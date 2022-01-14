Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$13.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

162.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLYT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Funds - Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Shares ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Tony Ng

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index measures the performance of a volatility-weighted basket of gold, U.S. listed large-capitalization utility stocks, and U.S. treasury bonds with remaining maturities of greater than 20 years. The Index rebalances on a quarterly basis such that the weight of each component (U.S. treasury bonds, utility stocks, and gold) will be based on the contribution of the volatility of each component to the overall Index. The least volatile component of the Index, based on each component’s trailing 5 year volatility measure, will receive the largest weighting. The gold component will be limited to 22.5% of the Index and its volatility will be based on the volatility of the spot price of gold.Gold and utility stocks have historically maintained their value during economic downturns, while U.S. treasury bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Therefore, these Index components are considered to be “safe havens” for investment during economic downturns or uncertainty. There is no guarantee that these types of investments will continue to be “safe havens” in the future.The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) to obtain and hold gold securities or exposure to the spot price of gold. The Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity returns within the limits of the federal tax laws, which limit the ability of investment companies such as the Fund to invest directly in such instruments. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives and will invest principally in exchange-traded products, commodity futures and swap contracts that hold or provide exposure to gold, as well as certain fixed-income investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivatives positions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund would expect to be invested in fixed income and equity securities, while the Subsidiary will hold commodity linked instruments. The Adviser will use its discretion to determine how much of the Fund’s total assets to invest in the Subsidiary, however, the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the value of its total assets at the end of each quarter of its taxable year. The Subsidiary is a limited partnership operating under Cayman Islands law and is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund and is advised by the Adviser. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary.The Fund may also invest in Treasury bills, other government securities, money market funds, cash, or other short-term bond funds, with maturities of up to 12 months.The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. The Fund does not try to outperform the Index and does not generally take temporary defensive positions. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such stocks or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. Additionally, if the Fund receives a creation unit in cash, the Fund repositions its portfolio in response to assets flowing into or out of the Fund.The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) has adopted certain requirements that subject registered investment companies and their advisors to regulation by the CFTC if a registered investment company invests more than a prescribed level of its net assets in CFTC-regulated futures, options and swaps, or if a registered investment company markets itself as providing investment exposure to such instruments. Due to the Fund’s use of CFTC-regulated futures and swaps above the prescribed levels, it is considered a “commodity pool” under the Commodity Exchange Act.
Read More

FLYT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLYT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.5% 7.5% 37.03%
1 Yr N/A -25.7% 40.1% 99.82%
3 Yr N/A* -9.3% 9.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.9% 5.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLYT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% 86.91%
2021 N/A -7.0% 7.1% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% 7.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLYT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.5% 7.5% 16.89%
1 Yr N/A -25.7% 45.8% 98.56%
3 Yr N/A* -9.3% 15.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.9% 12.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 7.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLYT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -35.0% 33.6% 92.19%
2021 N/A -7.0% 14.7% N/A
2020 N/A -3.6% 12.1% N/A
2019 N/A -9.5% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.8% 11.8% N/A

FLYT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLYT Category Low Category High FLYT % Rank
Net Assets 13.5 M 130 K 62.8 B 95.63%
Number of Holdings 33 3 25236 48.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.3 M 3.05 K 11 B 88.91%
Weighting of Top 10 162.45% 6.3% 100.0% 25.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DREYFUS GOV'T CASH MGMT -INSTITUTIONAL CUSIP 262006208 DGCXX (#289) 57.22%
  2. ISHARES 20+ YEAR TREASURY BO 51.13%
  3. DX FLIGHT TO SAFETY CAYMAN 19.76%
  4. Ishares Gold Trust ISHARES NEW 12.56%
  5. GOLD 100 OZ FUTR Dec21 9.54%
  6. Nextera Energy Inc COM USD0.01 4.82%
  7. Duke Energy Corp COM USD0.001 2.26%
  8. Southern Company COM USD5 1.90%
  9. Dominion Energy Inc COM STK NPV 1.76%
  10. Exelon Corporation COM NPV 1.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLYT % Rank
Stocks 		110.18% 0.00% 62.91% 86.22%
Cash 		57.22% -35.68% 69.40% 76.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 39.31% 89.54%
Other 		0.00% -9.78% 21.77% 0.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 71.77% 97.91%
Bonds 		0.00% 11.31% 94.75% 65.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLYT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.21%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.13% 100.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.41% 99.79%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.64% 100.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.40% 98.10%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 83.50% 98.94%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.93% 99.58%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.68% 98.10%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 51.19% 98.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 15.36% 99.15%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 32.82% 99.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLYT % Rank
US 		110.18% 0.00% 51.08% 42.47%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 25.18% 98.33%

FLYT - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLYT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.37% 0.03% 3.70% 92.96%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.25% 51.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

FLYT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLYT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLYT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 380.00% 36.93%

FLYT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLYT Category Low Category High FLYT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.33% 91.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLYT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLYT Category Low Category High FLYT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.22% 6.83% 71.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLYT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLYT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2020

1.9

1.9%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2020

1.9

1.9%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.39 2.41

