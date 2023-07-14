Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

ETF
FTDS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.8969 -0.4 -0.93%
primary theme
N/A
FTDS (ETF)

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.8969 -0.4 -0.93%
primary theme
N/A
FTDS (ETF)

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.8969 -0.4 -0.93%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

FTDS | ETF

$42.90

$18.6 M

2.48%

$1.07

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

Net Assets

$18.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.3
$39.10
$46.73

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

FTDS | ETF

$42.90

$18.6 M

2.48%

$1.07

1.04%

FTDS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Dividend Strength ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jon Erickson

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securitiesthat comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to maintain Index integrity. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any investment borrowings) in dividend-paying securities. The Index may be composed of, but not limited to, common stocks and real estate investment trusts ("REITs").The Index is designed to provide exposure to well-capitalized companies with a history of increasing their dividends. The term “well-capitalized” reflects companies that have strong balance sheets with durable cash flow and a record of profitability. The Index screens companies for strong balance sheets, a high degree of liquidity, the ability to increase dividends and a record of dividend growth. A company is generally considered to have a strong balance sheet by exhibiting low long-term debt to market cap ratios, positive shareholder equity and attractive return on equity relative to their peers. The Index’s initial selection universe is composed of all the securities comprising the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index, which includes common stocks and REITs. The Nasdaq US Benchmark Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to track the performance of U.S. listed companies. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security mustmeetthe size and liquiditystandards of the Index. The Index then screens all remaining eligible securities based on their financial strength by evaluating long-term debt to market cap ratios and return on equity, in addition to dividend characteristics, including a company’s compounded dividend growth rate and dividend payout ratio. To be included in the Index, a security’s issuer must have: (i) a long-term debt to market cap ratio of less than 40%; (ii) a return on equity of greater than 10%; (iii) a 5-year compounded dividend growth rate greater than 5%; and (iv) a dividend payout ratio of less than 50%.According to the Index Provider, the final step in selecting the Index’s components is a ranking of each eligible security based upon indicated dividend yield. Indicated dividend yield is a forward-looking estimated amount of cash dividends that will be paid on a share of stock which is calculated by multiplying the most recent dividend by the number of dividends issued each year and then dividing by current share price. Securities within each of the 11 industries used by the Industry Classification Benchmark are ranked by dividend yield relative to their industry peers, with the highest indicated dividend yielding security receiving a rank of 1. The top 15 securities per industry are selected and combined for the final evaluation universe. For the final selection, each remaining security from the combined evaluation universe is reranked based on indicated dividend yield with a rank of 1 representing the highest indicated dividend yield. The top 50 securities are selected for inclusion in the final portfolio and are then equally-weighted. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 50securities.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly based on the Index's rules-based methodology, and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies and industrials companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

FTDS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTDS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -23.9% 18.9% N/A
1 Yr 5.2% -42.1% 52.2% 50.97%
3 Yr 12.7%* -20.5% 174.8% 5.90%
5 Yr 5.6%* -15.6% 80.7% 1.97%
10 Yr 7.8%* -9.4% 12.9% 2.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTDS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 11.7% -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 4.5% -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 5.6% -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 -2.0% -62.4% 18.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTDS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.9% 94.51%
1 Yr N/A -42.1% 57.7% 51.67%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 174.8% 6.35%
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 80.7% 2.79%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 12.9% 2.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTDS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -69.6% 25.3% 0.99%
2021 11.7% -25.0% 82.1% 6.53%
2020 4.5% -24.4% 196.6% 2.86%
2019 5.6% -21.9% 8.3% 99.18%
2018 -2.0% -62.4% 19.0% 0.29%

FTDS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTDS Category Low Category High FTDS % Rank
Net Assets 18.6 M 481 K 145 B 88.63%
Number of Holdings 51 1 2445 73.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.26 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 90.14%
Weighting of Top 10 22.26% 2.8% 100.0% 50.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. A O Smith Corp 2.44%
  2. Skyworks Solutions Inc 2.39%
  3. Microchip Technology Inc 2.38%
  4. Intel Corp 2.34%
  5. Texas Roadhouse Inc 2.29%
  6. United Parcel Service Inc 2.28%
  7. Texas Instruments Inc 2.25%
  8. TE Connectivity Ltd 2.24%
  9. Landstar System Inc 2.23%
  10. CH Robinson Worldwide Inc 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTDS % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% 0.00% 100.57% 26.29%
Cash 		0.07% -2.51% 100.00% 73.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 6.34%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 7.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 4.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 14.82% 6.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTDS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 80.94%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 94.59%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 80.71%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.89% 17.18%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 95.76%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 46.10% 0.47%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 79.53%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 60.71%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 55.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 2.49% 61.84% 20.94%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 1.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTDS % Rank
US 		99.94% 0.00% 100.04% 51.88%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 28.40%

FTDS - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTDS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.03% 8.45% 68.72%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.67% 26.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.02%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

FTDS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTDS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTDS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% N/A

FTDS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTDS Category Low Category High FTDS % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.48% 0.00% 4.15% 12.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTDS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTDS Category Low Category High FTDS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.06% 3.38% 18.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTDS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTDS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2006

15.5

15.5%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2006

15.5

15.5%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2006

15.5

15.5%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2006

15.5

15.5%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2006

15.5

15.5%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.36 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×