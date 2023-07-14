Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-6.7%

1 yr return

-15.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$15.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.9
$20.43
$24.68

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLTN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Neil Azous

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective through investments in inflation-protected U.S. Treasury securities (“TIPS”), exchange traded funds that primarily invest in TIPS, or other U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective over a business cycle which it defines as approximately 60 months. The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets in TIPS or ETFs that primarily invest in TIPS when the Adviser believes the market is in an inflationary environment. The Adviser invests in U.S. Treasury securities when the Adviser believes the market is in a deflationary environment. The Fund will also either invest in a combination of cash, cash equivalents, and exchange traded and over-the-counter fixed income derivatives based on the Adviser’s outlook on current interest rates. The Fund may invest in any of the following exchange traded and over-the-counter fixed income derivatives:

Exchange Traded Derivative Fixed Income Instruments: 

U.S. treasury futures (contracts for the purchase and sale of U.S. government notes or bonds for future delivery);
Options on U.S. treasury futures (contracts that provide the buyer the right (rather than an obligation) to buy or sell the underlying instrument at a predetermined price and expiration date); and
Short-term interest rate futures (contract that derives its value from the interest rate at maturation).

Over-the-Counter Derivative Fixed Income Instruments: 

U.S. interest rate swaps (agreement between two parties to exchange one stream of interest payments for another);
Options on inflation-linked benchmarks such as the consumer price index.

The Adviser selects derivatives based upon its evaluation of relative value based on cost, option strike price (price that the option can be bought or sold by the option holder) and maturity (the last date the option or other contract is valid) and will exercise or close the options and other derivatives based on maturity or portfolio rebalancing requirements. The Adviser anticipates purchasing and selling its derivatives on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis, depending upon the Adviser’s rebalancing strategy and derivatives expiration dates. However, the Adviser may rebalance the Fund’s derivative portfolio on a more frequent basis for a number of reasons such as market volatility or a derivative position has appreciated to the point that the Adviser believes that it is prudent to decrease the Fund’s exposure and realize gains for the Fund’s shareholders.

Read More

FLTN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.7% -13.3% 17.2% N/A
1 Yr -15.3% -41.6% 14.8% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -29.9% 4.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -11.3% 3.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.2% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -52.3% 1.1% N/A
2021 N/A -4.0% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -47.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.3% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -13.3% 51.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -41.6% 14.8% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -29.9% 4.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 3.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.2% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -52.3% 1.1% N/A
2021 N/A -4.0% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -47.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -1.9% 0.1% N/A

FLTN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLTN Category Low Category High FLTN % Rank
Net Assets 15.8 M 8.02 M 61.7 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 7 6 1306 97.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.3 M -122 M 35.7 B 93.02%
Weighting of Top 10 88.91% 9.2% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. U S TREASURY NOTE 32.44%
  2. U S TREASURY NOTE 31.88%
  3. PIMCO 25 YR ZERO CPN US TIF 19.35%
  4. UNITED STATES TREASURY BILL 6.91%
  5. 2 YEAR US TREASURY NOTE FUTURE JUN23 2.01%
  6. 3 MONTH SOFR OPT DEC23C 0.69%
  7. UNITED STATES NATURAL GAS FUND LP 0.42%
  8. 3 MONTH SOFR OPT DEC23C -0.33%
  9. US 10 YEAR US TREASURY NOTE FUTURES JUN13 -1.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLTN % Rank
Bonds 		79.68% -13.04% 150.30% 100.00%
Cash 		11.09% -50.72% 72.87% 0.47%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 9.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 9.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 42.79%
Other 		-0.14% -1.41% 40.08% 0.47%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLTN % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 18.36% 27.44%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 58.03% 70.23%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 50.64% 69.77%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 28.84%
Government 		0.00% 6.70% 100.00% 80.93%
Derivative 		-0.14% 0.00% 26.02% 0.93%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLTN % Rank
US 		79.68% -13.04% 120.98% 100.00%
Non US 		0.00% -8.42% 54.30% 61.40%

FLTN - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.94% 0.01% 1.71% 19.34%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 0.99% 99.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.01%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FLTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 246.00% N/A

FLTN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLTN Category Low Category High FLTN % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.35% 0.00% 10.62% 91.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLTN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLTN Category Low Category High FLTN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.06% 6.71% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLTN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLTN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neil Azous

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Neil Azous, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager, has been the Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Rareview Capital since 2016, when Mr. Azous founded thecompany. From 2013 to the present day, Neil has worked at Rareview Macro LLC as its Founder and Managing Member. Prior to founding Rareview, Neil was a Managing Director at Navigate Advisors from 2009 to 2013. First at Donaldson Lufkin and Jenrette from 2001 to 2004, and then at UBS Investment Bank from 2004 to 2009, Neil’s responsibilities included trading derivatives, hedging solutions, asset allocation, and fundamental securities analysis. Neil began his career at Goldman Sachs in 1998, working in fixed income. Neil completed graduate level coursework for an MS in Real Estate at New York University and received his BA in Business Administration from the University of Washington, where he is a member of the University of Washington Bothell Board of Advisors and was the recipient of the Bothell Business School 2013 Distinguished Undergraduate Alumnus Award. He is active in various charity and community organizations.

Michael Sedacca

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Mr. Sedacca is a Portfolio Manager of Rareview Capital LLC, which was formed in 2016. Michael is a member of the investment team. His responsibilities include portfolio management, research, and trading. Michael is also a Senior Investment Analyst of Rareview Macro LLC, an independent research and consulting firm formed. In his prior role, he was responsible for managing the research platform at T3 Live, a premier financial publishing company that specializes in propriety trading and education. Michael completed coursework at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill where he played collegiate golf.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.57 11.1

