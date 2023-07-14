Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.9%
1 yr return
13.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$78.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.7%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, during normal market conditions, seeks to invest in approximately 25-30 U.S. exchange-traded common stocks of companies that are listed on U.S. national securities exchanges and trade contemporaneously with the shares of the Fund (the “Shares”). From time to time, the Fund may hold a greater number of common stocks.
There is no targeted market capitalization for the common stocks held by the Fund. The Fund may also hold concentrated positions in common stocks, although the Fund’s guidelines provide that no single investment should generally be more than 10% of the Fund’s portfolio at acquisition (calculated based on initial cost and without regard to later appreciation).
The Adviser identifies investments for the Fund that it believes possess durable competitive advantages (i.e., business assets or abilities that provide superior long-term value to a company’s customers versus its competitors), earn higher than average returns on capital, treat shareholders like partners, and have opportunities to reinvest excess cash profits at above-average rates of return. The Adviser identifies these companies from those listed on U.S. national securities exchanges through fundamental research conducted by the portfolio manager and the Adviser’s research department focusing on (i) business quality (including an assessment of the potential drivers and threats to the durability of competitive advantage and long-term growth prospects), (ii) quality of management (including executive compensation and incentives), (iii) quality of earnings, and (iv) cash flow generation. Once an investment opportunity is identified, the Adviser seeks to purchase the shares at valuations that are favorable relative to the quality of the company’s business, its earnings, and the Adviser’s expectation for long-term growth in value-per-share. The Fund also expects to invest in short-term, U.S. government securities.
Generally, the Fund focuses on making long-term investments. However, the Adviser may sell a security, without limitation, when: 1) a security no longer meets the Adviser’s investment criteria or the requirements of the Fund’s (as defined below) or its Exchange listing requirements; 2) a portfolio company’s long-term earnings and reinvestment prospects deteriorate; 3) the Adviser loses confidence in the leadership and governance of a portfolio company; 4) a new security is judged to be comparatively more attractive than a current position; and/or 5) the valuation of a security appears excessively higher than the Adviser’s estimates of long-term value. The Fund is authorized to invest solely in securities listed on U.S. exchanges. As a result, the portfolio will be comprised primarily of issuers domiciled in the U.S., but it may include exchange-traded American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) registered with the SEC that trade contemporaneously with the Shares and holdings in other ETFs that provide exposure to foreign companies that have the same durable competitive advantages described above.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a meaningful portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a smaller number of companies and/or a more limited number of sectors than a diversified fund. Although the Fund normally holds a focused portfolio of equity securities, the Fund is not required to be fully invested in such securities and may maintain a meaningful portion of its total assets in cash and cash equivalent securities (comprised exclusively of short-term U.S. Treasury securities, government money market funds and repurchase agreements).
The Fund is an actively managed, nontransparent ETF that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. A primary difference for the Fund, compared to traditional ETFs, is that each broker-dealer or other financial intermediary that enters into an agreement with the Fund’s distributor to serve as authorized participant for the Fund (each, an “Authorized Participant”) establishes and maintains an account through which it conducts creations and redemptions without knowing the identities of the securities purchased or sold in its account (a “Confidential Account”) with an agent selected by the Authorized Participant and approved by the Fund (an “AP Representative”). All creation and redemption activity, whether in-kind, partially in-kind, partially cash or all cash, must be conducted by an Authorized Participant through a Confidential Account and an AP Representative. The Authorized Participants provide the Fund securities comprising a proportionate share of the Fund’s portfolio holdings in connection with each in-kind creation (the “Creation Basket”) and receive securities comprising a proportionate share of the Fund’s portfolio holdings in connection with each in-kind redemption (the “Redemption Basket”) but do not know the identity of the Fund’s Creation Basket or Redemption Basket.
