The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to maintain Index integrity. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any investment borrowings) in dividend-paying securities. The Index may be composed of, but not limited to, common stocks and real estate investment trusts ( "REITs" ). The Index is designed to provide exposure to well-capitalized companies with a history of increasing their dividends. The term “well-capitalized” reflects companies that have strong balance sheets with durable cash flow and a record of profitability. The Index screens companies for strong balance sheets, a high degree of liquidity, the ability to increase dividends and a record of dividend growth. A company is generally considered to have a strong balance sheet by exhibiting low long-term debt to market cap ratios, positive shareholder equity and attractive return on equity relative to their peers. The Index’s initial selection universe is composed of all the securities comprising the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index, which includes common stocks and REITs. The Nasdaq US Benchmark Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to track the performance of U.S. listed companies. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must meet the size and liquidity standards of the Index. The Index then screens all remaining eligible securities based on their financial strength by evaluating long-term debt to market cap ratios and return on equity, in addition to dividend characteristics, including a company’s compounded dividend growth rate and dividend payout ratio. To be included in the Index, a security’s issuer must have: (i) a long-term debt to market cap ratio of less than 40%; (ii) a return on equity of greater than 10%; (iii) a 5-year compounded dividend growth rate greater than 5%; and (iv) a dividend payout ratio of less than 50%. According to the Index Provider, the final step in selecting the Index’s components is a ranking of each eligible security based upon indicated dividend yield. Indicated dividend yield is a forward-looking estimated amount of cash dividends that will be paid on a share of stock which is calculated by multiplying the most recent dividend by the number of dividends issued each year and then dividing by current share price. Securities within each of the 11 industries used by the Industry Classification Benchmark are ranked by dividend yield relative to their industry peers, with the highest indicated dividend yielding security receiving a rank of 1. The top 15 securities per industry are selected and combined for the final evaluation universe. For the final selection, each remaining security from the combined evaluation universe is reranked based on indicated dividend yield with a rank of 1 representing the highest indicated dividend yield. The top 50 securities are selected for inclusion in the final portfolio and are then equally-weighted. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 50 securities. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly based on the Index's rules-based methodology, and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies and industrials companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.