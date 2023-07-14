Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

-1.9%

1 yr return

2.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$252 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.2
$31.56
$36.73

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FVC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Mar 08, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    6700002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David McGarel

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The ETFs comprising the Index selection universe are advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor (“First Trust” or the “Advisor”). The Index is owned and was developed by Dorsey Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider has retained Nasdaq, Inc. to calculate and maintain the Index. Nasdaq, Inc. may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.The Index is constructed pursuant to the Index Provider’s proprietary methodology, which takes into account the performance of each of the First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs relative to one another. The Index is designed to provide targeted exposure to the five First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs that the Index determines offer the greatest potential to outperform the other First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs and that satisfy certain trading volume and liquidity requirements. In addition to the First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs, the Index may select the First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (“FTSM”), an ultra-short duration ETF. FTSM is also evaluated and its inclusion and weight in the Index is adjusted based upon its rank relative to the selection universe of sector and industry-based ETFs chosen by the Index.According to the Index Provider, relative strength measures the price performance of a security versus a market average, another security or universe of securities. A security’s relative strength can improve if it rises more than the market in an uptrend, or goes down less than the market in a downtrend. The Index uses relative strength to evaluate the momentum of each First Trust sector and industry-based ETF to determine the five ETFs that have the highest level of momentum, which the Index determines have the greatest probability of outperforming the other First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs and that satisfy certain trading volume and liquidity requirements. The Index uses the price data of the selected First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs to perform the relative strength analysis. When determining relative strength, the Index takes into account a variety of factors to track movements and trends of securities prices over various time periods. The Index Provider has constructed the Index to identify longer term trends though a series of observations, which are used to determine the inputs for the relative strength analysis. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. securities, including depositary receipts, companies with various market capitalizations and growth and value stocks. The Fund may also invest in ETFs which invest in asset-backed securities, floating-rate securities, mortgage-related securities, non-agency securities and U.S. government securities.According to the Index Provider, security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner:1.The selection universe of the Index begins with all of the First Trust ETFs and the FTSM.2.The Index then identifies the First Trust ETFs that are designed to target a specific sector or industry group, or that have a significant overweight towards a particular sector or industry group. The selected ETFs must also satisfy certain trading volume and liquidity requirements.3.The sector and industry-based First Trust ETFs are then ranked using a relative strength methodology that is based upon each ETF’s market performance. Relative strength is a momentum technique that relies on unbiased, unemotional and objective data, rather than biased forecasting and subjective research. Relative strength is a way of recording historic performance patterns, and the Index uses relative strength signals as a trend indicator for current momentum trends of a security versus another security.4.The Index then selects the five top-ranking First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs according to the proprietary relative strength methodology for inclusion in the Index.5.The Index is evaluated on a bi-monthly basis (occurring in the second and fourth weeks of the month containing a Friday with the exception of the month of December wherein the Index holdings are evaluated once, in the second week of the month containing a Friday), and the five positions within the Index are held as long as those positions continue to suggest that they will outperform the majority of the inventory of other potential First Trust ETFs on a relative basis. An ETF included in the Index will only be removed if it falls to the bottom half of the universe of First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs according to the Index’s relative strength methodology. A new ETF is only added to the Index when a current member is removed. The Index will always be comprised of five First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs. The relative strength analysis is conducted on weeks containing the second and fourth Friday of the month with the exception of the week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. When a sector or industry ETF addition or deletion is made, the portfolio is rebalanced so each position is equally weighted.6.In instances where the relative strength begins to diminish among more than one-third of the potential First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs relative to FTSM, the Index allocates to FTSM. The target allocation to FTSM is equal to the percentile rank of FTSM within the Index’s relative strength rankings. FTSM may constitute between 0% and 95% of the Index; however, the maximum level that FTSM can be increased or decreased during an evaluation week is limited to 33% per evaluation. Changes in FTSM’s allocation within the Index will not cause the five First Trust sector and industry-based ETFs in the Index to be rebalanced back to equally weighted.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted periodically and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s periodic rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of the following First Trust ETFs:First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETFFirst Trust Energy AlphaDEX® FundFirst Trust Industrial/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® FundFirst Trust Materials AlphaDEX®FundFirst Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETFFirst Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETFFTSMFTSM’s investment objective is to seek current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. Under normal market conditions, FTSM intends to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed and variable rate debt securities, including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or U.S. government-sponsored entities, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S. corporate bonds, fixed income securities issued by non-U.S. corporations and governments, municipal obligations, privately issued securities and other debt securities bearing fixed or floating interest rates. FTSM may also invest in money market securities. FTSM may invest up to 20% of its net assets in privately-issued, non-agency sponsored mortgage- and asset-backed securities and may invest up to 20% of its net assets in floating rate loans representing amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. Under normal market conditions, FTSM’s portfolio is expected to have an average duration of less than one year and an average maturity of less than three years. Additional information regarding FTSM, including its prospectus and most recent annual report, is available without charge by visiting www.ftportfolios.com/Retail/Etf/EtfFundNews.aspx?Ticker=FTSM.
Read More

