Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.3%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$13.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.0%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FMNY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.3%
|-86.8%
|7.5%
|89.04%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-48.9%
|15.3%
|81.18%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.5%
|51.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.9%
|29.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FMNY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-91.1%
|101.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-79.2%
|102.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-57.4%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-35.9%
|3.2%
|N/A
|FMNY
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMNY % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.3 M
|2.87 M
|73.9 B
|98.80%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|1
|14000
|75.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.02 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|79.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.99%
|2.4%
|100.0%
|29.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMNY % Rank
|Bonds
|97.44%
|0.00%
|150.86%
|96.21%
|Cash
|2.16%
|-50.86%
|100.00%
|3.56%
|Other
|0.40%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|10.32%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|12.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|9.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|9.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMNY % Rank
|Derivative
|0.40%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|9.00%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.70%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|10.41%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|25.07%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.38%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|14.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMNY % Rank
|US
|97.44%
|0.00%
|142.23%
|95.34%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|12.05%
|FMNY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.02%
|3.60%
|56.02%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|97.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|FMNY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.90%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FMNY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FMNY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|45.26%
|FMNY
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMNY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.37%
|0.00%
|35.27%
|41.56%
|FMNY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FMNY
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMNY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.53%
|24.00%
|75.03%
|FMNY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Johnathan N. Wilhelm was born in 1966. Mr. Wilhelm joined First Trust in September 2013 as Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager for the First Trust Advisors Municipal Securities Team and has over 30 years of credit research and portfolio management experience in corporate and municipal securities. Prior to joining First Trust, Mr. Wilhelm was a Portfolio Manager for Municipal Bonds at Performance Trust Investment Advisors for two and one-half years and Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Investments for 11 years. Mr. Wilhelm has a BS in Business from Miami University of Ohio and his JD from DePaul University College of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
J. Thomas Futrell, CFA was born in 1955. Mr. Futrell earned a B.A. in Economics from Wheaton College and an M.B.A. from Northern Illinois University. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2013 and he is a Portfolio Manager responsible for managing municipal bond portfolios. Prior to joining First Trust Advisors L.P., Mr. Futrell held various positions in portfolio management and research. Mr. Futrell earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter designation in 1989. The CFA charter is a globally respected, graduate-level investment credential established in 1962 and awarded by CFA Institute — the largest global association of investment professionals. The CFA Program curriculum provides a comprehensive framework of knowledge for investment decision making and is firmly grounded in the knowledge and skills used every day in the investment profession. The three levels of the CFA Program test a proficiency with a wide range of fundamental and advanced investment topics, including ethical and professional standards, fixed-income and equity analysis, alternative and derivative investments, economics, financial reporting standards, portfolio management, and wealth planning.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Tom Byron is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at First Trust. He joined First Trust in 2022 and has over 40 years of experience in municipal unit trust and municipal bond portfolio management. Prior to joining First Trust, Mr. Byron was a Director and senior portfolio manager on the Tax-Exempt Fixed Income Team at BMO Global Asset Management for over six years. Before joining BMO Global Asset Management in 2015, Tom was an Executive Director and senior portfolio manager at Invesco for five years and Morgan Stanley for thirteen years. He began his career in the investment industry as a unit trust administrator for Invesco in 1981. Tom holds an M.B.A. in finance from DePaul University and a B.S. in finance from Marquette University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
