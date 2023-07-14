Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index. The U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index is a systematic, rules-based proprietary index that is maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell. The U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index is based on the Russell 2000® Index using a methodology developed with Franklin Templeton to reflect Franklin Templeton’s desired investment strategy. The Russell 2000® Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and is designed to measure the performance of small capitalization stocks in the United States. It includes approximately 2000 of the smallest issuers in the Russell 3000® Index.

The U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index seeks to achieve a lower level of risk and higher risk-adjusted performance than the Russell 2000® Index over the long term by applying a multi-factor selection process, which is designed to select equity securities from the Russell 2000® Index that have favorable exposure to four investment style factors – quality, value, momentum and low volatility. Factors are common

characteristics that relate to a group of issuers or securities that are important in explaining the returns and risks of those issuers’ securities. The “quality” factor incorporates measurements such as return on equity, gross profit over assets and gross margin sustainability. The “value” factor incorporates measurements such as forward earnings yield, EBITDA to enterprise value, price to book value and dividend yield. The “momentum” factor incorporates measurements such as 6-month risk adjusted price momentum and 12-month risk-adjusted price momentum. The “low volatility” factor incorporates measurements such as historical beta (i.e., a measure of the volatility of a security relative to the total market).

At the time of each semi-annual reconstitution of the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index, no company shall comprise more than 1% of the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index. The U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index is also constrained in its construction to limit turnover of constituent securities at each semi-annual reconstitution. As of May 31, 2022, the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index was comprised of 503 securities with capitalizations ranging from $35 million to $10.18 billion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index). However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index, but may not track the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund’s portfolio is reconstituted semi-annually following the semi-annual reconstitution of the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the U.S. Small Cap Underlying Index is concentrated.