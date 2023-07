Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. According to the Index Provider, the Index seeks to provide exposure (without limitation) to a mix of domestic common stocks and real estate investment trusts ( "REITs" ) with filters for liquidity, return on equity, long-term debt, revenue and cash flow growth. Companies that do not meet requirements for minimum metrics on those criteria are filtered out of, or excluded from, the Index, according to the Index Provider. The Index’s initial selection universe is composed of all the securities comprising the Nasdaq US Benchmark TM Index. The Index then excludes all securities that do not meet the size, float and liquidity requirements of the Index. The universe is further narrowed by excluding those securities issued by companies with a long-term debt to market capitalization ratio greater than 30% and companies with a return on equity that is less than 15%. The remaining securities are then ranked by their three-year revenue percentage growth and three-year cash flow percentage growth. Those rankings are then combined equally and the top 50 securities are chosen for inclusion in the Index. According to the Index Provider, if there are more than fifteen securities from any one industry, as determined by the Industry Classification Benchmark ( “ICB” ) classification system, the security with the lowest ranking will be removed and replaced with the next eligible security ( e.g. , the 51st ranked by growth) from a different industry. This process is repeated until no industry has more than fifteen securities. Once finalized, each security is equally-weighted. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 50 securities and the Fund had significant investments in health care and information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act” ).