Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.4%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
Net Assets
$49.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
62.6%
Expense Ratio 0.42%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is designed to provide absolute positive returns with reduced downside volatility, manageable risk, and smaller drawdowns (i.e., peak-to-trough declines in performance) by identifying an investable portfolio of exchange-traded vehicles that provide diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries and sectors around the globe. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in affiliated and unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) (collectively, “Underlying Vehicles”) that provide exposure to various (i) investment asset classes, including equity and fixed income securities, real estate, commodities, and currencies, and (ii) factors such as value, momentum, and trend investing. The Fund invests in Underlying Vehicles that seek exposure to undervalued markets, according to various valuation metrics, such as the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, commonly known as the “CAPE Shiller P/E ratio, while seeking to avoid overvalued markets through the use of systematic quantitative screens. The Fund also invests in Underlying Vehicles with momentum and trend following strategies. Momentum and trend following strategies, both of which are based on quantitative and algorithmic models, attempt to (1) invest in assets when their prices are in an uptrend (i.e., prices are increasing over a specified time period) and/or increasing relative to the prices of other assets, and (2) sell assets when their prices are in a downtrend (i.e., prices are decreasing over a specified time period) and/or decreasing relative to the prices of other assets.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), selects Underlying Vehicles that provide exposures of approximately 45% to equity securities, 45% to fixed income securities and 10% to other asset classes, such as commodities and currencies.
Under normal market conditions, Cambria allocates approximately 40% of the Fund’s total assets to long positions in foreign companies’ equity or debt securities or foreign currencies. The Fund defines foreign companies as those domiciled or principally traded outside of the U.S. The Fund defines equity exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of stock indices, closed-end funds, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), exchange-traded currency trusts, common stock, preferred stock and convertible securities of issuers of any market capitalization. The Fund defines fixed income exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of fixed income indices, exchange-traded notes, securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, sovereign debt and corporate bonds of any credit quality, including high yield (or “junk”) bonds. The Fund defines commodity and currency exposures to include Underlying Vehicles that track the performance of commodity and currency indices.
The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in Underlying Vehicles, including affiliated ETFs, that offer diversified exposure to all of the major asset classes in the various regions, countries, and sectors around the globe. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in instruments that are not Underlying Vehicle, but which Cambria believes will help the Fund achieve its investment objective, including futures, options, swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, and money market funds.
Cambria has discretion to actively manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings to meet target allocations at least annually.
|Period
|GAA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|18.03%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|43.56%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|40.31%
|5 Yr
|4.0%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|37.62%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GAA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|33.26%
|2021
|5.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|41.23%
|2020
|2.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|65.19%
|2019
|3.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|26.62%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|25.89%
|Period
|GAA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.6%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|37.12%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|40.47%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|36.03%
|5 Yr
|6.0%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|35.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GAA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.5%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|33.26%
|2021
|5.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|41.23%
|2020
|2.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|66.59%
|2019
|3.6%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|49.38%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|58.04%
|GAA
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAA % Rank
|Net Assets
|49.9 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|88.55%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|2
|10961
|82.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|74.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.55%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|25.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAA % Rank
|Stocks
|44.59%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|85.80%
|Bonds
|43.74%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|17.54%
|Cash
|6.23%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|26.93%
|Other
|4.97%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|20.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.47%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|39.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|77.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAA % Rank
|Basic Materials
|16.58%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|5.31%
|Energy
|14.75%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|17.62%
|Financial Services
|14.20%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|11.46%
|Real Estate
|13.48%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|21.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.10%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|40.76%
|Industrials
|9.49%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|44.37%
|Technology
|7.75%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|79.41%
|Consumer Defense
|5.16%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|75.16%
|Utilities
|3.30%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|66.03%
|Healthcare
|3.14%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|85.77%
|Communication Services
|2.07%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|86.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAA % Rank
|Non US
|24.10%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|65.97%
|US
|20.49%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|82.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAA % Rank
|Government
|56.23%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|21.50%
|Corporate
|23.49%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|56.78%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.97%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|40.50%
|Derivative
|4.91%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|15.03%
|Securitized
|3.32%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|59.92%
|Municipal
|0.09%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|22.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAA % Rank
|US
|23.58%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|23.59%
|Non US
|20.16%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|20.04%
|GAA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.42%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|96.87%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|0.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.98%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|GAA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|GAA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GAA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|9.67%
|GAA
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.80%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|2.91%
|GAA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GAA
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.07%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|32.03%
|GAA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 06, 2023
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.338
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.735
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2022
|$0.645
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.413
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2021
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2020
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2020
|$0.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2020
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2020
|$0.403
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2019
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2018
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2017
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2017
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2016
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2016
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2016
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2015
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2015
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2015
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 09, 2014
7.48
7.5%
Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...