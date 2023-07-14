Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

FRTY | Active ETF

$13.17

$27 M

0.00%

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$27 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.2
$11.20
$14.52

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FRTY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Alger Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Amy Zhang

Fund Description

The Manager believes companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change offer the best investment opportunities. Positive Dynamic Change refers to companies realizing High Unit Volume Growth or companies undergoing Positive Lifecycle Change. High Unit Volume Growth companies are traditional growth companies experiencing, for example, rapidly growing demand or market dominance. Positive Lifecycle Change companies are, for example, companies benefitting from new regulations, a new product innovation or new management.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies. For these purposes, “mid-cap companies” are those companies that, at the time of purchase of the securities, have total market capitalization within the range of (i) companies included in the Russell MidCap Growth Index or the S&P MidCap 400 Index, as reported by the index at the most recent quarter end, or (ii) $1 billion to $30 billion. Both indexes are designed to track the performance of medium-capitalization stocks. At December 31, 2022, the companies in the Russell MidCap Growth Index ranged from $736 million to $52.8 billion and the companies in the S&P MidCap 400 Index ranged from $1.76 billion to $30.35 billion. Because of the Fund’s long-term approach to investing, it could have a significant portion of its assets invested in securities of issuers that have appreciated beyond the market capitalization thresholds noted.The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of companies conducting business within a single sector, as defined by third party sources, including the information technology, healthcare and industrials sectors; however, the Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in any one industry comprising such sector.As a focus fund, the Fund intends to invest a substantial portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers. Generally the Fund will own approximately 40 holdings. Fund holdings may occasionally differ from this number for a variety of reasons, including, among others, because of extreme market volatility, such as when the Fund has entered a temporary defensive position.  Additionally, the Fund may temporarily exceed the stated number of holdings when it acquires a new holding and determines that it is in the best interests of shareholders to sell an existing holding over a period of time, instead of immediately selling the entire holding.The Fund may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, it fails to perform as expected, or other opportunities appear more attractive. As a result, the Fund may engage in active trading of portfolio securities.The Fund is a non-diversified and non-transparent, actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.The Fund operates in reliance on an exemptive order (the “Order”) from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which limits the types of investments the Fund may hold to those listed in the Fund’s application for the Order. Under the terms of the Order, the Fund is permitted to invest only in exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, exchange listed common stocks, exchange-traded preferred stocks, exchange-traded ADRs, exchange-traded real estate investment trusts, exchange-traded commodity pools, exchange-traded metal trusts, exchange-traded currency trusts and exchange-traded futures that trade on a U.S. exchange contemporaneously with the Fund’s shares, as well as cash and cash equivalents (which are short-term U.S. Treasury securities, government money market funds, and repurchase agreements). The Fund’s investment strategies and practices, including those listed above, are subject to these limitations.The Fund invests in cash (and cash equivalents) when the Fund is unable to find enough attractive long-term investments to meet its investment objective, in the event of a large redemption order from an Authorized Participant and/or when the Manager believes it is advisable to do so during times of short-term market volatility. During these times, cash (and cash equivalents) will not exceed 15% of the Fund’s net assets.
Read More

FRTY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -49.0% 26.9% 93.07%
1 Yr 2.1% -80.5% 2166.7% 89.76%
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.6% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.1% 15.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.2% -85.6% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -54.7% 26.9% 97.97%
1 Yr N/A -80.5% 2166.7% 89.81%
3 Yr N/A* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.4% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRTY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.2% -85.6% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% N/A

FRTY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRTY Category Low Category High FRTY % Rank
Net Assets 27 M 710 K 85.5 B 91.58%
Number of Holdings 40 20 3702 87.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.3 M 259 K 10.9 B 92.29%
Weighting of Top 10 39.59% 5.5% 92.1% 24.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HEICO CORP-CLASS A 0.00000000 5.99%
  2. LIBERTY MEDIA CORP-LIBERTY-C 0.00000000 5.64%
  3. NATERA INC 0.00000000 4.24%
  4. HESKA CORP 0.00000000 3.97%
  5. DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC 0.00000000 3.95%
  6. AXON ENTERPRISE INC 0.00000000 3.53%
  7. GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOG-INC 0.00000000 3.40%
  8. ACI WORLDWIDE INC 0.00000000 3.18%
  9. LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP 0.00000000 2.99%
  10. OKTA INC 0.00000000 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRTY % Rank
Stocks 		90.86% 23.99% 100.52% 96.65%
Cash 		9.14% -0.52% 26.94% 1.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 58.79%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 59.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 54.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 55.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRTY % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 64.66%
Technology 		0.00% 0.04% 62.17% 59.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 91.12%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.23% 4.19%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.77% 93.30%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 55.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 6.20%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 53.60%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 40.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 57.41% 31.83%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 87.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRTY % Rank
US 		90.86% 23.38% 100.52% 76.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 94.97%

FRTY - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.02% 2.69% 89.83%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 11.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FRTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FRTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRTY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 417.06% 100.00%

FRTY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRTY Category Low Category High FRTY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.54% 57.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRTY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRTY Category Low Category High FRTY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% 33.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRTY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FRTY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Amy Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Amy Zhang, CFA is Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Alger Small Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap Focus, Alger Mid Cap 40 and Alger Small Cap Growth Strategies. She joined Alger in 2015 and has 26 years of investment experience. Additionally, Amy is a member of The Alger Partners Plan. During her tenure at Alger, she has been featured and quoted in a number of publications such as: The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, The New York Times, Citywire, Investor’s Business Daily, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Investment News, MarketWatch, China Business Network, Xinhua, Forbes, CNBC, and CNN. Prior to joining Alger, Amy worked at Brown Capital Management as a Partner, Managing Director, and Senior Portfolio Manager of its Brown Capital Small Company Strategy, including the Brown Capital Small Company Fund. Her previous experience includes working as a Portfolio Manager/Analyst at Epsilon Investment Management, Research Analyst at Templeton Worldwide, and Associate at Citicorp Securities. She is a former President of the CFA Society Baltimore and is currently chair of their Advisory Board. She served as a member on the Board of Directors, as well as Vice President and Programs Chair for the CFA Society of Stamford. Amy is a board member of the Mulan Club. Amy is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Manhattanville College, where she founded the AYZ STEM scholarship. Amy earned her B.A. from Manhattanville College, where she graduated summa cum laude. She earned her M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, where she was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma honor society and named to the Dean’s List. Amy is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.17 2.25

