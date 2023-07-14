The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depository receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure the Index integrity. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to provide exposure to U.S. companies comprising the banking sector that have been selected based upon their liquidity and weighted based upon their cumulative score on three investing factors: volatility, value and growth. The Index’s initial selection universe consists of the component securities of the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index TM that have been classified as comprising the banking sector according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. The Nasdaq US Benchmark Index is an index seeking to track the performance of small, mid and large capitalization U.S. companies. This classification includes companies providing a broad range of financial services, including retail banking, loans and money transmissions. From the initial selection universe, the Index Provider selects for inclusion the 30 most liquid securities, based upon average daily dollar trading volume. Each selected security is then assessed on how strongly it exhibits the traits associated with each of the following three investing factors: volatility, value and growth. A company’s volatility score is based upon its trailing one-year volatility. Its value score is based on its Cash Flow to Price ratio, which is calculated by taking the company’s cash flow data and dividing it by the company’s market capitalization. A company’s growth score is calculated by taking the average of its 3, 6, 9 and 12-month price return. Each company is then ranked based upon the sum (accounting for standard deviation) of its volatility, value and growth scores. The Index assigns security weights based upon this ranking. However, the Index will not assign a security weight of greater than 8% and no more than five securities may be assigned the maximum 8% weight. The excess weight of any capped security is distributed proportionately across the remaining constituent securities. If, after redistribution, any of the five highest ranked securities have a weight of less than 8%, these securities are not capped. Any remaining securities with a weight in excess of 4% are capped at 4% and the excess weight is redistributed proportionally across the remaining constituent securities. If, after the redistribution process, a security has a weight less than 0.25%, weights are redistributed further in the process above such that no security has a weight less than 0.25%. The process is repeated, if necessary, to derive the final weights. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the Index was composed of 30 securities with market capitalization ranges from $1.69 billion to $330.74 billion. As of June 30, 2022 the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.