Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Active ETF
FLGV
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.76 -0.08 -0.36%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

FLGV | Active ETF

$20.76

$443 M

3.49%

$0.73

0.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$443 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.8
$20.30
$22.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.86%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLGV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 09, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    18900000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patrick Klein

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury, including Treasury bonds, bills, notes and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), and investments that provide exposure to direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury. The Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury securities of any maturity and intends to primarily focus on U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of between 1-30 years.

The Fund may also invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, including government sponsored entities and mortgage-backed securities.

A mortgage-backed security is an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made and packaged or “pooled” together by banks, mortgage lenders, various governmental agencies and other financial institutions for sale to investors to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities include securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in “pools” of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). The mortgage securities the Fund invests in may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities (ARMS).

The Fund may also purchase or sell mortgage securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and conditions.

To pursue its investment goal, the Fund may enter into certain interest rate-related derivative transactions, principally interest rate/bond futures contracts and interest rate swaps. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select interest rates or durations. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. Derivatives that provide exposure to U.S. Treasuries may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.

The investment manager generally buys, and holds, high quality fixed income securities. Using this straightforward approach, the investment manager seeks to produce current income with a high degree of credit safety from a conservatively

managed portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

FLGV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -24.0% 17.0% 67.98%
1 Yr -3.0% -6.7% 17.9% 15.42%
3 Yr -4.8%* -8.4% 5.2% 17.55%
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.4% 3.1% 13.73%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.2% 3.8% 15.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -22.8% 1.0% 11.11%
2021 -1.2% -18.7% 8.0% 26.72%
2020 N/A -22.8% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.5% -24.0% 17.0% 94.07%
1 Yr -6.8% -7.8% 17.9% 95.65%
3 Yr N/A* -8.4% 3.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 2.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -22.8% 1.0% 11.11%
2021 -1.2% -18.7% 8.0% 26.72%
2020 N/A -22.8% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

FLGV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLGV Category Low Category High FLGV % Rank
Net Assets 443 M 10.8 M 27.3 B 68.53%
Number of Holdings 45 2 14187 96.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 205 M -37.3 M 9.54 B 58.30%
Weighting of Top 10 49.33% 5.9% 100.0% 21.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 9.46%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 8.12%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 6.97%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 5.28%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 4.22%
  6. United States Treasury Floating Rate Note 3.79%
  7. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.68%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.43%
  9. United States Treasury Floating Rate Note 3.33%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLGV % Rank
Bonds 		88.90% 0.00% 134.21% 86.38%
Cash 		11.10% -34.21% 38.56% 13.19%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 45.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 39.15%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 40.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 39.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLGV % Rank
Government 		87.48% 0.00% 100.00% 11.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.10% -29.63% 35.24% 39.32%
Securitized 		1.42% 0.00% 99.79% 89.74%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 43.59%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 57.23% 56.84%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 5.24% 50.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLGV % Rank
US 		88.90% 0.00% 134.21% 85.96%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 52.77%

FLGV - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.09% 0.03% 2.20% 94.40%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 0.85% 9.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

FLGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

FLGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.86% 3.35% 948.00% 8.84%

FLGV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLGV Category Low Category High FLGV % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.49% 0.00% 12.72% 2.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLGV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLGV Category Low Category High FLGV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -0.80% 2.96% 48.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLGV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

FLGV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick Klein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 09, 2020

1.98

2.0%

Dr. Patrick Klein is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments' Investment Grade Bond Department. He is part of the team managing the multi-sector, fixed income strategies with a focus on securitized products, inflation, and portfolio construction. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Dr. Klein was a principal member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories. He was responsible for modeling and computer simulation of material behavior. Dr. Klein earned his B.S. dual degree in mechanical engineering and material science and engineering from Cornell University. He also earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.

Warren Keyser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 09, 2020

1.98

2.0%

Mr. Keyser has been a portfolio manager for the TIPS portion of the Fund since inception, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1986. Warren A. Keyser is a senior vice president and manager for institutional fixed income clients. Mr. Keyser is a member of both the Franklin Templeton Global Fixed Income Team, and the firms Fixed Income Policy Committee. Mr. Keyser is responsible for fixed income strategy, managing portfolios, and advising a diverse group of major institutions, such as supranational organizations, multinational pension funds, insurance companies and foundations. Mr. Keyser joined Franklin Templeton in 1986 with three years' prior experience with Hamilton, Johnston & Company, Inc., and Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company . Mr. Keyser earned his B.S. from Philadelphia University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.43 7.35

