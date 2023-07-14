Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-6.7%
1 yr return
-15.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$15.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
88.9%
Expense Ratio 1.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in inflation-protected U.S. Treasury securities (“TIPS”), exchange traded funds that primarily invest in TIPS, or other U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective over a business cycle which it defines as approximately 60 months. The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets in TIPS or ETFs that primarily invest in TIPS when the Adviser believes the market is in an inflationary environment. The Adviser invests in U.S. Treasury securities when the Adviser believes the market is in a deflationary environment. The Fund will also either invest in a combination of cash, cash equivalents, and exchange traded and over-the-counter fixed income derivatives based on the Adviser’s outlook on current interest rates. The Fund may invest in any of the following exchange traded and over-the-counter fixed income derivatives:
Exchange Traded Derivative Fixed Income Instruments:
|●
|U.S. treasury futures (contracts for the purchase and sale of U.S. government notes or bonds for future delivery);
|●
|Options on U.S. treasury futures (contracts that provide the buyer the right (rather than an obligation) to buy or sell the underlying instrument at a predetermined price and expiration date); and
|●
|Short-term interest rate futures (contract that derives its value from the interest rate at maturation).
Over-the-Counter Derivative Fixed Income Instruments:
|●
|U.S. interest rate swaps (agreement between two parties to exchange one stream of interest payments for another);
|●
|Options on inflation-linked benchmarks such as the consumer price index.
The Adviser selects derivatives based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, option strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option or other contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options and other derivatives based on maturity or portfolio rebalancing requirements. The Adviser anticipates purchasing and selling its derivatives on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis, depending upon the Adviser’s rebalancing strategy and derivatives expiration dates. However, the Adviser may rebalance the Fund’s derivative portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as market volatility or a derivative position has appreciated to the point that the Adviser believes that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders.
|Period
|FLTN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.7%
|-13.3%
|17.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-15.3%
|-41.6%
|14.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.9%
|4.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.3%
|3.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.2%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLTN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-52.3%
|1.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-4.0%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-47.0%
|7.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.2%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.3%
|0.1%
|N/A
|FLTN
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLTN % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.8 M
|8.02 M
|61.7 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|6
|1306
|97.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.3 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|93.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.91%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLTN % Rank
|Bonds
|79.68%
|-13.04%
|150.30%
|100.00%
|Cash
|11.09%
|-50.72%
|72.87%
|0.47%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|9.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|9.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|42.79%
|Other
|-0.14%
|-1.41%
|40.08%
|0.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLTN % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|27.44%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|70.23%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|69.77%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|28.84%
|Government
|0.00%
|6.70%
|100.00%
|80.93%
|Derivative
|-0.14%
|0.00%
|26.02%
|0.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLTN % Rank
|US
|79.68%
|-13.04%
|120.98%
|100.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|61.40%
|FLTN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.94%
|0.01%
|1.71%
|19.34%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|99.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.01%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|FLTN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FLTN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLTN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|246.00%
|N/A
|FLTN
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLTN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.35%
|0.00%
|10.62%
|91.32%
|FLTN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FLTN
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLTN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|N/A
|FLTN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2023
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2023
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2022
0.4
0.4%
Neil Azous, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, has been the Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Rareview Capital since 2016, when Mr. Azous founded thecompany. From 2013 to the present day, Neil has worked at Rareview Macro LLC as its Founder and Managing Member. Prior to founding Rareview, Neil was a Managing Director at Navigate Advisors from 2009 to 2013. First at Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette from 2001 to 2004, and then at UBS Investment Bank from 2004 to 2009, Neil’s responsibilities included trading derivatives, hedging solutions, asset allocation, and fundamental securities analysis. Neil began his career at Goldman Sachs in 1998, working in fixed income. Neil completed graduate level coursework for an MS in Real Estate at New York University and received his BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington, where he is a member of the University of Washington Bothell Board of Advisors and was the recipient of the Bothell Business School 2013 Distinguished Undergraduate Alumnus Award. He is active in various charity and community organizations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2022
0.4
0.4%
Mr. Sedacca is a Portfolio Manager of Rareview Capital LLC, which was formed in 2016. Michael is a member of the investment team. His responsibilities include portfolio management, research, and trading. Michael is also a Senior Investment Analyst of Rareview Macro LLC, an independent research and consulting firm formed. In his prior role, he was responsible for managing the research platform at T3 Live, a premier financial publishing company that specializes in propriety trading and education. Michael completed coursework at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill where he played collegiate golf.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.57
|11.1
