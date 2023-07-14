Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
FPA Global Equity ETF

Active ETF
FPAG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.0698 -0.21 -0.85%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FPA Global Equity ETF

FPAG | Active ETF

$25.07

$37.5 M

2.44%

$0.62

2.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.8%

1 yr return

23.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$37.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
$18.49
$25.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FPAG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FPA Global Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Mark Landecker

Fund Description

Although the Fund has adopted a policy to invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities, the Adviser expects to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in publicly traded common stocks of mid- and large-cap U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including companies in emerging market countries. The Fund defines mid- and large-cap companies to be those with market capitalization equal to or greater than $10 billion at the time of initial purchase. These securities may be traded on major stock exchanges, regional stock exchanges, over-the-counter markets and other quotation systems. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to invest at least 40% of its total assets in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers (i.e., issuers headquartered outside the U.S. or at least 50% of its assets are outside the U.S. or 50% of its gross income is from non-U.S. sources). The equity securities held by the Fund may include common stocks, preferred stocks, and depositary receipts.

The Adviser manages the Fund’s portfolio according to its Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, which seeks to invest in companies that currently appear out of favor or undervalued by the stock market, including those mired in bad news according to media headlines, but have a favorable outlook for growth in the Adviser’s estimation over 5-10 years. The Adviser conducts deep research into the underlying financial condition and prospects of individual companies, including potential future earnings, cash flow, and dividends. The Adviser consults with Wall Street professionals, industry consultants and the target company’s customers, competitors and executives to understand the company’s potential. The Adviser may, as part of its research, review current and historic SEC filings, conference call transcripts, and relevant periodicals to gain a full picture of the company.

After identifying target companies for the Fund, the Adviser selects the companies whose equity securities are offered at a “substantial discount” to the Adviser’s estimation of the company’s worth or intrinsic value. In seeking a “substantial discount,” the Adviser looks for genuine bargains by seeking securities it believes have a compelling economic risk/reward proposition on an absolute basis. The Adviser may sell a security if its market price exceeds the Adviser’s estimate of its intrinsic value, or if its economic risk/reward proposition is no longer compelling or less compelling than that of other investments found by the Adviser. To achieve its objective, the Adviser may, at times, accept market volatility in the Fund’s share price and short-term Fund underperformance.

Read More

FPAG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FPAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 23.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FPAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FPAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FPAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FPAG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FPAG Category Low Category High FPAG % Rank
Net Assets 37.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 46 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 11.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 42.26% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ANALOG DEVICES 5.56%
  2. HOLCIM LTD 5.31%
  3. COMCAST CORP-A 4.89%
  4. ALPHABET INC-A 4.54%
  5. TE CONNECTIVITY 4.47%
  6. AMERICAN INTERNA 3.89%
  7. META PLATFORMS-A 3.63%
  8. ALPHABET INC-C 3.44%
  9. INTL FLVR FRAG 3.30%
  10. AON PLC 3.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FPAG % Rank
Stocks 		99.45% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.55% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FPAG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FPAG % Rank
US 		71.00% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		28.45% N/A N/A N/A

FPAG - Expenses

Operational Fees

FPAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.25% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FPAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FPAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FPAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FPAG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FPAG Category Low Category High FPAG % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.44% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FPAG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FPAG Category Low Category High FPAG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FPAG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FPAG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Landecker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Mark Landecker, CFA, Partner, joined FPA in 2009. Mark serves as Portfolio Manager for the FPA Contrarian Value Strategy, the FPA Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, and Source Capital, Inc. Prior to joining FPA, Mark served as Portfolio Manager at both Kinney Asset Management and Arrow Investments, Inc., and as associate at TD Capital and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mark earned a BBA (with honors) from the Schulich School of Business, York University, Toronto, Canada.

Brian Selmo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Brian A. Selmo, CFA, Partner, joined FPA in 2008. Brian serves as Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for the FPA Contrarian Value Strategy, the FPA Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, and Source Capital, Inc. Prior to joining FPA, Brian was founder and managing member of Eagle Lake Capital, LLC, and Portfolio Manager of its predecessor. Previously, he was an analyst at Third Avenue Management and Rothschild, Inc. Brian earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics (with honors) from The Johns Hopkins University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa.

Steven Romick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Steven Romick, CFA, Managing Partner, joined FPA in 1996. Steven serves as Portfolio Manager for the FPA Contrarian Value Strategy, the FPA Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, Source Capital, Inc., and Co-Portfolio Manager for the FPA Multi-Advisor Strategy. Prior to joining FPA, Steven was Chairman of Crescent Management and a consulting security analyst for Kaplan, Nathan & Co. Steven earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Northwestern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

