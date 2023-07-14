Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$177 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$89.5
$88.89
$91.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 156.78%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

FTSD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 04, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    3551000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patrick Klein

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities. The Fund currently targets an estimated portfolio duration of three (3) years or less. The Fund generally invests 50-80% of its assets in mortgage securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, including adjustable rate mortgage securities (ARMs) and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), but the Fund also invests in direct obligations of the U.S. government (such as Treasury bonds, bills and notes) and in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including government sponsored entities. All of the Fund’s principal investments are debt securities, including bonds, notes and debentures.

In comparison to maturity (which is the date on which a debt instrument ceases and the issuer is obligated to repay the principal amount), duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt instrument as a result of changes in market rates of interest, based on the weighted average timing of the instrument’s expected principal and interest payments and other factors. For purposes of calculating the Fund’s portfolio duration, the Fund includes the effect of interest rate/bond futures contracts and options on interest rate/bond futures contracts held by the Fund.

Mortgage securities represent an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by banks and other financial institutions to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. As the underlying mortgage loans are paid off, investors receive periodic principal and interest payments as well as any unscheduled principal prepayments on the underlying mortgage loans. The mortgage securities purchased by the Fund include, but are not limited to, bonds and notes issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) and U.S. government-sponsored entities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).

Government agency or instrumentality issues have different levels of credit support. Ginnie Mae pass-through mortgage certificates are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. U.S. government-sponsored entities, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, may be chartered by Acts of Congress, but their securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. government. Although the U.S. government has provided financial support to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, no assurance can be given that the U.S. government will continue to do so. The Fund may invest in obligations of other U.S. government-sponsored entities, which may be supported only by the credit of the issuing agency or instrumentality, such as securities issued by members of the Farm Credit System.

The Fund may invest in mortgage dollar rolls. In a mortgage dollar roll, the Fund sells (or buys) mortgage securities for delivery on a specified date and simultaneously contracts to repurchase (or sell) substantially similar (same type, coupon, and maturity) securities on a future date. The Fund may also purchase or sell mortgage securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the "to-be-announced" (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and standards. The Fund will invest only in covered mortgage dollar rolls or TBA transactions, meaning that the Fund designates liquid securities in its portfolio equal in value to the securities it will repurchase.

The Fund invests in investment grade securities and investments or in unrated securities and investments that the Fund’s investment manager determines are of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in U.S. inflation-indexed securities issued by the U.S. government.

To pursue its investment goal, the Fund may invest in certain interest rate-related derivative transactions, principally U.S. Treasury futures contracts and options on interest rate/bond futures. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to selected interest rates or durations. These derivatives may be used to hedge risks associated with the Fund’s other portfolio investments and to manage the duration of the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The Fund may have a higher degree of portfolio turnover than funds that seek to replicate the performance of an index.

Read More

FTSD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -1.5% 2.1% 26.58%
1 Yr 0.1% -6.8% 0.9% 6.33%
3 Yr -1.0%* -6.7% -0.3% 6.58%
5 Yr 0.7%* -27.5% 1.4% 9.72%
10 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 1.3% 10.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.1% -10.4% -1.0% 5.13%
2021 -0.5% -3.3% -0.1% 11.54%
2020 1.0% -0.6% 1.9% 13.51%
2019 0.6% -0.4% 1.4% 13.89%
2018 0.3% -27.5% 0.3% 1.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.0% -5.1% 2.1% 92.41%
1 Yr -2.8% -6.8% 0.9% 59.49%
3 Yr 0.5%* -6.7% 0.5% 1.32%
5 Yr 0.9%* -27.5% 1.3% 6.94%
10 Yr N/A* -14.9% 1.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.1% -10.7% -1.0% 5.13%
2021 -0.5% -3.3% -0.1% 11.54%
2020 1.0% -0.6% 1.9% 13.51%
2019 0.6% -0.4% 1.4% 13.89%
2018 0.3% -27.5% 0.4% 2.82%

FTSD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTSD Category Low Category High FTSD % Rank
Net Assets 177 M 1.74 M 26.5 B 81.48%
Number of Holdings 392 8 1432 22.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 82.4 M -2.46 B 13.3 B 68.75%
Weighting of Top 10 43.23% 13.9% 100.0% 45.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 11.10%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 7.23%
  3. Fannie Mae Pool 5.00%
  4. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 4.53%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 4.49%
  6. FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SWEEP 3.99%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.29%
  8. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac 2.96%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.52%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSD % Rank
Bonds 		102.91% 82.13% 115.04% 12.50%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 90.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 90.00%
Other 		0.00% -8.75% 2.95% 87.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 90.00%
Cash 		-2.92% -15.04% 17.87% 91.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSD % Rank
Securitized 		57.71% 0.00% 100.00% 41.25%
Government 		32.87% 0.00% 99.96% 60.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.30% 0.00% 16.80% 27.50%
Corporate 		1.11% 0.00% 34.19% 12.50%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.16% 90.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 6.22% 91.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSD % Rank
US 		102.24% 81.77% 115.04% 12.50%
Non US 		0.67% 0.00% 12.26% 12.50%

FTSD - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.03% 4.45% 82.28%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.03% 0.80% 25.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.45% 81.25%

Sales Fees

FTSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 0.25% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 156.78% 0.00% 466.00% 57.14%

FTSD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTSD Category Low Category High FTSD % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.19% 0.00% 3.16% 3.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTSD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTSD Category Low Category High FTSD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -0.78% 3.29% 57.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTSD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTSD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick Klein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2013

8.58

8.6%

Dr. Patrick Klein is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments' Investment Grade Bond Department. He is part of the team managing the multi-sector, fixed income strategies with a focus on securitized products, inflation, and portfolio construction. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Dr. Klein was a principal member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories. He was responsible for modeling and computer simulation of material behavior. Dr. Klein earned his B.S. dual degree in mechanical engineering and material science and engineering from Cornell University. He also earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.

Paul Varunok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2019

2.63

2.6%

Mr. Varunok is portfolio manager of Franklin Advisers. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2001. Previously, Varunok was a fixed-income analyst for Prudential Securities, Inc.

Neil Dhruv

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Portfolio Manager of FT Institutional and portfolio manager of FRANKLIN STRATEGIC MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO since October 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.49 32.44 10.34 7.33

