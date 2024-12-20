Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF

ETF
FOWF
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.4349 +0.22 +0.92%
primary theme
N/A
FOWF (ETF)

Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.4349 +0.22 +0.92%
primary theme
N/A
FOWF (ETF)

Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.4349 +0.22 +0.92%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 12/20/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF

FOWF | ETF

$24.43

-

0.00%

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.2
$24.20
$24.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 12/20/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF

FOWF | ETF

$24.43

-

0.00%

0.60%

FOWF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”). J.H. Whitney Data Services LLC (“J.H. Whitney”) is responsible for selection of the Index components in accordance with the Index methodology.
Solactive Whitney Future of Warfare Index
The Index is a rules-based index that intends to track companies that support critical emerging defense technologies across the U.S. and its allies. Companies are selected based on affiliation with defense-related modernization priorities, their geostrategic risk rating score and the size of current contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”). The industry affiliation maps designated defense technology priorities to granular industry classifications, and the geostrategic risk rating score measures entanglement in risky countries, from a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (“NATO”) perspective. The result is a diversified constituent list of companies that are expected to produce technologies that will shape defense programs and capabilities, while limiting geopolitical risk from sanctions, trade, and conflict.
Construction of the Index begins with a universe of the component securities of the Solactive GBS Developed Markets Large & Mid Cap USD Index. The Solactive GBS Developed Markets Large & Mid Cap USD Index intends to track the performance of the large and mid cap segment covering approximately the largest 85% of the free-float market capitalization in the developed markets.
Securities from the Index universe are next evaluated based on risk-related criteria to determine an evaluation score of low, neutral and high, based on their activities in “high-risk,” “neutral” or “NATO” countries. High-risk countries include those that face increased risk from sanctions, trade and conflict, and are based on a risk review of the Annual Report of the Secretary General of NATO, as published by NATO. As of the date of this Prospectus, high-risk countries included China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. NATO countries are all member states of NATO. Neutral countries are all other countries not in the high-risk or NATO categories. Securities from companies that are assigned a sufficiently high combined score and are active in Critical Technology Defense Sectors, as defined and made publicly-available by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering of the DOD, are selected for inclusion in the Index. Companies not active in the Critical Technology Defense Sectors are removed from the investable universe. As of the date of this Prospectus, Critical Technology Defense Sectors included: quantum science, future generation wireless technology, advanced materials, trusted artificial intelligence (“AI”) and autonomy, integrated network systems of systems, microelectrics, space technology, advanced computing and software, human-machine interfaces, directed energy, hypersonics and integrated sensing and cyber. Companies without any active contracts with the DOD for the current fiscal year are also excluded from the Index.
The risk-related criteria used to determine the evaluation score include:
Ownership by Country: This risk component focuses on the location of the relevant company’s shareholders. Shareholders have significant influence over operations and management of a company, so any hostile actions at the shareholder level could pose a threat to the overall value or ability for the company to deliver innovation.
Country Incorporation: This risk component focuses on where the relevant company is incorporated. Where a company is incorporated may have significance relative to its resilience in the face of geopolitical upheavals. Companies incorporated in a NATO country are likely to be more resilient to evolving geopolitical risks.
Geographic Revenue: This risk component focuses on whether the relevant company is dependent on revenue streams from high-risk countries.
Geographic Assets: This risk component focuses on whether the relevant company owns assets, or makes capital expenditures, that are concentrated in high-risk countries.
Customers: This risk component focuses on the concentration (geographic and otherwise) of the relevant company’s customers. Resilient companies have a diversified customer base. Non-resilient companies are dependent on a small group of customers or have a large concentration of customers in high-risk countries.
Suppliers: This risk component focuses on the concentration (geographic and otherwise) of the relevant company’s suppliers. Resilient companies have a diversified group of suppliers. Non-resilient companies are dependent on a small group of suppliers or have a large concentration of suppliers in high-risk countries.
Board Memberships: This risk component focuses on risks posed by the composition of the relevant company’s board of Directors. The board of directors is responsible for the long-term direction and outlook of the company. Companies with board members who are also members of other resilient companies are scored high. Companies with board members who also serve on boards of companies in high-risk countries are scored low.
Joint Ventures: This risk component focuses on risks posed by the relevant company’s participation in joint ventures. Joint ventures pose a risk of technology transfer that could result in loss by a participant of future market share from a new competitor. Because this risk causes a company to be deemed not resilient for the long-term purposes of government spending, companies that participate in joint ventures in high-risk countries, or with companies that are located in high-risk countries, are scored low.
Strategic Alliances: This risk component focuses on risks posed by the relevant company’s participation in strategic alliances. Strategic alliances pose a risk of technology transfer that could result in loss by a participant of future market share from a new competitor. Because this risk causes a company to be deemed not resilient for the
long-term purposes of government spending, companies that participate in such alliances in high-risk countries, or with companies that are located in high-risk countries, are scored low.
SAM Exclusion List: This risk component focuses on whether the relevant company appears on the System for Award Management (“SAM”) exclusion list. SAM is a publicly-available federal procurement database maintained by the U.S. General Services Administration, through which all entities that do business with the U.S. government must be registered. The SAM exclusion list is created to deny government contracts to entities that have engaged in negative activities such as contract non-fulfillment, being agents of a foreign government, or participating in other illicit and/or negligent activities. If a company appears on the SAM exclusion list, it is assigned a low score.
Each component security of the Index is assigned a weight based on the respective companies defense spending weight, with a cap of 7.5% and floor of 0.5%. The defense spending data is based on the current fiscal year DOD contract revenues as publicly reported by SAM. Defense spending data is calculated by J.H. Whitney and Index weights are calculated by Solactive. The composition and weighting of the Index will be revised by J.H. Whitney and Solactive, respectively, on the last Thursday of January, April, July and October (each, a “Selection Day”), and the Index is rebalanced after the close of business on the tenth day following the Selection Day.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities of companies that support critical emerging defense technologies across the U.S. and its allies (i.e., the component securities of the Index). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Index, and consequently the Fund, is expected to have significant exposures to companies in the Information Technology Sector. In addition, the Index may have significant exposure to one or more countries at any given time. The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers than diversified funds.
Read More

FOWF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOWF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOWF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOWF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOWF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FOWF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FOWF Category Low Category High FOWF % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FOWF % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FOWF - Expenses

Operational Fees

FOWF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.60% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FOWF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FOWF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FOWF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FOWF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FOWF Category Low Category High FOWF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FOWF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FOWF Category Low Category High FOWF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FOWF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FOWF - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×