Each day, the Fund or the Fund’s custodian transmits the Creation Basket to each AP Representative. Pursuant to a contract (the “Confidential Account Agreement”), the AP Representative is prohibited from disclosing the Creation Basket and the Redemption Basket to the Authorized Participant and cannot use the identity or weighting of the securities in the Creation Basket or the Redemption Basket for any purpose other than executing creations and redemptions. The Confidential Account enables Authorized Participants to transact in the underlying securities of the Creation Basket or the Redemption Basket through their AP Representatives and further enables Authorized Participants to engage in in-kind creation or redemption activity without knowing the identity or weighting of those securities or the composition of the Fund’s portfolio generally.
Like other ETFs, the Fund creates and redeems Shares only through Authorized Participants and only in bundles of Shares (comprised of 5,000 shares or more in the case of the Fund) which are referred to as a “Creation Unit.” All orders to purchase or redeem Creation Units must be placed by or through an Authorized Participant that has entered into an authorized participant agreement (“AP Agreement”) with the Fund’s distributor, Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (the “Distributor”) using the Authorized Participant’s Confidential Account at the AP Representative.
The Fund operates in reliance on an exemptive order from the SEC (the “Order”), which presently limits the types of investments that the Fund may hold to those listed in the Fund’s application for the Order. Under the terms of the Order, the Fund is permitted to invest only in the following investments, which, if listed, must trade on a U.S. exchange contemporaneously with the Shares: ETFs, exchange-traded notes, exchange-listed common stocks, exchange-traded preferred stocks, exchange-traded ADRs, exchange-traded real estate investment trusts, exchange-traded commodity pools, exchange-traded metal trusts, exchange-traded currency trusts and U.S. exchange-traded futures for which the reference asset is one in which the Fund may invest directly or, in the case of an index future traded on a U.S. exchange, is based on an index, the components of which are a type of asset in which the Fund could invest directly; as well as cash and cash equivalents (which are short-term U.S. Treasury securities, government money market funds, and repurchase agreements). The Fund’s investment strategies and practices, including those listed above, are subject to these limitations. The Adviser does not intend to invest in all of the types of instruments authorized by the Order. In that regard, the Fund is not expected to invest in futures contracts, exchange-traded commodity pools, exchange-traded metal trusts, exchange-traded notes or exchange-traded currency trusts. For more information about the Order, please see pages 2 and 9 of the Statement of Additional Information.
|Period
|FMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.9%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|13.2%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|FMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|FMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|78.7 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|84.15%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|2
|4154
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.3 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.75%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|84.46%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|N/A
|Cash
|15.54%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMCX % Rank
|US
|84.46%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|N/A
|FMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|52.25%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|81.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|FMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.29%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|49.79%
|FMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|FMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2022
0.11
0.1%
Himayani Puri is a Senior Managing Director, the Director of Research, and a member of the Management Committee of First Manhattan Co. Ms. Puri also acts as the portfolio manager for a private fund managed by the Adviser that has an investment objective, policies and strategies similar to those of the Fund. She has over 25 years of experience as a value-oriented investor across multiple industries and cycles. Ms. Puri was previously a Partner and Director of Research at Cerrano Capital, a concentrated, equity-focused long/short investment firm founded in 2016. Previously, she was a founding Partner of Realm Partners, which was the successor entity to Lehman Brothers’ Principal Investing Group. At Realm, which applied value investing principles across equities and distressed credit, her primary investment focus was on multi-year holdings in companies undergoing structural change. She co-founded Realm in January 2009 and served as a Portfolio Manager and Director of Research until December 2015. Prior to the formation of Realm, Ms. Puri was a Managing Director in the Principal Investing Group at Lehman Brothers, the proprietary investing arm of the firm. Prior to joining the Principal Investing Group in 1998, she spent two years as an Analyst in the Private Equity division at Lehman Brothers, where she worked on evaluating and structuring private investments and buyouts. Ms. Puri is a graduate of the Management & Technology dual-degree Program at The University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a BS in Economics—with concentrations in Finance and Management—from The Wharton School and a BAS in Systems Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Science.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
