, according to various valuation metrics, such as the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, commonly known as the “CAPE Shiller P/E ratio, while seeking to avoid overvalued markets through the use of systematic quantitative screens. The Fund also invests in Underlying Vehicles with momentum and trend following strategies. Momentum and trend following strategies, both of which are based on quantitative and algorithmic models, attempt to (1) invest in assets when their prices are in an uptrend (i.e., prices are increasing over a specified time period) and/or increasing relative to the prices of other assets, and (2) sell assets when their prices are in a downtrend (i.e., prices are decreasing over a specified time period) and/or decreasing relative to the prices of other assets.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), selects Underlying Vehicles that provide exposures of approximately 45% to equity securities, 45% to fixed income securities and 10% to other asset classes, such as commodities and currencies.

Under normal market conditions, Cambria allocates approximately 40% of the Fund’s total assets to long positions in foreign companies’ equity or debt securities or foreign currencies. The Fund defines foreign companies as those domiciled or principally traded outside of the U.S. The Fund defines equity exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of stock indices, closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange-traded currency trusts, common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund defines fixed income exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of fixed income indices, exchange-traded notes, securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, sovereign debt and corporate bonds of any credit quality, including high yield (or “junk”) bonds. The Fund defines commodity and currency exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of commodity and currency indices.

The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in Underlying Vehicles, including affiliated ETFs, that offer diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries, and sectors around the globe. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in instruments that are not Underlying Vehicle, but which Cambria believes will help the Fund achieve its investment objective, including futures, options, swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, and money market funds.

Cambria has discretion to actively manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings to meet target allocations at least annually.

GAA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.4% -23.7% 16.4% 18.03%
1 Yr 6.0% -8.9% 48.3% 43.56%
3 Yr 5.5%* -2.2% 16.4% 40.31%
5 Yr 4.0%* -0.7% 13.4% 37.62%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -40.8% 20.6% 33.26%
2021 5.4% -21.0% 24.5% 41.23%
2020 2.9% -24.2% 27.8% 65.19%
2019 3.6% -23.1% 11.7% 26.62%
2018 -1.5% -100.0% 20.6% 25.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.6% -23.7% 16.4% 37.12%
1 Yr -3.5% -12.8% 48.3% 40.47%
3 Yr 7.8%* -3.4% 16.4% 36.03%
5 Yr 6.0%* -1.1% 13.4% 35.24%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.5% -40.8% 20.6% 33.26%
2021 5.4% -21.0% 24.5% 41.23%
2020 2.9% -24.2% 27.8% 66.59%
2019 3.6% -23.1% 11.7% 49.38%
2018 -1.5% -2.9% 23.1% 58.04%

GAA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GAA Category Low Category High GAA % Rank
Net Assets 49.9 M 1.12 M 110 B 88.55%
Number of Holdings 24 2 10961 82.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 29 M -31.7 M 22 B 74.74%
Weighting of Top 10 62.55% 10.8% 100.0% 25.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF 9.32%
  2. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF 7.60%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF 6.86%
  4. VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF 6.33%
  5. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF 6.01%
  6. Cambria Global Value ETF 5.94%
  7. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF 5.66%
  8. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF 5.10%
  9. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF 4.73%
  10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF 4.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GAA % Rank
Stocks 		44.59% -45.72% 98.42% 85.80%
Bonds 		43.74% -39.76% 93.84% 17.54%
Cash 		6.23% -97.12% 185.58% 26.93%
Other 		4.97% -1.25% 197.12% 20.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.47% 0.00% 25.49% 39.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 77.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAA % Rank
Basic Materials 		16.58% 0.00% 60.23% 5.31%
Energy 		14.75% 0.00% 38.61% 17.62%
Financial Services 		14.20% 0.00% 30.34% 11.46%
Real Estate 		13.48% 0.00% 90.14% 21.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.10% 0.00% 20.84% 40.76%
Industrials 		9.49% 0.09% 32.39% 44.37%
Technology 		7.75% 0.00% 39.48% 79.41%
Consumer Defense 		5.16% 0.00% 31.85% 75.16%
Utilities 		3.30% 0.00% 40.29% 66.03%
Healthcare 		3.14% 0.00% 30.30% 85.77%
Communication Services 		2.07% 0.00% 28.59% 86.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAA % Rank
Non US 		24.10% -46.69% 57.06% 65.97%
US 		20.49% -4.82% 95.75% 82.46%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAA % Rank
Government 		56.23% 0.00% 98.64% 21.50%
Corporate 		23.49% 0.00% 99.90% 56.78%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.97% 0.10% 100.00% 40.50%
Derivative 		4.91% 0.00% 41.88% 15.03%
Securitized 		3.32% 0.00% 83.28% 59.92%
Municipal 		0.09% 0.00% 31.28% 22.76%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAA % Rank
US 		23.58% -177.12% 87.76% 23.59%
Non US 		20.16% -39.00% 137.36% 20.04%

GAA - Expenses

Operational Fees

GAA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.42% 0.16% 2.71% 96.87%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.70% 0.64%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GAA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GAA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GAA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% 9.67%

GAA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GAA Category Low Category High GAA % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.80% 0.00% 10.92% 2.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GAA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GAA Category Low Category High GAA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.07% -5.20% 6.33% 32.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GAA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GAA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mebane Faber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 09, 2014

7.48

7.5%

Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

