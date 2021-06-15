Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

FPA Short Duration Government ETF

ETF
FPAS
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
FPAS (ETF)

FPA Short Duration Government ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
FPAS (ETF)

FPA Short Duration Government ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

FPA Short Duration Government ETF

FPAS | ETF

-

-

-

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

FPA Short Duration Government ETF

FPAS | ETF

-

-

-

0.83%

FPAS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FPA Short Duration Government ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Investment Managers Series Trust III
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Although the Fund has adopted a policy to invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, and in repurchase agreements in respect of such securities, the Fund's investment adviser, First Pacific Advisors, LP (the "Adviser"), expects to invest under normal market conditions, at least 90% of the Fund's assets in such securities. The securities in which the Fund invests include those backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S government (such as Treasury Notes, Treasury Bills and the Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA")) and those that are issued, but neither insured nor guaranteed by, the U.S. government (such as securities issued by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ("FHLMC")). The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in other investment grade debt instruments, shares of exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") and other mutual funds (including money market fund shares), reverse repurchase agreements, cash and cash equivalent securities. Investment grade debt instruments are those rated in BBB- or higher categories by Standard & Poor's, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. ("S&P") or the equivalent rating by any other nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO") such as Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's"), Fitch Ratings Ltd. ("Fitch") and others, or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable credit quality.

Under normal market conditions, the effective duration of the Fund's portfolio is expected to be approximately one to five years. The Fund may invest in individual bonds of any maturity or duration. Generally, the longer a bond's duration, the more sensitive its price is to interest rate fluctuations. The change in the value of a fixed-income security or portfolio can be approximated by multiplying its duration by a change in interest rates. For example, the market price of a fixed-income security with a duration of three years would be expected to decline 3% if interest rates rose by one percentage point, all things being equal. Conversely, the market price of the same security would be expected to increase 3% if interest rates fell by one percentage point, all things being equal.

The Adviser may sell all or a portion of a position held in the Fund when in its opinion one or more of the following occurs, among other reasons: (1) there has been a negative change in the credit quality of the issuer; (2) the portfolio manager has identified a more attractive opportunity; (3) when the portfolio manager seeks to manage the Fund's duration or tax position; or (4) the Fund requires cash to meet redemption requests.

Read More

FPAS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FPAS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FPAS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FPAS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FPAS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FPAS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FPAS Category Low Category High FPAS % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FPAS % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FPAS - Expenses

Operational Fees

FPAS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FPAS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FPAS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FPAS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FPAS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FPAS Category Low Category High FPAS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FPAS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FPAS Category Low Category High FPAS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FPAS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FPAS - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×