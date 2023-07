Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes , in floating rate securities. The portfolio managers select securities using a sector rotation approach that integrates macroeconomic inputs, technical analysis of the relative value among various sectors, and fundamental research on individual securities. A proprietary macroeconomic framework provides interest rate and duration guidelines for the fund by analyzing economic activity, inflation , and monetary policy. The fund’s sector allocation process attempts to identify undervalued sectors of the floating rate debt market using fundamental analysis of current and historical spreads and expected returns. The sector analysis combined with the macroeconomic framework determines the fund’s sector allocations. Next, portfolio managers select individual securities using in-depth fundamental analysis focusing on a security’s management, credit quality metrics, event risk, and capital structure. As the market environment and investment opportunities change, sector exposures shift to those sectors that the process identifies as offering better relative yield and capital appreciation potential. As sector allocations evolve, portfolio managers buy and sell securities to meet those allocations and the fund’s credit quality standards.

The fund invests principally in securitized credit instruments, including collateralized loan obligations, credit risk transfer securities, floating rate commercial mortgage securities, and mortgage- or asset-backed securities. The fund may also invest in bank loans , including loan participations, and other corporate and U.S. government related floating rate debt. The fund’s average duration will be less than one year. Duration is an indication of the relative sensitivity of a security’s market value to changes in interest rates.

The fund invests primarily in investment-grade securities but may invest up to 35% of its portfolio in below investment grade securities. Investment grade securities are those that have been rated in one of the top four credit quality categories by an independent rating agency or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. Below investment grade securities, which are also known as “junk bonds,” are those that have been rated by an independent rating agency below the highest four categories or determined by the advisor to be of similar quality. The fund may indirectly gain exposure through its investments in CLOs to covenant-lite loans.

The fund may also utilize derivative instruments including futures contracts and credit default swaps either on a single issuer or a securities index. The portfolio managers may engage in hedging of portfolio positions, which usually involves entering into a

derivative transaction that has the opposite characteristic of the position being hedged. The net effect of these two positions is intended to reduce or eliminate the exposure created by the first position.