22.9%
1 yr return
22.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.4%
Net Assets
$153 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.7%
Expense Ratio 0.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.46%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index and in depositary receipts representing such securities, including indirectly through the Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (Underlying Fund). The FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell with a capping methodology applied quarterly to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index weight, and all issuers with weights above 5% do not cumulatively exceed 50% of the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index's weight. The FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index is based on the FTSE Japan Hedged to USD Index and is designed to measure the performance of Japanese large- and mid-capitalization stocks. FTSE Russell determines eligible securities for the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged to USD Index based on measures such as the company’s place of incorporation, listing country, investor protection regulations present in the country of incorporation, tax domicile, location of headquarters/factors of production and currency of denomination. The FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index incorporates a hedge against the currency risk of the securities included in the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index against the U.S. dollar. As of May 31, 2022, the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index was comprised of 509 securities with capitalizations ranging from $991 million to $227.33 billion.
The Fund, using a "passive" or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index). However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a "representative sampling" strategy whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index, but may not track the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index, including securities that resemble those included in the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings.
The FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index incorporates a hedge against fluctuations of the Japanese yen by reflecting the impact of rolling monthly currency forward contracts on the Japanese yen (the "hedge impact"). The return of the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index is calculated as the sum of the return of the corresponding unhedged index denominated in U.S. dollars plus the hedge impact. The FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index is calculated as if it sells forward the total value of the non-U.S. dollar denominated securities included in the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index at a one-month forward rate to effectively create a hedge against fluctuations in the relative value of the Japanese yen in relation to the U.S. dollar. The hedge is reset on a monthly basis by simulating the setting up of a similar transaction in which the notional amount of the forwards sold represents the new month-end value of the non-U.S. dollar denominated securities included in the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index. No adjustment to the hedge is made during the month to account for changes in the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index due to price movement of securities, corporate events, additions, deletions or any other changes (i.e., the amount hedged is kept constant over the whole month). The FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index is designed to have higher returns than an equivalent unhedged index when the Japanese yen is weakening relative to the U.S. dollar. Conversely, the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index will have lower returns than an equivalent unhedged index when the Japanese yen is rising relative to the U.S. dollar.
The Fund intends to enter into monthly foreign currency forward contracts and/or currency futures contracts designed to offset the Fund’s exposure to the Japanese yen, in order to seek to replicate the hedge impact incorporated in the calculation of the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index. The Fund’s exposure to foreign currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts is based on the aggregate exposure of the Fund to the Japanese yen.
The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the FTSE Japan Capped Hedged Index is concentrated.
|Period
|FLJH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.9%
|-13.4%
|25.3%
|7.50%
|1 Yr
|22.9%
|-16.6%
|29.7%
|12.50%
|3 Yr
|16.0%*
|-9.1%
|21.8%
|5.71%
|5 Yr
|9.4%*
|-6.5%
|10.8%
|6.06%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-0.8%
|9.6%
|93.10%
* Annualized
|2022
|-2.7%
|-32.8%
|6.0%
|8.11%
|2021
|6.1%
|-8.2%
|8.6%
|11.76%
|2020
|3.4%
|-1.1%
|9.5%
|66.67%
|2019
|4.7%
|1.9%
|5.6%
|37.50%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-5.8%
|-1.3%
|26.67%
|YTD
|-2.6%
|-14.0%
|19.3%
|67.50%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-17.4%
|22.1%
|70.00%
|3 Yr
|11.9%*
|-9.1%
|13.8%
|8.57%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|7.7%
|6.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.8%
|12.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-2.7%
|-32.8%
|6.0%
|8.11%
|2021
|6.1%
|-8.2%
|8.6%
|11.76%
|2020
|3.4%
|-1.1%
|9.5%
|66.67%
|2019
|4.7%
|1.9%
|5.6%
|37.50%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-5.8%
|-1.3%
|26.67%
|FLJH
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLJH % Rank
|Net Assets
|153 M
|3.2 M
|13 B
|62.50%
|Number of Holdings
|511
|29
|1791
|15.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.1 M
|421 K
|2.3 B
|85.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.74%
|3.5%
|60.4%
|77.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLJH % Rank
|Stocks
|99.85%
|91.78%
|100.00%
|20.00%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-0.01%
|8.22%
|82.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|65.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|67.50%
|FLJH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.09%
|0.09%
|3.01%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.09%
|0.09%
|0.90%
|5.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.20%
|N/A
|FLJH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FLJH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLJH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.46%
|2.95%
|70.30%
|11.43%
|FLJH
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLJH % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.12%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|27.50%
|FLJH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FLJH
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLJH % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.22%
|-0.63%
|2.58%
|17.50%
|FLJH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.925
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.406
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Ms. Ting joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2015. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, she was a senior portfolio manager at BlackRock.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 02, 2019
2.5
2.5%
Ms. Harris joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Hailey Harris joined the Global X Management Company in April 2015 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Harris was a Senior Analyst, Portfolio Management at ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2011 through 2015 and a Client Operations Associate at Cambridge Associates, LLC from 2010 through 2011. Ms. Harris received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|24.43
|7.11
|8.25
