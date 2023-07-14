Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

Net Assets

$552 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.9
$19.16
$25.49

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.76%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FLGB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    22200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dina Ting

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the FTSE UK Capped Index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The FTSE UK Capped Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell with a capping methodology applied quarterly to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the FTSE UK Capped Index weight, and all issuers with weights above 5% do not cumulatively exceed 50% of the FTSE UK Capped Index’s weight. The FTSE UK Capped Index is based on the FTSE UK Index and is designed to measure the performance of United Kingdom large- and mid-capitalization stocks. FTSE Russell determines eligible securities for the FTSE UK Capped Index based on measures such as the company’s place of incorporation, listing country, investor protection regulations present in the country of incorporation, tax domicile, location of headquarters/factors of production and currency of denomination. As of May 31, 2022, the FTSE UK Capped Index was comprised of 117 securities with capitalizations ranging from $1.79 billion to $226.16 billion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the FTSE UK Capped Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the FTSE UK Capped Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the FTSE UK Capped Index). However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the FTSE UK Capped Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the FTSE UK Capped Index, but may not track the FTSE UK Capped Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire FTSE UK Capped Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the FTSE UK Capped Index, including securities that resemble those included in the FTSE UK Capped Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track

the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund may enter into foreign currency forward contracts and/or currency futures contracts to provide the Fund with additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying Index, such as by facilitating local securities settlements or protecting against currency exposure in connection with distributions to Fund shareholders.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the FTSE UK Capped Index is concentrated.

Read More

FLGB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLGB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -99.8% 571.8% 61.54%
1 Yr 16.9% -99.8% 508.7% 42.31%
3 Yr 10.4%* -86.7% 80.5% 31.37%
5 Yr 2.6%* -68.4% 33.8% 43.56%
10 Yr 0.0%* -44.2% 17.1% 64.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLGB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -98.9% 105.8% 24.00%
2021 8.2% -14.8% 20.1% 39.80%
2020 -3.3% -7.5% 12.6% 85.57%
2019 5.4% -4.8% 10.7% 39.18%
2018 -2.4% -10.8% 3.7% 31.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLGB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.5% -99.8% 571.8% 62.50%
1 Yr -0.4% -99.8% 508.7% 49.04%
3 Yr 5.8%* -86.7% 80.5% 54.46%
5 Yr N/A* -68.4% 38.2% 42.11%
10 Yr N/A* -44.2% 22.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLGB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -98.9% 105.8% 24.00%
2021 8.2% -14.8% 20.1% 39.80%
2020 -3.3% -7.5% 12.6% 85.57%
2019 5.4% -4.8% 10.7% 39.18%
2018 -2.4% -10.8% 3.7% 31.52%

FLGB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLGB Category Low Category High FLGB % Rank
Net Assets 552 M 500 K 6.04 B 20.19%
Number of Holdings 122 13 873 5.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 272 M 996 K 3.17 B 21.15%
Weighting of Top 10 49.11% 10.1% 100.0% 75.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AstraZeneca PLC 8.26%
  2. Shell PLC 8.00%
  3. HSBC Holdings PLC 5.51%
  4. Unilever PLC 5.24%
  5. BP PLC 4.50%
  6. Diageo PLC 3.99%
  7. British American Tobacco PLC 3.17%
  8. Rio Tinto PLC 2.97%
  9. Glencore PLC 2.92%
  10. GSK PLC 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLGB % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% 0.00% 102.00% 33.65%
Cash 		0.43% -2.00% 100.00% 64.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 66.35%
Other 		0.00% -7.90% 31.19% 68.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 66.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.75% 67.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLGB % Rank
Consumer Defense 		18.18% 0.00% 28.14% 12.00%
Financial Services 		16.42% 0.00% 64.45% 69.00%
Energy 		13.25% 0.00% 40.11% 25.00%
Healthcare 		13.17% 0.00% 37.68% 18.00%
Basic Materials 		11.31% 0.00% 50.50% 50.00%
Industrials 		8.34% 0.00% 39.81% 67.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.87% 0.00% 34.93% 52.00%
Communication Services 		6.34% 0.00% 26.06% 40.00%
Utilities 		4.07% 0.00% 40.46% 31.00%
Real Estate 		1.30% 0.00% 30.80% 57.00%
Technology 		0.74% 0.00% 44.58% 72.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FLGB % Rank
Non US 		95.48% 0.00% 102.00% 75.96%
US 		4.10% 0.00% 49.47% 11.54%

FLGB - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLGB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.09% 0.09% 4.32% 98.02%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 1.35% 6.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

FLGB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLGB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLGB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.76% 4.00% 217.50% 4.40%

FLGB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLGB Category Low Category High FLGB % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.86% 0.00% 14.40% 17.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLGB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLGB Category Low Category High FLGB % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.77% -4.11% 6.59% 6.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLGB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FLGB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dina Ting

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2017

4.58

4.6%

Ms. Ting joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2015. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments, she was a senior portfolio manager at BlackRock.

Hailey Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Ms. Harris joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Hailey Harris joined the Global X Management Company in April 2015 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Harris was a Senior Analyst, Portfolio Management at ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2011 through 2015 and a Client Operations Associate at Cambridge Associates, LLC from 2010 through 2011. Ms. Harris received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 31.8 8.09 10.64

