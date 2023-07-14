Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
2.5%
1 yr return
0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$111 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.3%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.41%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal securities whose interest is free from federal income taxes, including the federal alternative minimum tax. Although the Fund tries to invest all of its assets in tax-free securities, it is possible that up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities that pay interest that may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax and, although not anticipated, in securities that pay interest subject to other federal or state income taxes.
In addition, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal green bonds. Municipal “green bonds” are bonds that promote environmental sustainability. The proceeds of green bonds are typically used for one or more of the following purposes: renewable energy, energy efficiency, pollution prevention and control, environmentally sustainable management of living natural resources and land use, terrestrial and aquatic biodiversity conservation, clean transportation, sustainable water and wastewater management, climate change adaptation, eco-efficient and/or circular economy adapted products, production technologies and processes or green buildings that meet regional, national or internationally recognized standards or certifications.
A municipal bond issuer can choose to assign a “green bond” or similar label to its bonds in its offering documents: however, there is no regulation of green bonds as a class and no universal framework for issuing green bonds. In order to determine a green bond’s authenticity, the investment manager completes due diligence on each bond to be purchased to determine whether it meets the “green bond” definition above. After reviewing offering documents and issuer websites, and, if necessary, conferring with the underwriter and issuer, the investment manager places prospective green bonds into one of the following three categories:
·Eligible for investment based exclusively on an internal evaluation of the bond. The investment manager determines that bond proceeds are being issued for environmentally-friendly projects or programs and that the issuer has adequate internal controls and disclosure practices.
·Eligible for investment based on an internal evaluation of the bond as well as an external evaluation by an independent party. The due diligence process is identical, but the investment manager also leverages an independent evaluation that some issuers engage to verify that the green bond label has been used appropriately to make its determination of authenticity.
·Not eligible for investment. The investment manager places bonds in this category if bond proceeds are not clearly used to promote environmental sustainability, project descriptions are inadequate, or disclosure practices and internal controls are weak.
The investment manager screens all labeled green bonds and bonds with similar labels, but it also will consider bonds with no label for investment by the Fund. The due diligence process and categorization of non-labeled green bonds and labeled green bonds is identical.
The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. In addition, the Fund may invest in municipal securities issued by U.S. Territories. The Fund does not necessarily focus its investments in a particular state or territory.
The Fund buys predominately municipal securities rated, at the time of purchase, in one of the top four ratings categories by one or more U.S. nationally recognized rating services (or comparable unrated or short-term rated securities). The Fund may hold up to 20% of its net assets in municipal securities rated below investment grade (or comparable unrated or short-term rated securities).
The Fund also may invest in insured municipal securities, municipal lease obligations, variable and floating rate securities (primarily variable rate demand notes), zero coupon securities and deferred interest securities.
Although the investment manager searches for investments across a large number of municipal securities that finance different types of projects, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects.
The investment manager selects securities that it believes will provide the best balance between risk and return within the Fund's range of allowable investments and typically invests with a long-term time horizon. This means it generally holds securities in the Fund's portfolio for income purposes, although the investment manager may sell a security at any time if it believes it could help the Fund meet its goal. With a focus on income, individual securities are considered for purchase or sale based on various factors and considerations, including credit profile, risk, structure, pricing, portfolio impact, duration management, restructuring, opportunistic trading and tax loss harvesting opportunities.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
|Period
|FLMB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|1.89%
|1 Yr
|0.8%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|8.90%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|24.43%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|8.14%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|10.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLMB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|60.34%
|2021
|0.4%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|15.37%
|2020
|2.4%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|1.76%
|2019
|2.2%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|3.69%
|2018
|0.0%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|3.85%
|Period
|FLMB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.9%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|98.80%
|1 Yr
|-9.3%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|99.60%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|11.78%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|19.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLMB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|60.22%
|2021
|0.4%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|15.43%
|2020
|2.4%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|1.76%
|2019
|2.2%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|3.69%
|2018
|0.0%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|7.98%
|FLMB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLMB % Rank
|Net Assets
|111 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|84.08%
|Number of Holdings
|173
|1
|14000
|63.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.9 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|71.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.29%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|22.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLMB % Rank
|Bonds
|97.44%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|67.20%
|Cash
|2.56%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|31.52%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|51.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|49.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|49.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|49.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLMB % Rank
|Municipal
|97.44%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|65.33%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.56%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|32.89%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|48.42%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|49.46%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|57.54%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|52.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLMB % Rank
|US
|96.71%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|51.40%
|Non US
|0.73%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|54.84%
|FLMB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|90.13%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|97.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|18.93%
|FLMB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FLMB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLMB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.41%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|92.16%
|FLMB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLMB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.41%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|0.40%
|FLMB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FLMB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLMB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.34%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|78.06%
|FLMB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2019
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2019
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2018
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2017
4.75
4.8%
Mr. Conn is a senior vice president and portfolio manager with Franklin Advisers, Inc, his employer since 1996. He has final authority over all aspects of the Fund's investment portfolio, including but not limited to, purchases and sales of individual securities, portfolio risk assessment, and the management of daily cash balances in accordance with anticipated management requirements. Mr. Conn holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Mr. Barber is is the Director of Franklin's Municipal Bond Department. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he was co-head of municipal bonds at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He first joined Franklin Templeton in 1991 and rejoined again in April 2020.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Daniel Workman, CFA, has been an analyst or portfolio manager since 2009,providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Francisco Rivera,Vice President, has been a lead portfolio manager since 1996. He has primary responsibility for the investments. He has final authority over all aspects of the Fund's investment portfolio, including but not limited to, purchases and sales of individual securities, portfolio risk assessment, and the management of daily cash balances in accordance with anticipated investment management requirements. The degree to which he may perform these functions, and the nature of these functions, may change from time to time. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1994.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
