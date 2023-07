The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities, including common stock of mid-cap and large-cap companies, tied to the economy of the U.S. RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, will consider a company to be tied to the U.S. economy if: 1) the company is organized under the laws of the U.S.; 2) the shares of the company are traded principally in the U.S., and 3) the company generates at least 90% of its revenue from its activities in the U.S. In addition, to be eligible for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio, a company also must have, at the time of purchase, a market capitalization over $5 billion.

The portfolio will be constructed at the discretion of the Sub-Adviser. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser may consider a variety of factors, including its overall market sector and industry weighting, and no one factor is expected to be determinative of investment decisions. Weightings of positions and sectors and industries may be adjusted at any time at the discretion of the Sub-Adviser.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Folds of Honor

The Sub-Adviser will donate a majority of its sub-advisory fee or 100% of the profit derived from its management of the Fund, whichever is greater, to the Folds of Honor Foundation, a charity focused on providing scholarships to families of veterans. Folds of

Honor is a 501(c)(3) non‐profit organization, rated “4‐star” by Charity Navigator and platinum by GuideStar, that provides educational scholarships to the families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. Since 2007, a cumulative average ratio of 91% of every dollar raised by Folds of Honor has been contributed to its scholarship program (91% in 2020), which has awarded approximately 35,000 in educational scholarships.

Impact Investing