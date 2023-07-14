Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$443 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.3%
Expense Ratio 0.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.86%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury, including Treasury bonds, bills, notes and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), and investments that provide exposure to direct obligations of the U.S. Treasury. The Fund may invest in U.S. Treasury securities of any maturity and intends to primarily focus on U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of between 1-30 years.
The Fund may also invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, including government sponsored entities and mortgage-backed securities.
A mortgage-backed security is an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made and packaged or “pooled” together by banks, mortgage lenders, various governmental agencies and other financial institutions for sale to investors to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities include securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in “pools” of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac). The mortgage securities the Fund invests in may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities (ARMS).
The Fund may also purchase or sell mortgage securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and conditions.
To pursue its investment goal, the Fund may enter into certain interest rate-related derivative transactions, principally interest rate/bond futures contracts and interest rate swaps. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select interest rates or durations. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments. Derivatives that provide exposure to U.S. Treasuries may be used to satisfy the Fund’s 80% policy.
The investment manager generally buys, and holds, high quality fixed income securities. Using this straightforward approach, the investment manager seeks to produce current income with a high degree of credit safety from a conservatively
managed portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities. The investment manager may utilize quantitative models to identify investment opportunities as part of the portfolio construction process for the Fund. Quantitative models are proprietary systems that rely on mathematical computations to identify investment opportunities.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
|Period
|FLGV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-24.0%
|17.0%
|67.98%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-6.7%
|17.9%
|15.42%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-8.4%
|5.2%
|17.55%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|13.73%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.2%
|3.8%
|15.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|FLGV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.5%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|11.11%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|26.72%
|2020
|N/A
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|FLGV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.5%
|-24.0%
|17.0%
|94.07%
|1 Yr
|-6.8%
|-7.8%
|17.9%
|95.65%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.4%
|3.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|2.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|3.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FLGV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.5%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|11.11%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|26.72%
|2020
|N/A
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|N/A
|FLGV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLGV % Rank
|Net Assets
|443 M
|10.8 M
|27.3 B
|68.53%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|2
|14187
|96.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|205 M
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|58.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.33%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|21.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLGV % Rank
|Bonds
|88.90%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|86.38%
|Cash
|11.10%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|13.19%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|39.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|40.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|39.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLGV % Rank
|Government
|87.48%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.11%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.10%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|39.32%
|Securitized
|1.42%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|89.74%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|43.59%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|56.84%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|50.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FLGV % Rank
|US
|88.90%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|85.96%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.77%
|FLGV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.09%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|94.40%
|Management Fee
|0.09%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|9.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|FLGV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|FLGV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FLGV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.86%
|3.35%
|948.00%
|8.84%
|FLGV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLGV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.49%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|2.37%
|FLGV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FLGV
|Category Low
|Category High
|FLGV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.77%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|48.05%
|FLGV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 10, 2023
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2023
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2023
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 07, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2020
1.98
2.0%
Dr. Patrick Klein is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments' Investment Grade Bond Department. He is part of the team managing the multi-sector, fixed income strategies with a focus on securitized products, inflation, and portfolio construction. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Dr. Klein was a principal member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories. He was responsible for modeling and computer simulation of material behavior. Dr. Klein earned his B.S. dual degree in mechanical engineering and material science and engineering from Cornell University. He also earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 09, 2020
1.98
2.0%
Mr. Keyser has been a portfolio manager for the TIPS portion of the Fund since inception, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1986. Warren A. Keyser is a senior vice president and manager for institutional fixed income clients. Mr. Keyser is a member of both the Franklin Templeton Global Fixed Income Team, and the firms Fixed Income Policy Committee. Mr. Keyser is responsible for fixed income strategy, managing portfolios, and advising a diverse group of major institutions, such as supranational organizations, multinational pension funds, insurance companies and foundations. Mr. Keyser joined Franklin Templeton in 1986 with three years' prior experience with Hamilton, Johnston & Company, Inc., and Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company . Mr. Keyser earned his B.S. from Philadelphia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.43
|7.35
