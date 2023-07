Under normal market conditions, the Fund will pursue its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities listed on U.S. exchanges and by utilizing an “option strategy” consisting of writing (selling) U.S. exchange-traded call options on the Nasdaq-100 Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the components of the Nasdaq Composite Index. The Fund will employ an option strategy in which it will write U.S. exchange-traded call options on the Nasdaq-100 Index in order to seek additional cash flow in the form of premiums on the options. A premium is the income received by an investor who sells an option contract to another party. In exchange for the premiums received in connection with its written U.S. exchange-traded call options on the Nasdaq-100 Index, the Fund forfeits any upside potential of the Nasdaq-100 Index above the strike price of the written call options. It is expected that the Fund will distribute premiums to shareholders on a monthly basis. The premiums received from the sale of call options are expected to be the Fund’s primary source of income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to distribute the majority of the option premiums collected. The Fund does not target a specific income level, but seeks to provide investors with current income primarily from options premiums through writing calls with a notional value of 50-100% of the Fund’s assets. The equity securities in which the Fund will invest and the options which the Fund will write will be limited to U.S. exchange-traded securities and options. The equity securities held by the Fund will be selected by the portfolio managers based on a number of factors, including trading liquidity, market capitalization, price level, sector classification, and contribution to risk and return. The selected portfolio of equity securities will seek to provide a return reasonably correlated to the Nasdaq-100 Index over the course of a full market cycle. The equity securities held by the Fund may include non-U.S. securities that are either directly listed on a U.S. securities exchange or in the form of depositary receipts. The constituents and individual security weighting of the equity portfolio will be actively managed by the portfolio managers in order to seek to achieve the investment objective and strategy described above. Depending on market volatility, the Fund may engage in active trading, which may result in turnover of the Fund’s portfolio greater than 100% annually. The Fund may invest in securities with various market capitalizations. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The option portion of the portfolio will generally consist of U.S. exchange-traded calls on the Nasdaq-100 Index that are written by the Fund. A call option will give the purchaser the right to buy the Nasdaq-100 Index at a predetermined strike price (the price of the Nasdaq-100 Index at which the holder of the option may exercise his or her right to buy) from the Fund. The call options written by the Fund will have expirations of less than one year, and will be typically written at-the-money to out-of-the-money. An at-the-money call option has a strike price that is approximately equal to the price of the Nasdaq-100 Index at the time the call option is sold. An out-of-the-money call option has a strike price that is greater than the price of the Nasdaq-100 Index at the time the call option is sold. It is expected that the call options sold by the Fund will be cash settled. The call options written by the Fund will generally have a notional value of 50-100% of the Fund’s assets. In addition to selling call options on the Nasdaq-100 Index, the Fund may both sell a call and buy calls with a higher strike price on the Nasdaq-100 Index in order to retain some upside performance in certain market conditions. When the Fund buys a call option on the Nasdaq-100 Index, the Fund will have the right to buy the Nasdaq-100 Index at a predetermined strike price from the seller of the call. Any call options bought by the Fund will have expirations of less than one year, and will be typically bought at-the-money to out-of-the-money.