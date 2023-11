The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed and sponsored by Oak City Consulting, LLC (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider has retained Bloomberg Index Services Limited to calculate and maintain the Index. First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund's investment advisor, maintains no discretion with regard to the compilation and composition of the Index or any changes thereto. According to the Index Provider, the Index is constructed to track the performance of companies within emerging market countries that sufficiently promote human flourishing. According to the Index Provider, the essence of human flourishing is that all humans are worthy of being treated with dignity and respect. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be a constituent of the Bloomberg Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap universe and be issued by a company domiciled in a country that has a sufficient “Human Dignity Score." The Index Provider also applies additional size and liquidity screens to ensure that the Index is composed of securities that are sufficiently liquid for inclusion in an ETF. The Index Provider uses data from Freedom House to determine a country’s Human Dignity Score, which is used in the security screening process described below. The "Human Dignity Score" is generated by evaluating emerging market countries from the Bloomberg Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Universe on a number of data points sourced from Freedom House that are associated with freedom of expression and belief as well as freedom from religious persecution. Freedom of expression and belief refers to the extent in which a particular country has free and independent media, allows for individuals to practice and express their religious faith, has academic freedom, and allows individuals to express their personal views on political or other sensitive topics. Freedom from religious persecution refers to the degree to which laws, policies, and practices of a particular country guarantee equal treatment of various segments of the population. Securities issued by companies domiciled in countries that do not score in the top 50th percentile of the Human Dignity Score rankings are excluded from inclusion in the Index. The remaining securities are then further analyzed using data from a third-party provider to exclude those securities with the following characteristics: • any known involvement in child/forced labor; • are on the watchlist or non-compliant with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Principles of Human Rights, Labor and Anti-Corruption; • any known involvement in abortion; • any known involvement in adult entertainment; • greater than or equal to 10% revenue from gambling; • greater than or equal to 10% revenue from alcoholic beverages; or • greater than or equal to 10% revenue from tobacco. The securities that pass those screens are then ranked according to free float market capitalization, with all but the 150 largest securities excluded from inclusion. Of the remaining 150 securities, the 100 securities with the highest “Quality Score” are selected for inclusion in the Index. The Index Provider derives a “Quality Score” from an analysis of a security’s variability, profitability and leverage. A security's “variability” refers to the degree to which its net income and revenue have fluctuated over the prior five years. A security's "profitability" is judged based upon its return on assets and its profit margin over the prior twelve months. A security's "leverage" is judged based upon the ratio of its short and long-term debt to the company's total assets. Selected securities are weighted in the Index based upon free-float market capitalization, subject to a country exposure cap and a sector exposure cap. Aggregate exposure to a single country is capped at 20% at the time of rebalance. Aggregate exposure to a single sector is capped at 10% above the starting sector weight of the Bloomberg Emerging Markets Large & Mid Cap Index at the time of rebalance. No security's weight shall exceed 8%of the Index. The top five securities by “Issuer Free Float Market Capitalization” may have a weight exceeding 4% of the Index, while the securities outside of the top five by Issuer Free Float Market Capitalization shall have their weight capped at 4% of the Index. "Issuer Free Float Market Capitalization" refers to the aggregate free float market capitalization (meaning share price multiplied by the number of shares readily available in the market) of all securities for a particular issuer. Any excess weight from capping a country or sector is then redistributed proportionally to the remaining uncapped country or sector weights. If this weighting scheme still cannot be satisfied, the sector exposure cap is removed. The Index may be composed of common stocks, depositary receipts, preferred securities and real estate investment trusts ( “REITs” ) issued by mid- or large-capitalization issuers. The Index may contain emerging market securities that trade on non-U.S. exchanges and are denominated in non-U.S. dollar currencies. As of September 30, 2023, the Index was composed of 100 securities with a market capitalization range of $2.6 billion to $420.6 billion. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated ( i.e. , invest more than 25% of Fund assets) in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of September 30, 2023, the Index had significant exposure to financial companies, Brazilian issuers, Taiwanese issuers, Latin American issuers and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. As a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of September 30, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act” ).