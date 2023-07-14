Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
19.8%
1 yr return
23.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$37.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.3%
Expense Ratio 2.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Although the Fund has adopted a policy to invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities, the Adviser expects to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 95% of the Fund’s assets in equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in publicly traded common stocks of mid- and large-cap U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including companies in emerging market countries. The Fund defines mid- and large-cap companies to be those with market capitalization equal to or greater than $10 billion at the time of initial purchase. These securities may be traded on major stock exchanges, regional stock exchanges, over-the-counter markets and other quotation systems. Under normal circumstances, the Fund expects to invest at least 40% of its total assets in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers (i.e., issuers headquartered outside the U.S. or at least 50% of its assets are outside the U.S. or 50% of its gross income is from non-U.S. sources). The equity securities held by the Fund may include common stocks, preferred stocks, and depositary receipts.
The Adviser manages the Fund’s portfolio according to its Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, which seeks to invest in companies that currently appear out of favor or undervalued by the stock market, including those mired in bad news according to media headlines, but have a favorable outlook for growth in the Adviser’s estimation over 5-10 years. The Adviser conducts deep research into the underlying financial condition and prospects of individual companies, including potential future earnings, cash flow, and dividends. The Adviser consults with Wall Street professionals, industry consultants and the target company’s customers, competitors and executives to understand the company’s potential. The Adviser may, as part of its research, review current and historic SEC filings, conference call transcripts, and relevant periodicals to gain a full picture of the company.
After identifying target companies for the Fund, the Adviser selects the companies whose equity securities are offered at a “substantial discount” to the Adviser’s estimation of the company’s worth or intrinsic value. In seeking a “substantial discount,” the Adviser looks for genuine bargains by seeking securities it believes have a compelling economic risk/reward proposition on an absolute basis. The Adviser may sell a security if its market price exceeds the Adviser’s estimate of its intrinsic value, or if its economic risk/reward proposition is no longer compelling or less compelling than that of other investments found by the Adviser. To achieve its objective, the Adviser may, at times, accept market volatility in the Fund’s share price and short-term Fund underperformance.
|Period
|FPAG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|23.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FPAG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FPAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPAG % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.5 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|46
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.9 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.26%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPAG % Rank
|Stocks
|99.45%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.55%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPAG % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPAG % Rank
|US
|71.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|28.45%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FPAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FPAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FPAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FPAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FPAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPAG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.44%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FPAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|FPAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPAG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FPAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 21, 2023
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2023
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Mark Landecker, CFA, Partner, joined FPA in 2009. Mark serves as Portfolio Manager for the FPA Contrarian Value Strategy, the FPA Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, and Source Capital, Inc. Prior to joining FPA, Mark served as Portfolio Manager at both Kinney Asset Management and Arrow Investments, Inc., and as associate at TD Capital and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mark earned a BBA (with honors) from the Schulich School of Business, York University, Toronto, Canada.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Brian A. Selmo, CFA, Partner, joined FPA in 2008. Brian serves as Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for the FPA Contrarian Value Strategy, the FPA Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, and Source Capital, Inc. Prior to joining FPA, Brian was founder and managing member of Eagle Lake Capital, LLC, and Portfolio Manager of its predecessor. Previously, he was an analyst at Third Avenue Management and Rothschild, Inc. Brian earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics (with honors) from The Johns Hopkins University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Steven Romick, CFA, Managing Partner, joined FPA in 1996. Steven serves as Portfolio Manager for the FPA Contrarian Value Strategy, the FPA Contrarian Value Equity Strategy, Source Capital, Inc., and Co-Portfolio Manager for the FPA Multi-Advisor Strategy. Prior to joining FPA, Steven was Chairman of Crescent Management and a consulting security analyst for Kaplan, Nathan & Co. Steven earned a Bachelor's degree in Education from Northwestern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
