The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index measures the performance of a volatility-weighted basket of gold, U.S. listed large-capitalization utility stocks, and U.S. treasury bonds with remaining maturities of greater than 20 years. The Index rebalances on a quarterly basis such that the weight of each component (U.S. treasury bonds, utility stocks, and gold) will be based on the contribution of the volatility of each component to the overall Index. The least volatile component of the Index, based on each component’s trailing 5 year volatility measure, will receive the largest weighting. The gold component will be limited to 22.5% of the Index and its volatility will be based on the volatility of the spot price of gold. Gold and utility stocks have historically maintained their value during economic downturns, while U.S. treasury bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Therefore, these Index components are considered to be “safe havens” for investment during economic downturns or uncertainty. There is no guarantee that these types of investments will continue to be “safe havens” in the future. The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) to obtain and hold gold securities or exposure to the spot price of gold. The Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity returns within the limits of the federal tax laws, which limit the ability of investment companies such as the Fund to invest directly in such instruments. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives and will invest principally in exchange-traded products, commodity futures and swap contracts that hold or provide exposure to gold, as well as certain fixed-income investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivatives positions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund would expect to be invested in fixed income and equity securities, while the Subsidiary will hold commodity linked instruments. The Adviser will use its discretion to determine how much of the Fund’s total assets to invest in the Subsidiary, however, the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the value of its total assets at the end of each quarter of its taxable year. The Subsidiary is a limited partnership operating under Cayman Islands law and is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund and is advised by the Adviser. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary. The Fund may also invest in Treasury bills, other government securities, money market funds, cash, or other short-term bond funds, with maturities of up to 12 months. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. The Fund does not try to outperform the Index and does not generally take temporary defensive positions. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such stocks or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. Additionally, if the Fund receives a creation unit in cash, the Fund repositions its portfolio in response to assets flowing into or out of the Fund. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) has adopted certain requirements that subject registered investment companies and their advisors to regulation by the CFTC if a registered investment company invests more than a prescribed level of its net assets in CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps, or if a registered investment company markets itself as providing investment exposure to such instruments. Due to the Fund’s use of CFTC-regulated futures and swaps above the prescribed levels, it is considered a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act.