FVC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FVC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.9% -41.7% 65.2% 99.59%
1 Yr 2.4% -45.6% 77.3% 91.04%
3 Yr 10.8%* -41.6% 28.4% 5.31%
5 Yr 4.3%* -30.4% 23.6% 34.25%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 79.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FVC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -85.9% 81.6% 0.84%
2021 10.4% -31.0% 26.7% 11.75%
2020 4.1% -13.0% 34.8% 90.49%
2019 4.5% -6.0% 10.6% 78.91%
2018 -1.8% -15.9% 2.0% 36.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FVC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -41.7% 65.2% 94.99%
1 Yr 3.3% -45.6% 77.3% 85.37%
3 Yr 13.1%* -41.6% 28.4% 3.47%
5 Yr 10.3%* -30.4% 23.6% 8.81%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FVC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -85.9% 81.6% 0.84%
2021 10.4% -31.0% 26.7% 11.67%
2020 4.1% -13.0% 34.8% 90.49%
2019 4.5% -6.0% 10.6% 78.91%
2018 -1.8% -15.9% 3.1% 58.82%

FVC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FVC Category Low Category High FVC % Rank
Net Assets 252 M 189 K 222 B 73.38%
Number of Holdings 7 2 3509 99.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 246 M -1.37 M 104 B 64.96%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 11.4% 116.5% 0.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIRST TRUST ENH SHORT MAT FD 32.31%
  2. FIRST TRUST NASDAQ SEMICONDU 13.62%
  3. FIRST TRUST CONSUMER DISCRET 13.50%
  4. FIRST TRUST INDST/PRODUCERS 13.48%
  5. FIRST TRUST NASDAQ FOOD BE 13.45%
  6. FIRST TRUST MATERIALS ALPHAD 13.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FVC % Rank
Stocks 		53.54% 50.26% 104.50% 99.75%
Bonds 		25.77% -1.84% 25.77% 0.08%
Cash 		18.75% -10.83% 49.73% 0.41%
Convertible Bonds 		1.94% 0.00% 1.94% 0.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 95.30%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 93.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FVC % Rank
Energy 		41.09% 0.00% 41.09% 0.08%
Basic Materials 		18.91% 0.00% 18.91% 0.08%
Consumer Defense 		17.98% 0.00% 25.50% 0.91%
Industrials 		13.95% 0.00% 30.65% 5.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.36% 0.00% 62.57% 98.02%
Technology 		2.90% 0.00% 65.70% 99.84%
Financial Services 		1.16% 0.00% 43.06% 96.95%
Utilities 		0.66% 0.00% 16.07% 19.04%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 98.60%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 99.75%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 99.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FVC % Rank
US 		53.30% 34.69% 100.00% 99.51%
Non US 		0.24% 0.00% 54.22% 84.17%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FVC % Rank
Corporate 		45.04% 0.00% 100.00% 3.04%
Cash & Equivalents 		40.42% 0.00% 100.00% 97.40%
Securitized 		8.80% 0.00% 43.70% 0.61%
Government 		5.18% 0.00% 12.45% 0.70%
Municipal 		0.57% 0.00% 0.57% 0.09%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 82.03% 94.55%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FVC % Rank
US 		21.29% -1.84% 21.29% 0.08%
Non US 		4.48% 0.00% 4.48% 0.08%

FVC - Expenses

Operational Fees

FVC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 20.29% 57.51%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.50% 9.83%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

FVC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FVC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FVC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 86.72%

FVC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FVC Category Low Category High FVC % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.84% 0.00% 40.83% 0.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FVC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FVC Category Low Category High FVC % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.02% -6.13% 1.75% 24.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FVC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FVC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2016

6.23

6.2%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2016

6.23

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2016

6.23

6.2%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2016

6.23

6.2%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2016

6.23

6.2%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2016

6.23

6.2%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

