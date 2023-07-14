Although the Fund has adopted a policy to invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities, the Adviser expects to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in publicly traded common stocks of mid- and large-cap U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including companies in emerging market countries. The Fund defines mid- and large-cap companies to be those with market capitalization equal to or greater than $10 billion at the time of initial purchase. These securities may be traded on major stock exchanges, regional stock exchanges, over-the-counter markets and other quotation systems. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to invest at least 40% of its total assets in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers (i.e., issuers headquartered outside the U.S. or at least 50% of its assets are outside the U.S. or 50% of its gross income is from non-U.S. sources). The equity securities held by the Fund may include common stocks, preferred stocks, and depositary receipts.

The Adviser manages the Fund’s portfolio according to its Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, which seeks to invest in companies that currently appear out of favor or undervalued by the stock market, including those mired in bad news according to media headlines, but have a favorable outlook for growth in the Adviser’s estimation over 5-10 years. The Adviser conducts deep research into the underlying financial condition and prospects of individual companies, including potential future earnings, cash flow, and dividends. The Adviser consults with Wall Street professionals, industry consultants and the target company’s customers, competitors and executives to understand the company’s potential. The Adviser may, as part of its research, review current and historic SEC filings, conference call transcripts, and relevant periodicals to gain a full picture of the company.

After identifying target companies for the Fund, the Adviser selects the companies whose equity securities are offered at a “substantial discount” to the Adviser’s estimation of the company’s worth or intrinsic value. In seeking a “substantial discount,” the Adviser looks for genuine bargains by seeking securities it believes have a compelling economic risk/reward proposition on an absolute basis. The Adviser may sell a security if its market price exceeds the Adviser’s estimate of its intrinsic value, or if its economic risk/reward proposition is no longer compelling or less compelling than that of other investments found by the Adviser. To achieve its objective, the Adviser may, at times, accept market volatility in the Fund’s share price and short-term Fund underperformance.