Trending ETFs
As of 02/23/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF

FLTN | Active ETF

$19.11

$18.4 M

-

1.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$18.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

95.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.1
$19.07
$23.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

As of 02/23/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF

FLTN | Active ETF

$19.11

$18.4 M

-

1.60%

FLTN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jan 05, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in inflation-protected U.S. Treasury securities (“TIPS”), exchange traded funds that primarily invest in TIPS, or other U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective over a business cycle which it defines as approximately 60 months. The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets in TIPS or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in TIPS when the Adviser believes the market is in an inflationary environment. The Adviser invests in U.S. Treasury securities when the Adviser believes the market is in a deflationary environment. The Fund will also either invest in a combination of cash, cash equivalents, and exchange traded and over-the-counter fixed income derivatives based on the Adviser’s outlook on current interest rates. The Fund may invest in any of the following exchange traded and over-the-counter fixed income derivatives:

Exchange Traded Derivative Fixed Income Instruments: 

U.S. treasury futures (contracts for the purchase and sale of U.S. government notes or bonds for future delivery);
Options on U.S. treasury futures (contracts that provide the buyer the right (rather than an obligation) to buy or sell the underlying instrument at a predetermined price and expiration date); and
Short-term interest rate futures (contract that derives its value from the interest rate at maturation).

Over-the-Counter Derivative Fixed Income Instruments: 

U.S. interest rate swaps (agreement between two parties to exchange one stream of interest payments for another);
Options on inflation-linked benchmarks such as the consumer price index.

The Adviser selects derivatives based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, option strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option or other contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options and other derivatives based on maturity or portfolio rebalancing requirements. The Adviser anticipates purchasing and selling its derivatives on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis, depending upon the Adviser’s rebalancing strategy and derivatives expiration dates. However, the Adviser may rebalance the Fund’s derivative portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as market volatility or a derivative position has appreciated to the point that the Adviser believes that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders.

FLTN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLTN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLTN Category Low Category High FLTN % Rank
Net Assets 18.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 9 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 17.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 94.95% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VANGUARD INTERMEDIATE TERM TREASURY ETF 37.39%
  2. ISHARES MBS ETF 29.85%
  3. U S TREASURY BILL 18.97%
  4. VANGUARD SHORT TERM TREASURY 6.01%
  5. 3 MONTH SOFR OPT JUN24C 3.89%
  6. US 10 YEAR US TREASURY NOTE FUTURES DEC23 1.63%
  7. 2 YEAR US TREASURY NOTE FUTURE DEC23 -0.68%
  8. 3 MONTH SOFR FUTURE MAR24 -0.88%
  9. 3 MONTH SOFR OPT JUN24C -1.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLTN % Rank
Bonds 		18.97% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		5.05% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		2.73% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLTN % Rank
Derivative 		2.73% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLTN % Rank
US 		18.97% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FLTN - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.60% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.73% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FLTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FLTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FLTN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLTN Category Low Category High FLTN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLTN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLTN Category Low Category High FLTN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLTN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

FLTN - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

