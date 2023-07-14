Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the FTSE China Capped Index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The FTSE China Capped Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index maintained and calculated by FTSE Russell with a capping methodology applied quarterly to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the FTSE China Capped Index weight, and all issuers with weights above 5% do not cumulatively exceed 50% of the FTSE China Capped Index’s weight. The FTSE China Capped Index is based on the FTSE China Index and is designed to measure the performance of Chinese large- and mid-capitalization stocks, as represented by H-Shares (securities of companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) that are denominated in Hong Kong dollars and listed on the Hong Kong Exchange), B-Shares (securities of companies incorporated in the PRC that are denominated in U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars and listed for foreign investment on either the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges) and A-Shares (securities of companies incorporated in the PRC that are denominated in Chinese renminbi and listed on either the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges). The FTSE China Capped Index also includes certain securities listed outside of the PRC known as N-Shares (issued by companies incorporated in certain foreign jurisdictions, which are controlled, directly or indirectly, by entities, companies or individuals in the PRC, derive substantial revenues or allocate substantial assets in the PRC and are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ or the NYSE MKT), Red-Chips (issued by companies incorporated in certain foreign jurisdictions, which are controlled, directly or indirectly, by entities owned by the national government or local governments in the PRC, derive substantial revenues or allocate substantial assets in the PRC and are listed on the Hong Kong Exchange), P-Chips (issued by companies incorporated in certain foreign jurisdictions, which are controlled, directly or indirectly, by individuals in the PRC, derive substantial revenues or allocate substantial assets in the PRC and are listed on the Hong Kong Exchange) and S-Chips (issued by companies incorporated in certain foreign jurisdictions, which are controlled, directly or indirectly, by entities, companies or individuals in the PRC, derive substantial revenues or allocate substantial assets in the PRC and are listed on the Singapore Exchange). FTSE Russell determines eligible securities for the FTSE China Capped Index based on measures such as the company’s place of incorporation, listing country, investor protection regulations present in the country of incorporation, tax domicile, location of headquarters/factors of production and currency of denomination. As of May 31, 2022, the FTSE China Capped Index was comprised of 1,054 securities with capitalizations ranging from $219 million to $438.27 billion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the FTSE China Capped Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the FTSE China Capped Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the FTSE China Capped Index). However, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the FTSE China Capped Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a representative sampling strategy whereby the Fund will invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the FTSE China Capped Index, but may not track the FTSE China Capped Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire FTSE China Capped Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the FTSE China Capped Index, including securities that resemble those included in the FTSE China Capped Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund invests in eligible China A-Shares listed and traded on the Shanghai stock exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong Stock Connect program and in eligible China A-Shares listed and traded on the Shenzhen stock exchange through the Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect program (both programs collectively referred to as “Stock Connect”). The Fund may also invest in China A-Shares acquired through any other means permitted by applicable law or regulation.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income, simulate investments in the Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund may enter into foreign currency forward contracts and/or currency futures contracts to provide the Fund with additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s Underlying Index, such as by facilitating local securities settlements or protecting against currency exposure in connection with distributions to Fund shareholders.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the FTSE China Capped Index is concentrated. As of May 31, 2022, the FTSE China Capped Index was concentrated in the consumer discretionary sector.