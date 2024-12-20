The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”). J.H. Whitney Data Services LLC (“J.H. Whitney”) is responsible for selection of the Index components in accordance with the Index methodology.

Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare Index

The Index is a rules-based index that intends to track companies that support critical emerging defense technologies across the U.S. and its allies. Companies are selected based on affiliation with defense-related modernization priorities, their geostrategic risk rating score and the size of current contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”). The industry affiliation maps designated defense technology priorities to granular industry classifications, and the geostrategic risk rating score measures entanglement in risky countries, from a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (“NATO”) perspective. The result is a diversified constituent list of companies that are expected to produce technologies that will shape defense programs and capabilities, while limiting geopolitical risk from sanctions, trade, and conflict.

Construction of the Index begins with a universe of the component securities of the Solactive GBS Developed Markets Large & Mid Cap USD Index. The Solactive GBS Developed Markets Large & Mid Cap USD Index intends to track the performance of the large and mid cap segment covering approximately the largest 85% of the free-float market capitalization in the developed markets.

Securities from the Index universe are next evaluated based on risk-related criteria to determine an evaluation score of low, neutral and high, based on their activities in “high-risk,” “neutral” or “NATO” countries. High-risk countries include those that face increased risk from sanctions, trade and conflict, and are based on a risk review of the Annual Report of the Secretary General of NATO, as published by NATO. As of the date of this Prospectus, high-risk countries included China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. NATO countries are all member states of NATO. Neutral countries are all other countries not in the high-risk or NATO categories. Securities from companies that are assigned a sufficiently high combined score and are active in Critical Technology Defense Sectors, as defined and made publicly-available by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering of the DOD, are selected for inclusion in the Index. Companies not active in the Critical Technology Defense Sectors are removed from the investable universe. As of the date of this Prospectus, Critical Technology Defense Sectors included: quantum science, future generation wireless technology, advanced materials, trusted artificial intelligence (“AI”) and autonomy, integrated network systems of systems, microelectrics, space technology, advanced computing and software, human-machine interfaces, directed energy, hypersonics and integrated sensing and cyber. Companies without any active contracts with the DOD for the current fiscal year are also excluded from the Index.

The risk-related criteria used to determine the evaluation score include:

• Ownership by Country : This risk component focuses on the location of the relevant company’s shareholders. Shareholders have significant influence over operations and management of a company, so any hostile actions at the shareholder level could pose a threat to the overall value or ability for the company to deliver innovation.

• Country Incorporation : This risk component focuses on where the relevant company is incorporated. Where a company is incorporated may have significance relative to its resilience in the face of geopolitical upheavals. Companies incorporated in a NATO country are likely to be more resilient to evolving geopolitical risks.

• Geographic Revenue : This risk component focuses on whether the relevant company is dependent on revenue streams from high-risk countries.

• Geographic Assets : This risk component focuses on whether the relevant company owns assets, or makes capital expenditures, that are concentrated in high-risk countries.

• Customers : This risk component focuses on the concentration (geographic and otherwise) of the relevant company’s customers. Resilient companies have a diversified customer base. Non-resilient companies are dependent on a small group of customers or have a large concentration of customers in high-risk countries.

• Suppliers : This risk component focuses on the concentration (geographic and otherwise) of the relevant company’s suppliers. Resilient companies have a diversified group of suppliers. Non-resilient companies are dependent on a small group of suppliers or have a large concentration of suppliers in high-risk countries.

• Board Memberships : This risk component focuses on risks posed by the composition of the relevant company’s board of Directors. The board of directors is responsible for the long-term direction and outlook of the company. Companies with board members who are also members of other resilient companies are scored high. Companies with board members who also serve on boards of companies in high-risk countries are scored low.

• Joint Ventures : This risk component focuses on risks posed by the relevant company’s participation in joint ventures. Joint ventures pose a risk of technology transfer that could result in loss by a participant of future market share from a new competitor. Because this risk causes a company to be deemed not resilient for the long-term purposes of government spending, companies that participate in joint ventures in high-risk countries, or with companies that are located in high-risk countries, are scored low.

• Strategic Alliances : This risk component focuses on risks posed by the relevant company’s participation in strategic alliances. Strategic alliances pose a risk of technology transfer that could result in loss by a participant of future market share from a new competitor. Because this risk causes a company to be deemed not resilient for the

long-term purposes of government spending, companies that participate in such alliances in high-risk countries, or with companies that are located in high-risk countries, are scored low.

• SAM Exclusion List : This risk component focuses on whether the relevant company appears on the System for Award Management (“SAM”) exclusion list. SAM is a publicly-available federal procurement database maintained by the U.S. General Services Administration, through which all entities that do business with the U.S. government must be registered. The SAM exclusion list is created to deny government contracts to entities that have engaged in negative activities such as contract non-fulfillment, being agents of a foreign government, or participating in other illicit and/or negligent activities. If a company appears on the SAM exclusion list, it is assigned a low score.

Each component security of the Index is assigned a weight based on the respective companies defense spending weight, with a cap of 7.5% and floor of 0.5%. The defense spending data is based on the current fiscal year DOD contract revenues as publicly reported by SAM. Defense spending data is calculated by J.H. Whitney and Index weights are calculated by Solactive. The composition and weighting of the Index will be revised by J.H. Whitney and Solactive, respectively, on the last Thursday of January, April, July and October (each, a “Selection Day”), and the Index is rebalanced after the close of business on the tenth day following the Selection Day.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities of companies that support critical emerging defense technologies across the U.S. and its allies ( i.e. , the component securities of the Index). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will b e 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index.