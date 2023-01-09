Home
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
Relative Strength

The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF

ETF
FTWO
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.2744 +0.2 +0.8%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 09/01/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF

FTWO | ETF

$25.27

-

-

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$25.07
$25.27

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FTWO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg FAANG 2.0 Select Index (the “Index”), which measures the performance of companies that are engaged in national security and natural resource security as defined by Bloomberg (the “Index Provider” or “Bloomberg”). The Index includes large- and mid-capitalization companies.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be a member of the Bloomberg Developed Markets North America Large, Mid & Small Index, which is a free float, market-cap weighted equity index. The Bloomberg North America Large, Mid & Small Index includes the largest companies that comprise 99% of total market capitalization in North America. Thereafter, only U.S. and Canadian listed securities are included.

Each company that is included in the Index must focus its primary business activities in the “Fuel”, “Aerospace and Defense”, “Agriculture”, “Nuclear”, and “Gold and Other Base and Precious Metals” (or “Gold”) sectors (collectively, the “FAANG Sectors”). Companies within the FAANG Sectors must be classified as: (i) Fuel, which includes issuers in the oil and gas sector, (ii) Aerospace, which includes companies in the aerospace and defense sector, (iii) Agriculture, which includes companies in the agriculture chemicals, agriculture producers, agricultural machinery sector, (iv) Nuclear, which includes issuers in the nuclear energy sector, and (v) Gold, which includes companies involved in mining of base and precious metals. The Index utilizes Bloomberg Industry Classification codes to determine sector classifications for the Fuel, Aerospace and Defense, Agriculture, and Gold categories, and the Nuclear BI Theme Basket for the Nuclear category.

Bloomberg identifies companies that are within each FAANG Sector and those companies are ranked based on issuer free float market capitalization. Each of the five FAANG Sectors are equal-weighted (20% each) at the time of rebalance. Within each FAANG sector, the top 10 issuers based on free float market capitalization are selected for inclusion in the Index. Thereafter, each security’s weight is determined by dividing its free float market capitalization by the sum of the free float market capitalizations of all securities in the Index. The Index has approximately 50 constituents. The components of the Index are likely to change over time.

As of July 31, 2023, the Index had the following exposures to each FAANG Sector: 19.54% in Fuel, 19.28% in Aerospace, 20.95% in Agriculture, 20.00% in Nuclear and 20.23% in Gold. As of July 31, 2023, the Index had 51 constituents and represented approximately 3.77% of the total market value of the Bloomberg World Aggregate Index. As of July 31, 2023, the range of market capitalizations of issuers included in the Index was $429.3 billion to $3.2 billion.

The Index is calculated as a total return index in U.S. dollars. The Index is normally rebalanced on a quarterly basis in March, June, September, and December. The Fund is also rebalanced in March, June, September, and December.

Strive Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes will be invested in the FAANG Sectors.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index, but may, when the Sub-Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning the Fund may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

The Fund will be considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in the FAANG Sectors to approximately the same extent that the Index is so concentrated.

Read More

FTWO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTWO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTWO Category Low Category High FTWO % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTWO % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FTWO - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FTWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FTWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTWO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTWO Category Low Category High FTWO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTWO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTWO Category Low Category High FTWO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTWO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FTWO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

