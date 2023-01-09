The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg FAANG 2.0 Select Index (the “Index”), which measures the performance of companies that are engaged in national security and natural resource security as defined by Bloomberg (the “Index Provider” or “Bloomberg”). The Index includes large- and mid-capitalization companies.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be a member of the Bloomberg Developed Markets North America Large, Mid & Small Index, which is a free float, market-cap weighted equity index. The Bloomberg North America Large, Mid & Small Index includes the largest companies that comprise 99% of total market capitalization in North America. Thereafter, only U.S. and Canadian listed securities are included.

Each company that is included in the Index must focus its primary business activities in the “Fuel”, “Aerospace and Defense”, “Agriculture”, “Nuclear”, and “Gold and Other Base and Precious Metals” (or “Gold”) sectors (collectively, the “FAANG Sectors”). Companies within the FAANG Sectors must be classified as: (i) Fuel, which includes issuers in the oil and gas sector, (ii) Aerospace, which includes companies in the aerospace and defense sector, (iii) Agriculture, which includes companies in the agriculture chemicals, agriculture producers, agricultural machinery sector, (iv) Nuclear, which includes issuers in the nuclear energy sector, and (v) Gold, which includes companies involved in mining of base and precious metals. The Index utilizes Bloomberg Industry Classification codes to determine sector classifications for the Fuel, Aerospace and Defense, Agriculture, and Gold categories, and the Nuclear BI Theme Basket for the Nuclear category.

Bloomberg identifies companies that are within each FAANG Sector and those companies are ranked based on issuer free float market capitalization. Each of the five FAANG Sectors are equal-weighted (20% each) at the time of rebalance. Within each FAANG sector, the top 10 issuers based on free float market capitalization are selected for inclusion in the Index. Thereafter, each security’s weight is determined by dividing its free float market capitalization by the sum of the free float market capitalizations of all securities in the Index. The Index has approximately 50 constituents. The components of the Index are likely to change over time.

As of July 31, 2023, the Index had the following exposures to each FAANG Sector: 19.54% in Fuel, 19.28% in Aerospace, 20.95% in Agriculture, 20.00% in Nuclear and 20.23% in Gold. As of July 31, 2023, the Index had 51 constituents and represented approximately 3.77% of the total market value of the Bloomberg World Aggregate Index. As of July 31, 2023, the range of market capitalizations of issuers included in the Index was $429.3 billion to $3.2 billion.

The Index is calculated as a total return index in U.S. dollars. The Index is normally rebalanced on a quarterly basis in March, June, September, and December. The Fund is also rebalanced in March, June, September, and December.

Strive Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes will be invested in the FAANG Sectors.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index, but may, when the Sub-Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning the Fund may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

The Fund will be considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in the FAANG Sectors to approximately the same extent that the Index is so concentrated.