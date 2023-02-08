Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF

ETF
FLEU
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$23.5949 -0.48 -2.01%
primary theme
N/A
FLEU (ETF)

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$23.5949 -0.48 -2.01%
primary theme
N/A
FLEU (ETF)

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$23.5949 -0.48 -2.01%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 08/02/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF

FLEU | ETF

$23.59

$14.2 M

0.00%

0.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

14.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.9%

Net Assets

$14.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.1
$23.59
$24.48

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 08/02/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF

FLEU | ETF

$23.59

$14.2 M

0.00%

0.09%

FLEU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    No Manager

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell. The Underlying Index is designed to measure the performance of large- and mid-capitalization stocks from developed Eurozone countries. The Eurozone is a geographic and economic region that consists of all the European Union (EU) countries that have fully incorporated the euro as their national currency. The Underlying Index currently consists of securities from the following ten developed market countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

FTSE Russell determines eligible securities for the Underlying Index based on measures such as the company’s place of incorporation, listing country, investor protection regulations present in the country of incorporation, tax domicile, location of headquarters/factors of production and currency of denomination. FTSE Russell also maintains a set of criteria to assess a country’s market status, including various quality of markets criteria, a country’s prevailing regulatory environment, custody and settlement, and dealing landscape. As of July 11, 2023, the Underlying Index was comprised of 287 securities with capitalizations ranging from $1.23 billion to $455.90 billion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the Underlying Index). However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Underlying Index, but may not track the Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Underlying Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income (i.e., gain equity market exposure and maintain liquidity until the Fund invests in individual securities), simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund may enter into foreign currency forward contracts and/or currency futures contracts to provide the Fund with additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying Index, such as by facilitating local securities settlements or protecting against currency exposure in connection with distributions to Fund shareholders.

Derivatives that have economic characteristics and provide investment exposure similar to the constituents of the Underlying Index will be counted towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Read More

FLEU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -28.5% 10.4% 99.87%
1 Yr 14.9% -37.3% 101.6% 99.87%
3 Yr 12.8%* -14.5% 120.6% 99.86%
5 Yr 7.9%* -11.2% 57.9% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 10.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -45.5% 71.3% 98.98%
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% 0.14%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% 98.97%
2019 N/A -33.7% 8.5% 0.16%
2018 N/A -13.0% 27.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FLEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.5% 10.4% 99.87%
1 Yr N/A -37.3% 101.6% 99.87%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 120.6% 99.86%
5 Yr N/A* -11.2% 57.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 10.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FLEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -45.5% 71.3% 98.98%
2021 N/A -15.4% 11.9% 0.14%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% 99.56%
2019 N/A -18.0% 8.5% 0.16%
2018 N/A -13.0% 29.4% N/A

FLEU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FLEU Category Low Category High FLEU % Rank
Net Assets 14.2 M 1.02 M 369 B 99.48%
Number of Holdings 561 1 10801 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.98 M 0 34.5 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 21.05% 1.6% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 3.24%
  2. ASML Holding NV 2.69%
  3. Novo Nordisk A/S 2.44%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 2.23%
  5. AstraZeneca PLC 2.02%
  6. Shell PLC 1.96%
  7. Roche Holding AG 1.95%
  8. Novartis AG 1.80%
  9. SAP SE 1.38%
  10. HSBC Holdings PLC 1.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FLEU % Rank
Stocks 		100.47% 0.00% 122.60% N/A
Cash 		0.94% -65.15% 100.00% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.64% 0.00% 1.87% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% N/A
Other 		-2.05% -16.47% 17.36% N/A

FLEU - Expenses

Operational Fees

FLEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.09% 0.01% 3.96% N/A
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 1.60% 74.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

FLEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FLEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FLEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 247.00% N/A

FLEU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FLEU Category Low Category High FLEU % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.87% 79.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FLEU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FLEU Category Low Category High FLEU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FLEU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FLEU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

No Manager

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2016

4.16

4.2%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.1 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×