Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index and in depositary receipts representing such securities, including indirectly through the Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (Underlying Fund). The FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell with a capping methodology applied quarterly to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index weight, and all issuers with weights above 5% do not cumulatively exceed 50% of the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index’s weight. The FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index is based on the FTSE Developed Europe Hedged to USD Index and is designed to measure the performance of large- and mid-capitalization stocks from developed European countries. FTSE Russell determines eligible securities for the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged to USD Index based on measures such as the company’s place of incorporation, listing country, investor protection regulations present in the country of incorporation, tax domicile, location of headquarters/factors of production and currency of denomination. FTSE Russell also maintains a set of criteria to assess a country’s market status, including various quality of markets criteria, a country’s prevailing regulatory environment, custody and settlement, and dealing landscape. The FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index incorporates a hedge against the currency risk of the securities included in the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index against the U.S. dollar. As of May 31, 2022, the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index was comprised of 600 securities with capitalizations ranging from $1.36 billion to $336.84 billion.

The Fund, using a "passive" or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index). However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a "representative sampling" strategy whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index, but may not track the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index. Under the

representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index, including securities that resemble those included in the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings.

The FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index incorporates a hedge against non-U.S. currency fluctuations by reflecting the impact of rolling monthly currency forward contracts on the currencies represented in the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index (the "hedge impact"). The return of the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index is calculated as the sum of the return of the corresponding unhedged index denominated in U.S. dollars plus the hedge impact. The FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index is calculated as if it sells forward the total value of the non-U.S. dollar denominated securities included in the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index at a one-month forward rate to effectively create a hedge against fluctuations in the relative value of each of the component currencies in relation to the U.S. dollar. The hedge is reset on a monthly basis by simulating the setting up of a similar transaction in which the notional amount of the forwards sold represents the new month-end value of the non-U.S. dollar denominated securities included in the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index. No adjustment to the hedge is made during the month to account for changes in the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index due to price movement of securities, corporate events, additions, deletions or any other changes (i.e., the amount hedged is kept constant over the whole month). The FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index is designed to have higher returns than an equivalent unhedged index when the component currencies are weakening relative to the U.S. dollar. Conversely, the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index will have lower returns than an equivalent unhedged index when the component currencies are rising relative to the U.S. dollar.

The Fund intends to enter into monthly foreign currency forward contracts and/or currency futures contracts designed to offset the Fund's exposure to the component currencies, in order to seek to replicate the hedge impact incorporated in the calculation of the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index. The Fund's exposure to foreign currency forward contracts and currency futures contracts is based on the aggregate exposure of the Fund to the component currencies.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the FTSE Developed Europe Capped Hedged Index is concentrated.