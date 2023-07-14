The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the exchange-traded funds (“ ETFs ”) that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The ETFs comprising the Index selection universe are advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor (“ First Trust ” or the “ Advisor ”). The Index is owned and was developed by Dorsey Wright & Associates, LLC (the “ Index Provider ”). The Index Provider has retained Nasdaq, Inc. to calculate and maintain the Index. Nasdaq, Inc. may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index is constructed pursuant to the Index Provider’s proprietary methodology, which takes into account the performance of each of the First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs relative to one another. The Index is designed to provide targeted exposure to the five First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs that the Index determines offer the greatest potential to outperform the other First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs and that satisfy certain trading volume and liquidity requirements. In addition to the First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs, the Index may select the First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF ( “FTSM” ), an ultra-short duration ETF. FTSM is also evaluated and its inclusion and weight in the Index is adjusted based upon its rank relative to the selection universe of sector and industry-based ETFs chosen by the Index. According to the Index Provider, relative strength measures the price performance of a security versus a market average, another security or universe of securities. A security’s relative strength can improve if it rises more than the market in an uptrend, or goes down less than the market in a downtrend. The Index uses relative strength to evaluate the momentum of each First Trust sector and industry-based ETF to determine the five ETFs that have the highest level of momentum, which the Index determines have the greatest probability of outperforming the other First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs and that satisfy certain trading volume and liquidity requirements. The Index uses the price data of the selected First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs to perform the relative strength analysis. When determining relative strength, the Index takes into account a variety of factors to track movements and trends of securities prices over various time periods. The Index Provider has constructed the Index to identify longer term trends though a series of observations, which are used to determine the inputs for the relative strength analysis. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. securities, including depositary receipts, companies with various market capitalizations and growth and value stocks. The Fund may also invest in ETFs which invest in asset-backed securities, floating-rate securities, mortgage-related securities, non-agency securities and U.S. government securities. According to the Index Provider, security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner: 1. The selection universe of the Index begins with all of the First Trust ETFs and the FTSM. 2. The Index then identifies the First Trust ETFs that are designed to target a specific sector or industry group, or that have a significant overweight towards a particular sector or industry group. The selected ETFs must also satisfy certain trading volume and liquidity requirements. 3. The sector and industry-based First Trust ETFs are then ranked using a relative strength methodology that is based upon each ETF’s market performance. Relative strength is a momentum technique that relies on unbiased, unemotional and objective data, rather than biased forecasting and subjective research. Relative strength is a way of recording historic performance patterns, and the Index uses relative strength signals as a trend indicator for current momentum trends of a security versus another security. 4. The Index then selects the five top-ranking First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs according to the proprietary relative strength methodology for inclusion in the Index. 5. The Index is evaluated on a bi-monthly basis (occurring in the second and fourth weeks of the month containing a Friday with the exception of the month of December wherein the Index holdings are evaluated once, in the second week of the month containing a Friday), and the five positions within the Index are held as long as those positions continue to suggest that they will outperform the majority of the inventory of other potential First Trust ETFs on a relative basis. An ETF included in the Index will only be removed if it falls to the bottom half of the universe of First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs according to the Index’s relative strength methodology. A new ETF is only added to the Index when a current member is removed. The Index will always be comprised of five First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs. The relative strength analysis is conducted on weeks containing the second and fourth Friday of the month with the exception of the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. When a sector or industry ETF addition or deletion is made, the portfolio is rebalanced so each position is equally weighted. 6. In instances where the relative strength begins to diminish among more than one-third of the potential First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs relative to FTSM, the Index allocates to FTSM. The target allocation to FTSM is equal to the percentile rank of FTSM within the Index’s relative strength rankings. FTSM may constitute between 0% and 95% of the Index; however, the maximum level that FTSM can be increased or decreased during an evaluation week is limited to 33% per evaluation. Changes in FTSM’s allocation within the Index will not cause the five First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs in the Index to be rebalanced back to equally weighted. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted periodically and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s periodic rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of the following First Trust ETFs: • First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF • First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ® Fund • First Trust Industrial/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ® Fund • First Trust Materials AlphaDEX ® Fund • First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF • First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF FTSM FTSM’s investment objective is to seek current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. Under normal market conditions, FTSM intends to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed and variable rate debt securities, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or U.S. government-sponsored entities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S. corporate bonds, fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. corporations and governments, municipal obligations, privately issued securities and other debt securities bearing fixed or floating interest rates. FTSM may also invest in money market securities. FTSM may invest up to 20% of its net assets in privately-issued, non-agency sponsored mortgage- and asset-backed securities and may invest up to 20% of its net assets in floating rate loans representing amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. Under normal market conditions, FTSM’s portfolio is expected to have an average duration of less than one year and an average maturity of less than three years. Additional information regarding FTSM, including its prospectus and most recent annual report, is available without charge by visiting www.ftportfolios.com/Retail/Etf/EtfFundNews.aspx?Ticker=FTSM.