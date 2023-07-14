Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
FTSD | Active ETF
$89.54
$177 M
4.19%
$3.76
0.25%
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$177 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.2%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 156.78%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
FTSD | Active ETF
$89.54
$177 M
4.19%
$3.76
0.25%
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities. The Fund currently targets an estimated portfolio duration of three (3) years or less. The Fund generally invests 50-80% of its assets in mortgage securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, including adjustable rate mortgage securities (ARMs) and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), but the Fund also invests in direct obligations of the U.S. government (such as Treasury bonds, bills and notes) and in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including government sponsored entities. All of the Fund’s principal investments are debt securities, including bonds, notes and debentures.
In comparison to maturity (which is the date on which a debt instrument ceases and the issuer is obligated to repay the principal amount), duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt instrument as a result of changes in market rates of interest, based on the weighted average timing of the instrument’s expected principal and interest payments and other factors. For purposes of calculating the Fund’s portfolio duration, the Fund includes the effect of interest rate/bond futures contracts and options on interest rate/bond futures contracts held by the Fund.
Mortgage securities represent an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by banks and other financial institutions to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. As the underlying mortgage loans are paid off, investors receive periodic principal and interest payments as well as any unscheduled principal prepayments on the underlying mortgage loans. The mortgage securities purchased by the Fund include, but are not limited to, bonds and notes issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) and U.S. government-sponsored entities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).
Government agency or instrumentality issues have different levels of credit support. Ginnie Mae pass-through mortgage certificates are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. U.S. government-sponsored entities, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, may be chartered by Acts of Congress, but their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. government. Although the U.S. government has provided financial support to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, no assurance can be given that the U.S. government will continue to do so. The Fund may invest in obligations of other U.S. government-sponsored entities, which may be supported only by the credit of the issuing agency or instrumentality, such as securities issued by members of the Farm Credit System.
The Fund may invest in mortgage dollar rolls. In a mortgage dollar roll, the Fund sells (or buys) mortgage securities for delivery on a specified date and simultaneously contracts to repurchase (or sell) substantially similar (same type, coupon, and maturity) securities on a future date. The Fund may also purchase or sell mortgage securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the "to-be-announced" (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and standards. The Fund will invest only in covered mortgage dollar rolls or TBA transactions, meaning that the Fund designates liquid securities in its portfolio equal in value to the securities it will repurchase.
The Fund invests in investment grade securities and investments or in unrated securities and investments that the Fund’s investment manager determines are of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in U.S. inflation-indexed securities issued by the U.S. government.
To pursue its investment goal, the Fund may invest in certain interest rate-related derivative transactions, principally U.S. Treasury futures contracts and options on interest rate/bond futures. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to selected interest rates or durations. These derivatives may be used to hedge risks associated with the Fund’s other portfolio investments and to manage the duration of the Fund’s portfolio.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than funds that seek to replicate the performance of an index.
|Period
|FTSD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-1.5%
|2.1%
|26.58%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-6.8%
|0.9%
|6.33%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-6.7%
|-0.3%
|6.58%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-27.5%
|1.4%
|9.72%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.9%
|1.3%
|10.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|FTSD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.1%
|-10.4%
|-1.0%
|5.13%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|11.54%
|2020
|1.0%
|-0.6%
|1.9%
|13.51%
|2019
|0.6%
|-0.4%
|1.4%
|13.89%
|2018
|0.3%
|-27.5%
|0.3%
|1.41%
|Period
|FTSD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.0%
|-5.1%
|2.1%
|92.41%
|1 Yr
|-2.8%
|-6.8%
|0.9%
|59.49%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-6.7%
|0.5%
|1.32%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-27.5%
|1.3%
|6.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|1.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FTSD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.1%
|-10.7%
|-1.0%
|5.13%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|11.54%
|2020
|1.0%
|-0.6%
|1.9%
|13.51%
|2019
|0.6%
|-0.4%
|1.4%
|13.89%
|2018
|0.3%
|-27.5%
|0.4%
|2.82%
|FTSD
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTSD % Rank
|Net Assets
|177 M
|1.74 M
|26.5 B
|81.48%
|Number of Holdings
|392
|8
|1432
|22.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|82.4 M
|-2.46 B
|13.3 B
|68.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.23%
|13.9%
|100.0%
|45.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTSD % Rank
|Bonds
|102.91%
|82.13%
|115.04%
|12.50%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|90.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.75%
|2.95%
|87.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.00%
|Cash
|-2.92%
|-15.04%
|17.87%
|91.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTSD % Rank
|Securitized
|57.71%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.25%
|Government
|32.87%
|0.00%
|99.96%
|60.00%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.30%
|0.00%
|16.80%
|27.50%
|Corporate
|1.11%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|12.50%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.16%
|90.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.22%
|91.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTSD % Rank
|US
|102.24%
|81.77%
|115.04%
|12.50%
|Non US
|0.67%
|0.00%
|12.26%
|12.50%
|FTSD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.03%
|4.45%
|82.28%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|25.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.45%
|81.25%
|FTSD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FTSD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.25%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTSD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|156.78%
|0.00%
|466.00%
|57.14%
|FTSD
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTSD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.19%
|0.00%
|3.16%
|3.70%
|FTSD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FTSD
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTSD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.43%
|-0.78%
|3.29%
|57.69%
|FTSD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.313
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2020
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2020
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2020
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2019
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2019
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2019
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2019
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2019
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2019
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2019
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2019
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2019
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2019
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2018
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2018
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2018
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2018
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2018
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2018
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2018
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2018
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2017
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2017
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2017
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2017
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2017
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2017
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2017
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2017
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2017
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2017
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2016
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2016
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2016
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2016
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2016
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2016
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2016
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2016
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2016
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2016
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2016
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2015
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2015
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2015
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2015
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2015
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2015
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2015
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2015
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2015
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2014
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2014
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2014
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2014
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2014
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2014
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2014
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2014
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2014
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2014
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 04, 2013
8.58
8.6%
Dr. Patrick Klein is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments' Investment Grade Bond Department. He is part of the team managing the multi-sector, fixed income strategies with a focus on securitized products, inflation, and portfolio construction. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Dr. Klein was a principal member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories. He was responsible for modeling and computer simulation of material behavior. Dr. Klein earned his B.S. dual degree in mechanical engineering and material science and engineering from Cornell University. He also earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2019
2.63
2.6%
Mr. Varunok is portfolio manager of Franklin Advisers. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2001. Previously, Varunok was a fixed-income analyst for Prudential Securities, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Portfolio Manager of FT Institutional and portfolio manager of FRANKLIN STRATEGIC MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO since October 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.49
|32.44
|10.34
|7.33
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...