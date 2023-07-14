The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in inflation-protected U.S. Treasury securities (“TIPS”), exchange traded funds that primarily invest in TIPS, or other U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective over a business cycle which it defines as approximately 60 months. The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets in TIPS or ETFs that primarily invest in TIPS when the Adviser believes the market is in an inflationary environment. The Adviser invests in U.S. Treasury securities when the Adviser believes the market is in a deflationary environment. The Fund will also either invest in a combination of cash, cash equivalents, and exchange traded and over-the-counter fixed income derivatives based on the Adviser’s outlook on current interest rates. The Fund may invest in any of the following exchange traded and over-the-counter fixed income derivatives:

Exchange Traded Derivative Fixed Income Instruments:

● U.S. treasury futures (contracts for the purchase and sale of U.S. government notes or bonds for future delivery);

● Options on U.S. treasury futures (contracts that provide the buyer the right (rather than an obligation) to buy or sell the underlying instrument at a predetermined price and expiration date); and

● Short-term interest rate futures (contract that derives its value from the interest rate at maturation).

Over-the-Counter Derivative Fixed Income Instruments:

● U.S. interest rate swaps (agreement between two parties to exchange one stream of interest payments for another);

● Options on inflation-linked benchmarks such as the consumer price index.

The Adviser selects derivatives based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, option strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option or other contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options and other derivatives based on maturity or portfolio rebalancing requirements. The Adviser anticipates purchasing and selling its derivatives on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis, depending upon the Adviser’s rebalancing strategy and derivatives expiration dates. However, the Adviser may rebalance the Fund’s derivative portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as market volatility or a derivative position has appreciated to the point that the Adviser believes that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders.