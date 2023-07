sands and enhanced oil recovery (EOR). Unconventional oil and natural gas sources may be geographically extensive or deeply embedded in underground rock formations and are difficult to extract profitably without the use of new or developing technologies. Developing technologies include, among others, hydraulic fracturing (process of creating or expanding cracks in underground rock formations by pumping a high pressure mixture of water, sand and/or other additives into them) and horizontal drilling (method of drilling a well to reach a reservoir that is not directly beneath the drilling site). As of December 31, 2020, the Oil & Gas Index included 33 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $696.5 million and $42.7 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $12.2 billion. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts before fees and expenses to approximate the investment performance of the Oil & Gas Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Oil & Gas Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Oil & Gas Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the Oil & Gas Index.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Oil & Gas Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2020, each of the energy sector, integrated oil and gas sub-industry, and oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry represented a significant portion of the Fund.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Oil & Gas Index includes securities of companies involved in the exploration, development, extraction and/or production of unconventional oil and natural gas. To be initially eligible for the Oil & Gas Index, companies must generate at least 50% of their revenues from unconventional oil and gas or that have properties with the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenues from unconventional oil and gas. Such companies may include medium-capitalization companies and foreign issuers. Unconventional oil and natural gas includes coal bed methane, coal seam gas, shale oil, shale gas, tight natural gas, tight oil, tight sands, in situ oil